Tata Sons' capital call: Listed giants find their own growth fuel

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Indian Hotels are using different combinations of internal accruals, borrowing, project finance, government support and outside investors. Their bigger challenge is preserving cash generation, leverage and returns while executing large investment programmes, and not securing Tata Sons equity.

Tata Motors: Balance sheet to fund expansion

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles plans to invest ₹37,500-40,000 crore through FY31 in new products, manufacturing capacity, electrification, software and localisation, according to its June 2026 investor-day presentation. It looks to increase annual manufacturing capacity from about 900,000 vehicles to 1.3 million within two to three years and nearly double sales from about 640,000 in FY26 to more than 1.2 million by FY31.

Its Indian passenger-vehicle and electric-vehicle businesses generated about ₹1,700 crore of free cash flow in FY26 and ended the year with net cash of about ₹6,700 crore. Management expects free cash flow to turn marginally negative during the initial capacity buildout but targets cumulative free cash flow of more than ₹10,000 crore over five years after automotive investment.

The EV business has also raised ₹7,500 crore from TPG Rise Climate, while production-linked incentives support operating cash generation. Together, these resources provide a route to fund Indian expansion from business-level cash flows and existing liquidity, without indicated equity support from Tata Sons.

ALSO READ PART I : New factories, aircraft, AI hubs to test Tata group's funding muscle JLR has separately retained its commitment to invest £18 billion over the five years from FY24. It plans to invest about £3.7 billion in FY27 while targeting broadly break-even free cash flow, according to its June investor-day disclosures. At the current rupee-versus-pound exchange rate of around 129.60, the total investment commitment is equivalent to roughly ₹2.33 trillion, with FY27 investment at about ₹48,000 crore.

Its self-funding capacity has weakened. JLR reported around £2.23 billion free-cash outflow in FY26, against an inflow of £1.5 billion a year earlier, amid a cyber incident, US tariffs, the wind-down of older Jaguar models and weak Chinese demand.

Jefferies estimates JLR invested £10.6 billion during FY24-FY26 -- £3 billion in property, plant and equipment and £7.6 billion in research and development. About £6.9 billion was capitalised, while capital work and product development in progress rose six-fold to about £8 billion, or 31 per cent of total assets.

The brokerage expects this buildup to lift depreciation as new EVs are introduced, and has flagged the risk of writeoffs, which have been seen at several global carmakers. JLR’s plan to deliver £1.7 billion in cost savings and lower break-even volume towards 300,000 vehicles over two years will be key to rebuilding its capacity to fund investment through operating cash flows.

Tata Steel: Internal cash plus debt

Tata Steel is targeting 40 million tonnes (mt) of Indian capacity as it expands to tap rising domestic demand. In July, its board approved ₹33,873 crore to raise steelmaking capacity at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL) by 4.8 mt, taking total capacity to 6.2 mt. This follows the second phase of Kalinganagar’s expansion in FY26, which lifted Tata Steel’s domestic capacity to 27.4 mt from 13 mt in FY18.

Tata Steel, according to Tushar Chaudhari, research analyst at PL Capital, has invested about ₹13,000-15,000 crore annually in capex over the past four-five years, including Kalinganagar and its 0.75-mt electric arc furnace at Ludhiana. PL Capital expects annual capex of ₹15,000-20,000 crore going forward.

“The funding will be a mix of internal accruals and debt. But debt is expected to be at a flattish level,” said Chaudhari.

At the end of Q1FY27, net debt was ₹84,173 crore and net debt-to-Ebitda 2.3x. Group liquidity stood at ₹45,950 crore, including ₹13,221 crore of cash and equivalents.

In Europe, Tata Steel is pursuing decarbonisation. Its £1.25 billion low-carbon steel project at Port Talbot, backed by £500 million of UK government funding, is due for completion in FY29.

In the Netherlands, Tata Steel has signed a non-binding agreement to decarbonise IJmuiden, with up to €2 billion (roughly ₹22,158 crore at a rupee-versus-euro conversion rate of around 110.8) in proposed government support. Tata Steel Nederland has also applied for about €300 million from the EU Innovation Fund. The balance could come from cash generated or contributed by Tata Steel Nederland, project-finance debt and the Indian parent.

IJmuiden, however, faces environmental headwinds, with a final investment decision likely only after those issues are resolved.

Tata Power: Expansion to increase leverage

Tata Power is expanding across renewables and conventional generation, transmission, distribution, pumped storage, solar manufacturing and EV charging. By FY30, it targets ₹1 trillion in revenue, ₹10,000 crore in profit before exceptional items and more than 30 Gw of capacity.

Its transmission business alone could require about ₹40,000 crore through 2030, including ₹15,000 crore for Mumbai transmission. The balance will fund projects won through tariff-based competitive bidding, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Praveer Sinha said after Q1FY27 results.

Tata Power’s operational and under-construction portfolio exceeds 26 Gw, including about 17.7 Gw of clean capacity and 8.8 Gw of thermal capacity. Its transmission network has 5,562 circuit km of operational lines and 2,332 circuit km under construction. It is also developing 2.8 Gw of pumped-storage capacity.

Expansion will be funded through internal cash generation, debt and external capital raised at subsidiary and project levels. Tata Power’s FY26 annual report targets net debt-to-underlying Ebitda below 3.5x and net debt-to-equity below 1.5x by FY30.

Project-level borrowing will be central. Transmission, distribution and renewable projects with regulated or contracted revenues can support long-tenure debt. The Shirawta pumped-storage project, for example, is planned on a 70:30 debt-equity structure.

Tata Power has also demonstrated its ability to attract external equity. A consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and Mubadala agreed to invest about ₹4,000 crore in Tata Power Renewable Energy, reducing the parent’s equity burden.

Leverage is nevertheless expected to rise. Jefferies estimates total loan funds could increase from ₹71,122 crore in FY26 to ₹1.11 trillion by FY30, while cash and bank balances remain broadly stable at ₹13,000-14,000 crore.

The brokerage, which rates Tata Power underperform, has flagged execution delays and risks around the Mundra power project. The funding challenge is therefore less about access to capital than managing leverage and returns across multiple projects.

Tata Power is also evaluating nuclear generation. Sinha said land identification in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Gujarat was at an advanced stage, with preliminary soil and geotechnical studies under way. It is discussing reactor configurations with Nuclear Power Corporation of India, including two 220-Mw units or two standard 700-Mw reactors. Capital requirements, ownership and funding plan have not been disclosed.

TCS: Partnership for AI infrastructure

TCS is using a partnership model for its capital-intensive AI infrastructure venture as it shifts towards AI-led services. HyperVault aims to build more than 1 Gw of AI-ready data-centre capacity over the next few years, allowing TCS to offer infrastructure alongside AI, cloud and technology services.

The platform will use TCS and private-equity investor TPG equity alongside debt. The two have committed up to ₹18,000 crore of equity, with TPG contributing up to ₹8,820 crore and expected to own 27.5-49 per cent of HyperVault. The structure shares investment risk while reducing TCS’ equity commitment and allowing it to retain control of a business designed to support its AI transition.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has also played a role in the AI strategy. BofA Securities said his familiarity with TCS had contributed to strategic and leadership planning, including its shift towards AI services and relationships with key customers and partners. The brokerage, which rated the TCS stock neutral with a ₹2,365 target, does not expect significant organisational restructuring before 2028.

TCS remains highly cash generative and had no conventional borrowings at FY26-end, though it carried lease liabilities. Jefferies expects free cash flow to equity to rise from ₹54,262 crore in FY27 to ₹58,935 crore in FY29, against conventional capex of ₹3,513 crore, ₹3,899 crore and ₹4,197 crore, respectively.

Jefferies expects muted medium-term growth, citing AI-led revenue deflation, weak deal bookings and limited margin expansion, and has flagged weakening free-cash-flow conversion. HyperVault therefore introduces a more capital-intensive element to a historically asset-light business.

Nevertheless, its disclosed mix of TCS equity, TPG capital and debt means the venture is expected to be funded at the listed-company and subsidiary levels rather than through Tata Sons’ equity infusion.

Indian Hotels: Internal accruals to fund expansion

Indian Hotels Company plans to invest ₹6,000-7,500 crore over five years in new developments, renovations, technology and digital infrastructure under its Accelerate 2030 strategy. Chandrasekaran told shareholders in June that annual capex would be about ₹1,000-1,200 crore and funded from internal cash flows. He said the company did not plan to raise equity or borrow for expansion.

A key project is the redevelopment of Taj Bandstand in Mumbai, with a more than 500-room hotel costing about ₹2,000 crore. It too is to be funded entirely from internal accruals and completed around FY30-31.

Indian Hotels targets more than 700 hotels by FY30. At end-June 2026, its portfolio stood at 645 hotels, including 263 under development, after it signed 20 hotels and opened 11 in Q1FY27.

The expansion is largely asset-light: 93 per cent of the pipeline is under management contracts, according to FY26 disclosures. That allows the company to expand its network and fee income without funding every property, concentrating capital on flagship hotels, renovations, technology and selected acquisitions.

Jefferies expects capex to remain within 6-7 per cent of revenue and Indian Hotels to stay in a net-cash position while expanding. Its funding model therefore requires neither Tata Sons equity nor substantial external borrowing.

Capital allocation is the key test

The group’s funding model increasingly matches each investment with a different source of capital.

Mature listed companies can rely on internal cash flows and balance sheets; infrastructure businesses can add project debt; TCS, Tata Power and Tata Motors can bring in financial investors at subsidiaries. Steel, semiconductor and battery projects can tap government support, while aircraft can be financed through leases and asset-backed borrowing.

Tata Sons will remain the ultimate source of risk capital for businesses lacking operating cash flows or assets to support debt. Its balance sheet is strong, but Air India, Tata Electronics, Agratas and Tata Digital are seeking capital simultaneously and have yet to become consistently profitable.