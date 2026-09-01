We are all children of liberalisation: Alphaniti Fintech co-founder UR Bhat

I was born into a family of the landed gentry in Karnataka. We owned several hundred acres . Like many landlord families of that era, we did not cultivate the land ourselves. Tenant farmers worked the fields, and agriculture provided the family’s economic foundation. I often joke that, but for reforms, I might have been a landlord sitting in my village rather than someone who spent decades in the financial markets.

We are living with the consequences of Jawaharlal Nehru’s two major initiatives — land reforms and job reservation. Some of these long-term effects have proven beneficial. It was not implemented uniformly all over the country, but South India did a better job than other regions, I believe. As a result, we lost all our land.I still remember my father going to the collector’s office after the government acquired our land. The compensation offered was so meagre that he tore up the bond in protest.

Because of reservations in education and jobs, getting admission to a good college and a government job was difficult. Looking back, however, that disruption changed the trajectory of an entire generation. Once land ceased to be a reliable source of wealth, families from the landed classes had only one path left to preserve their status and create opportunities for their children: Education. Relying on inherited privileges was not an option, and we had to earn our spurs.

My father was a doctor, and my grandfather, the first postgraduate from our district and later became a professor. But after land reforms, the message was clear: If you wanted to succeed , you had to excel academically.

That environment pushed many of us to pursue higher education with an intensity that perhaps would not have existed otherwise. I eventually earned an MSc in Physics from IIT Kanpur. At the time, I imagined a life in science. Life, however, rarely follows a straight line.

A disagreement with my mentor changed everything and eventually convinced me that a long-term career in science was not for me.

Shortly thereafter, I saw an advertisement from Indian Bank seeking probationary officers. This was the period immediately after bank nationalisation, when public sector banks were expanding rapidly. I sat for the examination, and soon my banking career began.

Indian Bank gave me opportunities I could never have imagined. I worked in overseas operations, spent several years abroad and eventually returned to head one of the bank’s most important branches in Mumbai.

When Indian Bank received a licence to launch a mutual fund (MF) in 1989, my chairman called me and said, “We have got a licence. Now you have to do something with it.” The truth is, I had no idea what an MF was. I had spent five years overseas between 1983 and 1988, a period during which India’s capital market was beginning to expand rapidly.

We started from scratch. There was virtually no regulatory framework. There were no detailed MF regulations, no asset management company structure and no dedicated regulator overseeing the industry — we got a licence from the Reserve Bank of India. We were operating under broad banking guidelines and figuring things out as we went along.

My first idea was a fixed-income fund. At the time, bank deposits offered 8-9 per cent interest, while high-quality corporate bonds yielded about 11-12 per cent. Banks themselves were lending to companies at 14-15 per cent. It seemed obvious to me that if we invested in good corporate bonds, we could offer investors better returns than bank deposits. That led to the launch of Swarna Pushpa, a fixed-income fund that guaranteed a 12 per cent return.

At the same time, we launched an equity fund called Ind Ratna. Distribution was simple, there were no independent distributors or wealth managers. We sold the schemes through Indian Bank’s branch network and raised roughly ₹150-200 crore, which was a substantial amount those days. Later, we launched another scheme called Ind Jyothi. The idea was to combine fixed-income investments with equities. We believed that if around 80 per cent of the corpus was invested in fixed-income securities and the remaining 20 per cent in equities, similar to those held by Ind Ratna, we could comfortably generate a return of 12.75 per cent. So we guaranteed it.

That is when I had my first real encounter with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). Sebi was given statutory powers in 1992, but nobody had formally told us that Sebi was now the regulator for MFs.

One day, I was summoned by a senior Sebi official. He looked at the Ind Jyothi scheme and told me to withdraw it immediately. I genuinely did not know Sebi was the regulator; we had received our licence from the RBI and had been operating under its framework.

I told him, “I can’t withdraw the scheme. It has already gone public, and people are subscribing. Tell me what else I can do.” Eventually, he told me to give an undertaking that I would not launch any future scheme without Sebi’s approval.

Soon afterwards, Sebi realised that the industry could not continue without a proper regulatory structure. The then Sebi chief, SS Nadkarni, called a meeting of all the fund houses and said, “You can’t run the industry like this. We need proper rules and regulations.”

By then, I had travelled to the United States and studied how investment companies and MFs were structured in more developed markets. I prepared a framework outlining how MFs should be organised and regulated. Much of the early regulatory structure that Sebi eventually introduced was based on those inputs.

By 1994, I had completed five years at Indian Bank MF. Public sector banks had strict rules on postings and deputations, and it was time for me to move on. But I was completely captivated by the capital markets. Leaving Indian Bank was not a difficult decision, we had built a successful business, and I wanted to continue working in markets rather than return to traditional banking.

That was when Jardine Fleming approached me. It was among the first foreign institutional investors (FIIs) to enter India. I joined in 1994 and spent time in Hong Kong studying how global asset management businesses operated. By 1995, we were managing about a billion dollars invested in India, making us the largest FII in the country at the time. I stayed with Jardine Fleming for nearly a decade. During that period, the firm went through a series of ownership changes and eventually became part of JP Morgan. The philosophy there was straightforward: If a business could not become one of the top three players in its category, it was better to exit. JP Morgan eventually sold its domestic MF operations and focused on its larger international investment business.

After my commitments at JP Morgan ended, another opportunity emerged. My friend Andrew Dalton, who had been vice-chairman of Mercury Asset Management — the largest asset management company in Europe — and later vice-chairman of Merrill Lynch Investment Managers, approached me with an idea to start something together. That became Dalton Capital.Andrew was exceptionally well-connected in global investment circles and raised about $4 billion. We launched the Dalton India Fund, which I managed. For a period, it was among the best-performing offshore India funds.

None of this would have happened without the economic reforms of 1991, which also laid the foundation for a vibrant equity market. Land reforms pushed my generation towards education. Economic reforms opened entirely new industries and opportunities. Together, they transformed not just my life, but the trajectory of India itself.

Yet India’s reform journey remains unfinished.

The next phase must focus on institutions that have largely escaped meaningful change. Judicial reform is critical. A justice system burdened by enormous backlogs, prolonged delays, and limited accountability needs structural transformation. Police reforms are equally important. Citizens should not fear arbitrary processes in a modern democracy.

Land reforms also need a second chapter. Without easier consolidation and more efficient land markets, India will struggle to achieve scale in agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructure.

Municipal governance requires urgent attention. Many of the problems citizens face every day — unsafe buildings, poor urban planning and weak local administration — originate at the municipal level.

Education must become more employment-oriented and aligned with the needs of a modern economy. And, perhaps most importantly, the quality of public

discourse needs to improve. Democracies function best when debates are informed by facts rather than noise.

India has come a long way since 1991. The country is stronger, more competitive and confident. But sustaining that progress will require a new generation of reforms. If the past 30 years were about opening the economy, the next 30 must be about strengthening institutions.

That, in my view, is the unfinished business of India’s development story.