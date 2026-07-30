Sheffield of the East awaits turn of fortune as industry looks ahead

Along a narrow, congested stretch linking the Hooghly riverfront with National Highway 6 (NH-6), factories and workshops jostle for space with residential homes, while cycle vans weave precariously between convoys of lumbering trucks. This is an industrial cluster on Benaras Road in Howrah — about 15 km from Kolkata — where the clang of metal, whirr of machinery and grind of industrial activity form the soundtrack of daily life.

At the heart of West Bengal’s foundry belt, the road, which is home to nearly 100 units, serves as a reminder of the region’s manufacturing heritage, but also of opportunities lost.

Cast in iron, caught in time

For many foundry owners, the most striking thing about Howrah is how little it has changed. In the old ‘foundry gali’ — spanning Liluah, Salkia, Benaras Road, Belgachia, Dasnagar, Baltikuri, Jangalpur and Santragachi — the landscape, marked by creaking infrastructure, remains much as it was decades ago.

“Absolutely nothing has changed in the core foundry area of Howrah,” says Ravi Sehgal of Essen International, an export-oriented unit for cast iron products that primarily caters to the US market.

“The area is increasingly being taken over by residents. Foundries are moving out to locations along the highways or away from the core cluster, with many relocating to the Durgapur-Asansol belt. They have gradually scattered away from the traditional foundry hub, where some are even selling the land.”

The foundry park — one of West Bengal’s largest industrial hubs, spread across more than 900 acres on Ranihati-Amta Road — is another place where some units have set up shop; others are coming up.

As Sehgal speaks, the occasional screech of grinding machinery from his unit cuts through the conversation, a reminder that manufacturing activity continues to hum through this industrial belt. But that’s about it. More than three decades after India opened up its economy, Howrah’s foundry hub has struggled to translate liberalisation into industrial renewal.

Untouched by reforms

In 1992-93, Naresh Jalan set up a forging unit in Liluah, Howrah. But the business and political climate of the time offered little encouragement. “It pushed us to Jharkhand, which was closer to both the customer base and raw material sources. In 1996, we set foot in Jamshedpur,” Jalan recalls. Jamshedpur was part of Bihar before the creation of Jharkhand in 2000.

Today, Jalan’s Ramkrishna Forgings is the country’s second-largest forging company, supplying forged, machined and fabricated products to diverse sectors ranging from automotive to oil and gas. But its principal manufacturing base lies in Jharkhand, not West Bengal.

Jalan took a shot at expanding in West Bengal when he planned to set up an ancillary unit for the Nano car project in Singur. In 2006, it was among nearly 60 ancillary units that had lined up to supply components for Tata Motors’ ambitious small car project. The fate of that venture, however, is now part of Bengal’s industrial folklore.

Backed by Mamata Banerjee, then and now in the Opposition, about 20 per cent of landowners came out against land acquisition at Singur, eventually forcing Tata Motors to relocate the Nano project. The episode reshaped Bengal’s politics, ending the Left Front’s 34-year rule. Alongside, it also extinguished a potential vendor ecosystem that many believe could have powered the growth of the state’s foundry and forging industry.

Entrepreneurs say politics has repeatedly trumped economics in Bengal — a reason why, despite 35 years of liberalisation, the ‘Sheffield of the East’ has struggled to fully capitalise on the opportunities that led to industrial clusters in other parts of the country.

Forces that blunted reforms

“After 1991, the government freed our hands,” says 75-year-old Dinesh Seksaria, who runs two foundry units – Govind Steel and Dinesh Brothers. “Raw materials became freely available and we could import machines from anywhere in the world.”

However, while liberalisation dismantled many of the old controls, Howrah remained trapped by older constraints, burdened by trade unionism and years of capital flight.

If the United Front years, beginning in 1967, were marked by the Naxalite movement and political unrest, the Congress regime of Siddhartha Shankar Ray that followed focused on suppressing it.

The long Left Front era, which began in 1977, brought political stability but also a period of aggressive trade unionism that many businessmen blame for driving investment out of the state through the 1970s, ’80s, and later.

“The decay in Bengal began with the United Front government in 1967. Then came the Communist regime in 1977, which changed everything in Bengal,” Seksaria says.

Managements spent most of their time dealing with day-to-day labour issues, he recalls. “Every year, there would be strikes and gheraos. At times, the police had to step in and rescue us. And when we went for labour meetings, we would have a heavy ‘nashta’ (breakfast) because we never knew when we would be back.”

Capital is the most sensitive bird, Seksaria notes. “The moment it feels threatened, it migrates to a place where it feels safer and more welcome.”

That’s when new investment dried up, Sehgal points out. “Existing companies stayed on, but investment in technology and modernisation slowed. Many diversified into other businesses instead.”

“We played safe. The moment you expanded, you had to deal with more unions and more labour trouble. So ours became a conservative generation,” adds Sehgal, who has spent nearly five decades in the industry.

As foundry clusters in southern and western India modernised and expanded, Howrah was largely left behind. This reflected in the labour market as well. Workers who once flocked to the city from Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, increasingly chose opportunities in their native state, or newer industrial centres.

The missing anchors

A feeling of stagnation pervades conversations with business owners. “Even 30 to 35 years ago, Howrah was exporting sanitary castings, and it is still exporting sanitary castings today,” says Vijay S Beriwal of Vidit Group, joint chairman of the Foundry Cluster Development Association (FCDA), the special purpose vehicle behind the foundry park project.

Beriwal’s comment underscores how little the cluster’s industrial profile has evolved over the decades. “They earn valuable foreign exchange, but don’t compare with the higher margin and technologically advanced value-added industrial castings, which are manufactured less at Howrah. That transition can happen only when OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are present and anchor an ecosystem of suppliers,” he adds.

About six decades ago, customers from across the country would come to Howrah in search of castings and engineering products, says Sandip Dutta, president of the Howrah Foundry Association.

“Today, the world has moved ahead, technology has transformed the industry, but Howrah has been left behind.”

Entrepreneurs say politics has repeatedly trumped economics in Bengal — a reason why, despite 35 years of liberalisation, the ‘Sheffield of the East’ has struggled to capitalise on opportunities that led to industrial clusters in the rest of India | Photo: Shutterstock The decline of Bengal’s industrial base gathered pace over decades — many jute mills shut down, textile mills vanished and several heavy engineering companies faded away.

The early 2000s saw a push for industrialisation under then chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. But Singur brought that chapter to an abrupt and grinding halt, dashing hopes of a manufacturing revival that many in the foundry industry had pinned their future on.

The subsequent 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule — characterised by a hands-off policy on land acquisition and a lack of major incentives for industry — kept large-scale investments away from the state.

Indeed, the sense of ‘what if’ resonates quite strongly here. Had Singur taken off, it could have become another Jamshedpur, Beriwal says. “Any major industrial hub generates a vast network of ancillary units and suppliers — the entire ecosystem changes.”

However, with the Bharatiya Janata Party forming the government in the state after the assembly election earlier this year, some are hopeful that large industries will come and set up shop here.

Jalan says West Bengal is back on Ramkrishna Forgings’ radar. “We are looking to set up a large export-oriented unit.” The decision, however, may depend on land availability and government incentives.

Psychologically, everyone is more open to investing in the state, says Seksaria.

Whether Howrah, which watched the reform era unfold without fully sharing in its gains, can now regain its lost glory under a “double-engine” dispensation at the Centre and in the state remains to be seen.

A rich legacy, interrupted