The government of Goa is taking the thought a step further — it’s promoting the tourism haven as a place where seamless digital living will be a natural home to India’s army of startup dreamers.

It’s easy to see why. Goa’s golden beaches, fume-free air and blue skies helped unleash the creative tech juices for the childhood buddies. That single potent metaphor-friendly thought — a keyless home — led to the creation of Spintly, a successful Goan startup. It provides smart, contactless management and security for buildings. Having raised $10 million so far, Spintly has a clientele ranging from Godrej and Tata Consumer Products to Anarock and JLL.

“Starting Spintly in Goa was never a compromise; it was a choice. In the end it was persistence and patience that paid,” Parkar said.

The coastal state has also produced India’s first medtech company, Molbio Diagnostics. Started by Sriram Natarajan in 2000, it has gone on to develop the world’s only commercial field-usable battery-operated PCR (polymerase chain reaction) platform, which can help in the quick detection of viruses, bacteria, parasites and fungi.

Not surprisingly, both companies played an important role during the Covid pandemic, amid a need for minimising physical contact and increasing real-time testing.

Post-Covid success

Today, sun-kissed beaches, laid-back living and a thriving party scene are not all that Goa is known for. With many Indians turning up, looking for a remote working spot, the number of startups has also seen a sharp increase.

The number of startups in 2020, towards the end of the pandemic was a mere 132. As of September 2026, there were 846 of them, according to government data. In the last two years alone, 100-150 startups have moved to Goa from cities that are strongly associated with the startup boom — Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

To be sure, Goa is not likely to rival Bengaluru, Mumbai or Gurgaon anytime soon in the number of startups or the depth of their venture-capital networks. But the coastal state is building its pitch on a different proposition: A place where founders can live better, drift into blue-sky thinking and build new age companies in tech, artificial intelligence (AI) and design.

The modest size of the state and its small population, most of whom are fluent in English, are factors the government hopes will entice interested entrepreneurs. Government officials say several entrepreneurs have already made Goa their second home — or a place to start their second or third venture.

“Infrastructure-wise Goa has become a lot more sorted. It has become a lot easier and doable to start a company from here…The brain works better here,” said Radhika Ghai, founder of ecommerce startups such as ShopClues and Kindlife. Ghai advises Goa’s startup division and though her company is based in Delhi, all her work around strategy and planning gets done in Goa.

“My team works from Goa four or five times a year. We are considering opening an office here,” Ghai added.

While Ghai may be a visitor with a second home in Goa, founder Kartikeya Tiwari moved his business to the coastal state from Delhi to start his second venture.

Tiwari first came to Goa in 2016 with a technology app for hotels. The idea, he says, came from the late Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar who was clear that there could be no better place than Goa to try out any hotel-related product in India.

Tiwari stayed on to cofound GoBro, which claims to be India’s first AI-powered “super property app” that consolidates the real estate ecosystem into a single unified platform. Tiwari is taking GoBro to Pune and Mumbai.

Ten years on, Tiwari is still there. “What works for Goa is its smallness, its very piloting nature. The distances are shorter and the total population is less, which makes the response time much better,” Tiwari said.

There’s something else that has kept him moored in Goa: “You don’t lose a thought, an idea can live with you for a longer time. That is very entrepreneur-friendly.”

Work from home? Try a beach

The state has come a long way from where it was ten years ago, when it was a struggle for people like Ghai to find a spot with good wifi to do an online meeting. The availability of high-speed internet has improved, with connectivity now available in remote villages as well. Road links, too, have been ramped up over the years.

A shackathon organised in May this year saw many founders, professionals, “digital nomads” come down to explore working from the beaches.

“Shacks are already there. All we need to do is ensure that the basic amenities like high speed internet connectivity are available,” Rohan Khaunte, tourism and IT minister of Goa said.

“We’re talking about providing pods like those in airports. Digital nomads were already present in Goa but not at the beach. We are now giving them a spread. We are saying work from the beach.”

All of this has been part of Goa’s quiet attempt to look beyond tourism — cleverly using its existing tourist infrastructure to build a knowledge economy. Tourism and hospitality account for 16 per cent of the gross state domestic product. Services as a whole contributes 47 per cent, according to the FY2024-25 Economic Survey of the state.

The potential is real. IT has the most number of registered startups in Goa with 96, followed by food and beverages (86) with several popular brands of gin, coffee having started here. Travel and tourism, and healthcare and lifesciences are other two major areas.

The size question

But Goa’s smallness is also a constraint.

Parkar had to step out of Goa to raise funds for Spindly, pointing to the absence of an investor ecosystem. Tiwari, too, is planning to visit Dubai soon to raise funds for GoBro. “There is no major investor community in Goa. I got a lot of funding through friends and family. A lot of institutional money came through the US,” Parkar said.

Private equity and venture capital firms however, are smelling an opportunity in Goa, especially for niche startups. “Entrepreunerships in metros is fairly choked. Goa has emerged as a very strong platform for founders. The quality of thinking is tremendously high. A number of VCs (venture capital funds) are setting shop in Goa as well. VCs are agnostic where you come from,” said Siddharth Pai, founding partner at 3One4 Capital, a Bengaluru-based early-stage venture capital firm.

“Goa can create a niche of startups with fewer people and bigger wallet sizes. Goa cannot handle volume – it has to embrace a knowledge-based small team ethos.”

Accessing talent, especially for positions at higher levels, has also been a challenge for many entrepreneurs. While D S Prashant, chief executive officer at Goa’s startup promotion cell, cited the example of a startup founder who was able to hire a CEO in Goa for a much smaller salary than what he would pay in a metro city, founders said that there is a talent-opportunity mismatch.

“Many are leaving Goa to find talent. The government can play a role in getting incubators. Colleges need to become a part of this process. Students are not starting companies in Goa,” Parkar said.

Tiwari added, “Team leads are coming from other cities. Freshers and mid-level students come from Goa.”

The gameplan

Goa’s startup promotion cell had set a target of spawning 1,000 startups by 2027, but seeing the milestone already within reach well ahead of the deadline, the state feels that it is not the numbers alone they should be chasing — quality’s needed, too.

“Out of these 1,000 we want at least 10 to become really big. That is when we will see a big transformation. In the next five years we want Goa to have a few $1 billion companies,” said Prashant.

Molbio Diagnostics, India’s first medtech unicorn which attained a valuation of $1.6 billion in 2022 after raising $85 million from Singapore-based Temasek and existing investor Motilal Oswal Alternates, shows that it can be done.

While a better environment, and work-life balance have played a big role in attracting entrepreneurs to start their ventures in Goa, the government is conscious that these alone do not spell a sustainable strategy.

“We need some pull factor. We are making it liberal for anyone to be able to come. The government is becoming a user of technology…We have to set up a fund of funds. The government has not put in its money yet and so there will be some skin in the game for us,” Prashant added.

The state is planning to start an exercise to map the skillset of people in Goa and then match it with the needs of startup founders. Thereafter, it wants to plug the gaps by providing training wherever required.

The startup cell is also trying to woo investors to Goa, as well as create its own investment fund as part of a recently unveiled AI policy.

With an outlay of ₹250 crore for three years starting FY27, Goa has joined a growing group of states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Odisha that have drawn up dedicated AI policies.

Goa’s policy seeks to provide up to 600 micro, small and medium businesses free AI-readiness assessment, subsidised advisory, mentoring, Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) compliance guidance and implementation subsidies. The policy promises fast-track registration with a single window for approval within 30 days.

The state government also plans to roll out AI training in schools from academic year 2027-28 and open AI labs in up to 50 government-run schools.

Deepak Pathania, founder-member of the Creative Community of Goa, an organisation that works with the state government to help shape Goa’s design policy and grow its creative ecosystem, said he wants to make the state a destination for design and creative businesses.