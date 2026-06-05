The director and the stage: Bruce Guthrie revives NCPA's theatre legacy

Our meeting place for lunch, though still within the NCPA enclave, has more than sandwiches. Guthrie is a regular at Waarsa, the relatively new restaurant by Aditya Birla Group’s dining arm serving homestyle Awadhi. It’s only “a short commute” from his residence on the same campus. I arrive 10 minutes early and find him already seated, nursing sparkling water and lime, intently plugged in. It is a song from the cult classic Chess, featuring music by ABBA members, which, he informs, he will soon revive at the UK’s Royal Academy of Music. Guthrie looks quite at home in Mumbai, but this piece of sharing momentarily reminds me that he is, in his own words, “a white guy”.

As if to snap me out of the realisation, he expertly orders the Longi chilli-spiced achari murg masala, his go-to main. Curious about the restaurant's much-advertised equal parts vegetarian menu, I call for an uttari paanch patta saag, five leafy greens with crispy garlic. “It was a different culture and dynamic, the way people make work here. I tried to be as open as possible while still doing the thing that I do,” the 45-year-old recalls about his first visit to India in 2018. He was invited to direct Jim Sarbh and Mansi Multani in Nick Payne’s love story Constellations. The stars ended up aligning: The NCPA called him back.

Since its inception in the late 1970s, NCPA had focused more keenly on music and dance recitals. The chairman, Khushroo Suntook, was looking for someone to shake up theatre programming, too. “The number of shows happening in the theatre department were relatively fewer. And from an economical point of view, it was not doing partic­ularly well,” Guthrie says.

This involved more than just directing shows. Prescient perhaps, as more venues have popped up thereafter, including the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which started bringing glitzy Broadway shows to the city in 2023. NCPA wanted to create those kinds of productions itself: The task was not only formally training artists, but also creating more productions, and making them viable for longer runs and international outings.

The scent of saffron leaps triumphantly off the Awadhi naan as soon as it hits our ta­b­le, rather out of sync with the turn our conversation has ta­ken. After Guthrie got the job and moved here in 2019, there was no time for culture shock, he tells me. A bigger shock was to hit the world: Covid.

He found refuge during lockdown months in the NCPA archive directly below his as-yet-unfamiliar housing. There, he began discovering a lost heritage: Some Indian theatre festivals that had gradually stopped playing at the venue. Pratibimb Marathi Natya Utsav, a celebrated annual Marathi theatre festival; Anand Natya Utsav, a festival of Hindi plays; and the Gujarati festival, Vasant.

On our plates is a different lost heritage. Lucknowi homestyle recipes carefully revived by chef Mukhtar Qureshi and restaurateur Rahul Akerkar. The saag is fresh but subdued, humble ambada greens in the teasing company of dill and scallion. The bone-in achari chicken, by contrast, has a warm, extroverted charm about it. Nothing overwhelms though, and everything is astonishingly fragrant.

As things reopened, Guthrie says he busily set about watching at least five local shows a week. In the years since, his team has revived those festivals, with new faces and sponsors to boot. “There’s quite a bold sophistication to the arguments that can be made in Marathi, and I find the acting style to be very robust, very physical,” he observes, citing Vijay Tendulkar’s Sakharam Binder, which he has seen both in English and Marathi. “Gujarati theatre feels a little bit relaxed, light, and clever,” he adds. It matters to him that the variety of languages on the stages here be representative of the country he is in.

Guthrie is, however, not stopping at that. He is also trying to show off these acts on foreign stages. “I’m deeply fascinated with the stories that haven’t necessarily made it out of India,” he says. Through a collaboration with Soho Theatre, the venue exported Gentleman’s Club — a campy Hinglish cabaret featuring drag kings — that won over critics in London two years ago.

He is “desperate to take another show to London now”, as well as to Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia, though, admittedly, this is an effort that takes years. It means finding the right production to back and the right partners to aid in the backing. At this juncture in his stint, he feels he has just enough bricks to make houses now, but there are cities left to build. “It would feel odd to walk away from something just when it starts to get interesting.”

It’s easy to see why the Scotsman struck Suntook as right for this multi-pronged job. Guthrie’s early career reviews included such pull quotes as “one to watch” and “the new Sam Mendes”. The National Theatre (UK) alumnus inherited wisdom on how to read and interpret texts from the British stalwarts he has assisted, including Mendes, Deborah Warner, and Howard Davies. He actively directed for New York and Singapore venues, too. So it was within his ken to direct Indian actors in well-known English plays, of the kind regularly performed on the West End, for the enjoyment of audiences here.

Just the week before our meeting, he had directed Death and the Maiden, set in (though the play never explicitly says it) post-dictatorship Chile. There are plans to take the three-character drama, starring Ira Dubey, Neil Bhoopalam and Vivek Gomber, to other Indian cities. Rehearsals for it had featured a relatively new phenomenon for the stage arts — an intimacy coordinator. Guthrie brought in Emilia Cadenasso, a Chil­e­an herself, to help the actors depict torture and its after-effects, without actually fee­ling the full weight of it – “be­c­a­use acting is like a ma­gic trick. You don’t have to saw a person in half; you just have to appear to do it,” he says.

He would know. He trained in acting but was too self-conscious to pursue it, though he still does funny voices in the rehearsal room to alleviate pressure. He had grown theatre-obsessed as a schoolkid in the industrial town of Alloa, after watching the musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. “When I listen to music, I see pictures in my head,” he says. That is also why he gravitated to the NCPA — it has the country’s only full-time symphony orchestra, a mix of Indian and western classical musicians.

In 2022, Guthrie worked with 45 of them for an ambitious production of Tom Stoppard and Andre Previn’s Every Good Boy Deserves Favour, with Neil Bhoopalam and Denzil Smith as leads. Few ever attempt the play, giv­en it needs a whole orch­estra on stage, but Guthrie saw this as a chance to do something innovative. “Even the big touring productions that come through rarely have an orchestra of this size or capability,” he says. The production returned for an encore run.

We are nearing the end of our meal, and it feels like a suitable moment to bring up a playful but pressing conc­e­rn about phones going off in the audience. The show of Death and the Maiden I had watched was disrupted thus on three occasions. Guthrie shares an old industry joke: Somebody’s mobile rings in the theatre and they answer to go, “Hello, I'm at play”, th­en after a beat, “Nahhh, not really.” The cautiously attentive staff interrupts at this point, with coffee and confection menus. We decide to close with two Americanos and, on Guthrie’s recomm­endation, jalebis. “I’ve seen men in their 60s and 70s run just because there are jalebis in the building.”

There is renewed hunger for live experiences, he observes. “We will experience a boom of that probably for the next 10 years,” he says. “The idea of experiencing things as a community… Covid highlighted to us that we were taking it for granted.”

So, initiatives that bring people together is another focus area. One of these is Connections India, a youth theatre programme created with the National Theatre, UK, which has been drawing young people to the otherwise nostalgia-coded Nariman Point venue. Meanwhile, attendance at NCPA’s theatre events has surpassed pre-2020 levels.

Dessert arrives in time to mark that revelation. Guthrie says loving the food here has been “not good for the waistline”, but it is at least one of the reasons keeping him in India. Then, he shrugs, “I know that makes me sound like such a tourist.”