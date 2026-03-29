Why the ban on ratings for TV news channels has been met with silence

An industry-wide discussion, much moaning about bad apples and several changes later, ratings were resumed after 17 months.

Circa 2026 — On March 6 the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting directed BARC to withhold reporting the ratings of news channels for four weeks. This was in light of the usual over-the-top coverage of the US-Israel attack on Iran. More than two weeks down the line, there has been complete silence from news broadcasters, advertisers, agencies and analysts.

“At single-digit viewership share (under 7 per cent), news is not a driver of reach. Therefore, there is no impact on agencies and clients.

With CTV (connected TV) and digital metrics available, the BARC rating is less important,” said the head of a large media planning agency.

“Our dependence on TV has gone down and on news as a genre has decreased drastically,” added a senior manager from one of India’s largest advertisers.

That is the first reason there hasn’t been any pushback against the ministry for withholding metrics for what is essentially a private business. Linear television, which news channels represent, is part of a shrinking universe.

In 2019, over 210 million Indian homes had a television set — that was an audience size of almost 900 million. These were largely direct-to-home (DTH) or cable homes. Thanks to the pandemic and the rise of streaming, this is down to 157 million homes, reaching 659 million people.

Break this down further. A little under half of those 157 million homes are on DD Freedish — a free DTH service from the state broadcaster. The remaining 92 million homes have either a combination of cable/DTH and connected TV or only one of these.

Much of the audience growth is coming from either DD Freedish or from people watching YouTube on TV screens. Note that these are numbers from early 2025. They might have fallen further, says one industry insider.

Much of this shrinking of linear TV doesn’t show, even in the charts this story carries, because BARC has been flogging the same reach numbers since 2018. That is when the last baseline study or establishment survey was done.

“We are observing a natural migration of ad-spend to digital as consumer habits evolve. An updated establishment survey could provide a more accurate reflection of the current landscape for linear TV. It could signal stronger market share for live programming like sports and news around big events," thinks Vivek Malhotra, chief marketing officer and chief operating officer, strategy, India Today group.

That might happen soon. On March 27 the government came out with a TV Ratings Policy 2026, which allows all platforms — cable, DTH and streaming — to publish their own viewership data.

The shifting news bubble

Within the shrinking TV universe news is a tiny sliver. News channels form just under 7 per cent of all the TV viewed in India.

More importantly, ad revenue has fallen from about ₹4,000 crore to an estimated ₹3,000 crore on a shrinking TV ad pie.

Note that this is not a reflection on the television screen or news as a genre but of linear TV versus on-demand services like YouTube and Netflix.

Of all the genres of programing, “Sports and news have demonstrated a unique resilience. They are successfully navigating the transition between linear and digital, maintaining an omniplatform cohesion with the audience across platforms unlike ntertainment,” says Malhotra.

That means a viewer watching Star Sports will go to JioHotstar for a cricket match. But one who watches the soap opera Anupamaa on Star Plus may not necessarily go to JioHotstar. They may end up on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video or any other OTT if they have to shift from linear TV.

The second reason ratings have become irrelevant in the digital age is that advertising has become performance-driven. And advertisers have figured out the right mix of linear, CTV and other devices to target news viewers.

Rajiv Dubey, head of marketing, Dabur explains, “In recent times, we have witnessed a rise in media planning based on deterministic signals. This retargets advertising to cohorts using clear indicators of purchase intent.”

But, he adds, “The importance of ‘top of the funnel’ advertising cannot be denied. News channels, for example, build phenomenal reach over time, but patience and consistent advertising are key.”

That holds true for several product categories, such as finance and automobiles, which are heavily skewed towards men and, therefore, news channels. For instance, planning for auto companies is not about reach but capturing peaks in attention (during an election, or a global event, for instance), says one planner.

Where the rating matters is for smaller advertisers who operate in specific markets and want to ensure they have the best reach in them — say a business like Chitale Bandhu, one of the largest brands of savouries and sweets in Maharashtra.