Thala of medtech: Trivitron Group's GSK Velu on his life journey, mission

The next four hours were an ordeal. His father first lifted him onto a bicycle and pedalled to the nearest bus stand, then took a local bus to Nagercoil, the closest city with a hospital. Summed up in a single sentence today, the nightmare of merely reaching the hospital lasted four hours then, thanks to the transport limitations of the time.

The boy survived, and was discharged after two weeks. But the image of his father — a modest government library employee, panicked yet determined, cycling his only son for treatment — left a lasting imprint. The boy decided he would become a doctor. The dream, however, slipped away when he missed an MBBS seat by two marks in the entrance exam introduced in Tamil Nadu in 1984. It is a regret he still carries.

That journey from a rural village to a distant hospital would go on to shape Gomathy Babu Sadacharam Kulandaivelu Velu — GSK Velu, as he is known today. The Aralvaimozhi boy grew into a serial healthcare entrepreneur, building ventures such as Trivitron Healthcare, Neuberg Diagnostics, and Maxivision Eye Hospitals; partnering with Apollo Dental, Alliance Medicorp, and Medfort Hospitals; and investing in Kauvery Hospital, Metropolis Healthcare (exited in 2015), and Leixir (US), among others. It’s not a surprise that his enterprising mindset has earned him labels such as “parallel entrepreneur” and, in industry circles, the “Medtech King of India”.

I am a bit emotional after hearing his story on a Tamil YouTube channel, but recall the journalist in me on seeing this poster on the wall of his modest Trivitron office in Chennai’s Abhiramapuram: “The world is watching.” It feels apt for a man who, in his late 50s, carries the energy of someone much younger, dressed in a crisp blue suit and moving briskly between conversations.

“I was born into a poor family,” Velu begins, without preamble. He completed his schooling in Tamil medium in the Chinnalapatti village near Madurai, where his father was posted. Though he secured admission to the Regional Engineering College (REC) in Surat, his interests lay elsewhere.

“I got a seat in REC Surat (now called Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology)… but the course they were trying to allocate (to me) was civil engineering,” he says. Though his father tried to convince him that engineering was a good option, Velu’s heart lay in medicine. “That is when I heard about a dual course at BITS Pilani, which offered a bachelor of pharmacy, with specialisation in engineering.” He left Surat to join BITS Pilani in early 1985. Financing the move was no small feat; his mother sold her last piece of gold — her mangalsutra — to pay for his admission.

After graduating, Velu interned at the Adyar Cancer Institute, Chennai, under the renowned oncologist V Shantha. With her guidance, he joined the Instruments & Machines Inc (IMI), a medical devices company, in 1988, earning ₹2,100 a month. It was closer to his passion: Biomedical engineering.

On the day he received his first salary, an already debt-ridden Velu boarded a crowded bus in Chennai, only to have his pocket picked. The loss was a blow, but his kind employer stepped in the next day and paid him again. The episode marked a turning point. His performance soon pushed IMI’s sales to a five-year high, and by the early 1990s, he was tasked with setting up a lab in Calicut (Kozhikode) — an early sign of the entrepreneurial path ahead.

Recognising his potential, IMI offered him a partnership in 1990 through allied healthcare. Around the same time, Chiron Diagnostics, a global client, recruited him as regional head in 1992. He spent five years with the US multinational, including a stint in Southeast Asia and two years in China, setting up a factory in Shanghai. “All my understanding about planning, execution, manufacturing, and scaling came from this tenure,” he says. It was during this period, in 1996, that he met his wife, Subha, who is now on the board of Trivitron. They have two daughters: Kavya, who is part of Neuberg’s management team, and Manya, a student in Pennsylvania.

Lunch is announced mid-conversation, perhaps sensing that my stomach is growling. The dining room is small, and the setting is simple, almost intimate. “This is homemade, mostly Nagercoil preparation,” Velu says, pointing out the dishes — chicken, fish, sammanthi, brinjal, potato, and rasam — served with chapathi and rice. “China turned me into a non-vegetarian for survival; many a time they could not even understand what a vegetarian is,” he says with a smile.

He founded Trivitron in 1997, initially focusing on intensive care and dialysis, before venturing into in-vitro diagnostics in 1999 as a distributor. “We were India’s largest distributor by 2010. After that we entered manufacturing, acquiring 25 acres near Chennai, and by 2016, started lab systems,” he says.

Partnerships with Aloka (Japan) and BioSystems (Spain) helped the transition from distribution to manufacturing across medical devices, diagnostics, and hospital systems. Today, he fully owns Trivitron, which is now present in over 180 countries. The companies he is involved with collectively employ more than 35,000 people the world over.

A traditional coconut milk-based stew interrupts our conversation. It is simply delicious. “This is sodhi,” he says, as it is served.

Parallelly, in 1998, Velu invested in a laboratory founded by Sushil Kanubhai Shah as part of a plan to build a chain. “We had Sushil Shah Lab, and even started a Chennai chain… everything got merged into Metropolis by 1999, and scaled,” he recalls. Metropolis expanded rapidly through some 30 acquisitions, big and small, and in 2006, received investment from ICICI Venture. “Until then, I didn’t really understand what private equity was,” he says, adding that the experience shaped his later investment approach. He now backs a PE venture, Stakeboat Capital, and runs a family office.

“Metropolis is the only association I came out of.” He exited in 2015, observed a two-year non-compete, and returned to diagnostics with Neuberg in 2017. Unlike traditional pathology chains, Neuberg focuses on comprehensive diagnostics, including genomics and metabolomics, while expanding internationally into West Asia and the United States. Within eight years, Neuberg has grown into a ₹1,000 crore business.

“On a performance basis, we might clock ₹1,500 crore this year, and around ₹1,800-2,000 crore by next fiscal,” he says. “We aim to become the second-largest diagnostic chain in the country, with more than 250 labs and 45 integrated diagnostic centres — and eventually number one.” He adds that they treat wellness and illness separately.

In the early 2010s, Velu partnered with Apollo Hospitals founder Prathap Chandra Reddy to launch Apollo Dental and Apollo Dialysis, and became involved with Maxivision Super Speciality Eye Hospitals. Soon after exiting Metropolis, he invested in Kauvery Hospital and Stakeboat Capital, deploying capital from the sale. More recently, he has partnered with a Dubai-based firm, marking his entry into artificial intelligence. “Tech will become a central part of healthcare, and will lead to its democratisation,” he says.

He catches me eyeing the mouthwatering sodhi, and immediately fills my plate up.

Looking ahead, Velu outlines an ambitious roadmap. “In the next financial year, we will list Neuberg. The plan is to raise around $350 million, mainly to provide exits to PE investors and for growth capital. Subsequently, Maxivision, which is already one of the top three eyecare chains, will be listed, followed by Kauvery, where I am more a long-term investor and mentor, and then Trivitron.” He is bullish about the growth of all four companies.

“We have created a strong management bandwidth for Neuberg and Maxivision, with leading doctors joining us and owning equity to build a sense of ownership,” he adds.

Given how many pies he has his fingers in, Velu is one of those people who need their day to be long.

So, he begins early, at 5 am, with an hour at the gym, followed by long workdays and evening games of pickleball or badminton with doctor friends. A self-confessed workaholic, he admits his schedule often spills into family time — even on vacations, domestic or international. There is, however, a lighter side: He enjoys singing, often attempting songs by S P Balasubrahmanyam, Kishore Kumar, and Arijit Singh.

Velu has also built a presence on YouTube, with health-focused conversations featuring figures such as ‘Thala’ (boss) Dhoni and ‘Ulaga Nayagan’ (world hero) Kamal Haasan, with ‘Thalaivar’ (big boss) Rajinikanth next on his list.

As he walks me to the office gate, it hits me that Velu is giving not just competitors but also journalists like me a run for their money with his YouTube channel.