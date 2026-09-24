Setting up NSE was the biggest reform in the capital mkts: Raamdeo Agrawal

Edited excerpts:

You were a startup in the late 1980s and have now become one of the biggest broking and asset management companies in the country. How did it all start?

We started in 1987 with almost zero capital. Computers had just started coming in and we were among its early adopters here. I have seen physical trading and physical settlement. It was very primitive. Balance sheets were tough to find, there were no databases and there were tonnes of brokers and 22 stock exchanges in the country. So it was very chaotic, with terrible telecommunication systems.

Yet there were a lot of opportunities…

Our first client was the elder brother of Motilal [Oswal]. He was from Ahmedabad and he invested in initial public offerings (IPOs) on the spot and we were selling it in Mumbai on T+15 [trading plus 15 days settlement cycle]. The transmission of price between Mumbai and Ahmedabad was inefficient. Ahmedabad was the hub of spot delivery and people there were not aware of the prices in Mumbai.

The moment we got to know the price, I would give it to Motilal and he would go by scooter to Colaba and dial up Ahmedabad to inform his brother, who would then go into the stock exchange ring and figure out the gap.

We were sub-brokers for the first four years and then in 1990 we became members (of the BSE). The Sensex was at 700 points at that time.

When did the Indian stock market have its big moment?

After the 1991 reforms there was a lot of interest in the Indian equity market. India was discussed everywhere. But I think the big moment came in 1992, when Harshad Mehta was at his peak. It was a time when cash from the moneymarket started entering the stock market. The crowd followed and it led to the craziest possible bull run I have seen. We made ₹30 crore in 19 months out of nothing and with no speculation.

The boom lasted exactly 19 months. After that our portfolio crashed 67 per cent to ₹10 crore. I had many sleepless nights during that period. That was also the time when the National Stock Exchange (NSE) started with screen-based trading.

One of the biggest reforms happened when the NSE was established as a demutualised exchange from day one in 1992. Then, in 2005, the BSE also officially demutualised.

The introduction of dematerialised (demat) accounts in 1996 was another big step. The moment both trading and settlement became digital, the capacity to execute became infinite.

However, because everything had become digital then, we had to have KYC for clients and that became quite stringent, and slowed down client addition.

What were the other big changes?

Another reform came in 2002, when brokers were allowed to open offices anywhere. Earlier we were restricted to stay in our own territory.

Then, the third big change was the rise of mobile internet. We started getting orders through mobiles around 2004 and today around 80-90 per cent of orders come from that channel.

In 2008, there was the global financial crisis and the market crashed. By then, foreign institutional investors had become a major force in the market. India had become big.

After the crash, the markets fell but also bounced back. Did retail investors come back in big numbers?

In that regard, I would say the major development happened in 2020, after Sebi promoted eKYC. The industry added 10 million customers that year.

By 2025-26 (FY26) the number had crossed 200 million.

This was all because of reforms. I would go to the extent of saying that we got political independence in 1947, but financial capital market independence in 2020 because retail investors started coming to the markets. The development of the capital market has been at a different level in India in the past five to six years.

We have reached a total market capitalisation of $5 trillion, or 1.25 times the gross domestic product.

You can see the index itself is seeing compound annual growth of about 12 per cent, but market cap expansion has been 14 to 15 per cent. Every five years the market cap base is doubling now. I expect it to touch $10 trillion by 2032.

How did you spot multi-baggers?

India is a land of opportunities. My first 100 bagger was Vysya Bank. From ₹20 the stock went to ₹2,500 in three years in 1992. But coming closer, I think the first real mega-bagger was HDFC Bank.

That was in 1995. You could buy the entire bank for less than ₹1,000 crore and you could buy 2 million shares without any problem. The first fruit of reform was HDFC Bank. Second was the software boom in the mid 1990s. We made a lot of money in Infosys. Then in 1995 Hero MotoCorp came and the real fun started with the beginning of formal research. I was hungry to read about companies. I did not know the culture of research reports. SSKI and Smith New Court were the first formal research writing broking houses in 1992-93. We saw them write about companies like HDFC Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Infosys. We were impressed. We made good money on these stocks. And the beauty is that these companies never become expensive.

Who were your idols and inspirations?

Apart from Warren Buffett and his idea of long-term investing, which helped me stay with companies for extremely long periods, I also started a wealth study. We have done 30 of those since 1996. The study gives me a feel for the scale of the Indian market, how it has changed and how wealth is being created by Indian companies. The total turnover of the market in 1987 was about ₹50 crore per day. And 500 brokers were struggling to settle in T +15. Today, we settled ₹1 trillion in minutes in T +1.

How do you rate the 35 years of liberalisation?