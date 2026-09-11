'Scorpio Man' in space: Pawan Goenka on his journey from autos to skies

My phone rings.

Someone from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) asks me to step into a boardroom adjacent to the hall. The meeting is with Pawan Goenka, chairman of IN-SPACe, India’s nodal agency for promoting and regulating private-sector participation in space.

Goenka needs little introduction in the corporate world. After a 27-year stint at Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), he retired as its managing director and chief executive officer in April 2021. The success of the Mahindra Scorpio SUV even earned him a moniker: “Scorpio Man.”

The 71-year-old arrives in a black suit, his stride purposeful and his greeting warm. But before we can get started, he reminds me of another lunch with Business Standard interview with him in 2014.

“What more do you want now?” he asks.

“How you drove the Scorpio to space,” I reply.

He smiles.

But our conversation stops at this point. The generator near the room is way too loud. It could well be the roar of a rocket launching. We move to the lounge, Goenka leading the way.

“My life is full of coincidences,” he says as we settle down. When he retired at 66, the technocrat had his life all planned: He would dedicate one-third of his time to family and travel; and the rest would be split between his government assignment at the Steering Committee for Advancing Local Value-Add and Exports (SCALE), and some board and advisory roles.

Then in September 2021, barely five months into retirement, came a call from the Department of Space, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Would he head IN-SPACe?

“I had no idea about the space sector until then,” says Goenka, with trademark humility. Turns out that’s what the government wanted — someone who had not grown up in the system and would, therefore, think differently.

Be that as it may, Goenka says it wasn’t an easy decision. There was an internal struggle — to accept or not to accept.

Snacks arrive at the table. Coffee will follow. As he takes a bite, he recalls two non-linear scenes from his life, almost like a Mani Ratnam movie. In both situations, it was his wife, Mamta, who helped him make the decision.

Scene 1:

Back in the 1990s, a young Goenka was completing 14 years of service at the General Motors’ Research and Development Centre in Detroit, Michigan. Thoughts of his mother, the motherland, and songs such as Pankaj Udhas’s Chitthi aayi hai would make him long for home.

India had just opened up its economy, and there were outreach campaigns from Indian corporations urging Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) to return and help script the new chapter of the country’s story. As part of this outreach, Indian companies put out advertisements in publications aimed at the diaspora.

Goenka came across one such advertisement by Eicher in India Abroad. His wife saw that ad, too. As their eyes met, the answer was written on their faces: Yes, it was time to head home.

The decision triggered a hunt for jobs in India, one that led him to Mahindra & Mahindra.

He bookmarks that chapter to be revisited later in our conversation.

Scene 2:

After the call from the Department of Space, a reluctant Goenka faced a series of personal questions: His lack of domain knowledge about space; concerns about working in the government sector; and, in no small measure, the compromise on the personal time he had looked forward to after retirement.

Again, the answer, he says, came from his wife. “All your life, you have worked for a company, and I am proud of what you have done. Now, the nation is calling. You cannot say no,” she said to him.

Besides, he’d get to work alongside the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro).

Five years on, Goenka says it was the right decision. “I am thankful to her.”

Coffee is here and as he takes a sip, he goes back in time again, to his growing-up years at Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Till the age of seven, he lived with his grandfather, who had deep knowledge of the Ramayana. It was a period that infused religious and moral values in him, he says. Later, he went to live with his parents in Kolkata, and studied at the Shri Jain Vidyalaya, after which he earned a BTech degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. “I probably held the last seat [at IIT],” he says.

Those college days bring back memories of what remains his favourite food: Aloo paratha, prepared IIT Kanpur style.

Next stop was Cornell. Goenka is still grateful to the Indian postal department — and its delays at that time. The young IITian sent a pre-application to Cornell, but received no response. Believing his application to have been lost, he sent a second pre-application. A few days later, he received a response for both: A rejection for the first; an invitation to Cornell for the second.

I notice that the coffee is still surprisingly warm as Goenka returns to the story of his return to India.

He was called for an interview with Mahindra & Mahindra. But a bandh was declared on the day of the interview in response to the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and the riots that followed. “The only senior person who managed to reach the office that day was Anand Mahindra. So, he was the only one who interviewed me,” Goenka recalls.

Though Goenka joined M&M in 1993, General Motors retained him as an employee-on-leave until 1997, thinking he might return after a few years.

At M&M, Goenka was tasked to build the research and development wing from scratch, focusing on hiring, setting up departments, and infrastructure that were core to the success of Scorpio and the models that followed.

Reports indicate that he worked on introducing the Computer-Aided Design and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD-CAM) infrastructure for the company. There were also models such as Armada and Bolero. But it’s the Scorpio that remains the feather in his crown. At its unveiling, he recalls, Anand Mahindra instantaneously hugged him.

He also recalls his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meant to be a 10-15-minute courtesy meeting, it went on for a quarter of an hour, covering topics from politics to agriculture and economics.

And so began the IN-SPACe story.

For the first time in his life, Goenka says he found himself in a position where he was the first employee of an organisation. His ID card identified him as Employee Number 001. “The task given to us was twofold: To be a regulator, and to promote the sector,” he says. “We defined everything, starting with a clean sheet, jobs and all.”

IN-SPACe was launched with a team of 14-odd people, to whom Goenka had only one message: “Space sector will soon have many startups, but don’t forget that you yourselves are a startup.”

Today, India has more than 450 space startups. IN-SPACe also deals with existing Isro vendors and some of the largest companies in the sector. Goenka believes that to achieve the goal of 50 launches a year by 2030, both the government and the private sector need to work in tandem.

“They have no fear.. they can take any risk.. they are not afraid to fail,” he says about startups.

Five years at IN-SPACe, says Goenka, have made him an admirer of the scale at which the government functions. Asked about the difference between M&M and IN-SPACe, he says, “The government is answerable to the entire country. So, no decision can be taken lightly.”

The country has big ambitions when it comes to space. The world is also looking to the Indian space sector. Just this week, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the American market was open for Indian space startups. As the man steering the organisation tasked with promoting, authorising, and regulating private-sector space activities, Goenka has his task cut out.