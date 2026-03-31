In pursuit of profit, India Inc slows R&D as innovation takes back seat

The combined net sales of BS1000 companies increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6 per cent in 10 years, rising from ₹55.49 trillion in FY15 to ₹126.05 trillion in FY25. The combined R&D expenditure increased at a CAGR of 6.7 per cent, from ₹23,931 crore in FY15 to ₹45,839 crore in FY25. As a result, companies spent a smaller proportion of their revenues on R&D and new product development in FY25 than a decade ago.

The total R&D expenditure as a proportion of net sales declined to 0.36 per cent in FY25 from 0.43 per cent in FY15 and 0.56 per cent in FY16. Though it was up marginally from the decadal low of 0.33 per cent in FY24, the gap between profit growth and R&D expenditure is even wider.

In 10 years, BS1000 companies’ net profit has increased at a CAGR of 13.6 per cent, growing from ₹2.88 trillion in FY15 to ₹10.3 trillion in FY25. Earnings growth was driven by improved operating profit margins, as companies’ operating expenses such as raw material, energy and employee costs grew slower than revenues. BS1000 companies’ operating expenses increased at a CAGR of 8.3 per cent, 30 basis points slower than net sales growth during the period. Their combined bottom line was also boosted by balance-sheet deleveraging by many large companies and a general decline in interest rates.

The analysis is based on a common sample of 835 non-financial companies that have appeared in the BS1000 since FY15. They accounted for 94 per cent of the combined revenues of all BS1000 companies in FY25 and 97.9 per cent of their combined net profit last financial year.

All key sectors where innovation and product launches are critical to companies’ success in the marketplace have seen a slowdown in R&D expenses.

Sectoral trend

In FY25, three sectors accounted for 63 per cent of BS1000 companies’ R&D expenditure: Pharmaceuticals, automotive (including auto ancillaries) and information technology (IT) services. In these three sectors, R&D expenses grew slower than companies’ combined net sales in the last decade. As a result, most companies spent a lower proportion of their net sales on R&D in FY25 than in the past.

Consider pharmaceutical companies, the biggest spenders on R&D in corporate India. The pharma companies in our sample together spent ₹13,123.8 crore on R&D in FY25 and these expenses increased at a CAGR of 6.6 per cent in 10 years. Their net sales have increased at a CAGR of 9 per cent, while net profit expanded at a CAGR of 11.5 per cent in the period. As a result, the proportion of net sales devoted to R&D expenditure declined to 3.5 per cent in FY25 from 4.3 per cent in FY15 and from a record high of 5.9 per cent in FY17.

It’s the same with automakers, the second-biggest spender on R&D. In 10 years, automakers’ R&D spending has increased at a CAGR of 5.4 per cent, significantly lower than the CAGR of 7.6 per cent in net sales. The automakers in our sample spent ₹10,246 crore on R&D in FY25, up from ₹6,065.3 crore in FY15. R&D spending was 0.98 per cent of automakers’ net sales in FY25, down from 1.2 per cent in FY15.

Companies used a large part of their margins and profits to reward shareholders. BS1000 companies’ dividend payout (including share buyback) has increased at a CAGR of 11.7 per cent. Total dividend payout grew from ₹1.29 trillion in FY15 to ₹4.17 trillion in FY25. As a result, companies distributed 40.5 per cent of their net profit as dividends in FY25, down from 45 per cent in FY15 and 41.3 per cent in FY16.

From a strategic point, low R&D spending seems to be hurting IT companies the most. The industry made its fortune by implementing and maintaining the software needs of American and European companies, but it now faces a drop in business as new AI models and tools threaten to automate many of the services that Indian IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro and HCLTech provide.

“Domestic IT services and global IT product players have seen a steep correction in their stock prices on concerns about AI models reducing the relevance of coders and enterprise software. This would suggest that the industry was not sufficiently plugged into the developments in the AI space,” said a recent note by Sanjeev Prasad, Anindya Bhowmik and Sunita Baldawa, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE).

“Generative AI is quietly hollowing out the business model that IT services companies were built on. Previous technology waves — ERP, SaaS, Cloud — created work for IT services firms. AI is different. It is being designed to do that work instead,” said Vijay Pullur, chief executive officer and cofounder of WaveMaker, an AI-driven enterprise software developer based in the United States.

Analysts attribute the R&D miss to the “quarterly trap”, which sees companies focusing too much on stock market reactions. “It seems companies are listening overly to minority investors. A section of companies is making investment and strategic decisions on cues from the stock market, leading to under-investment in innovation and R&D,” said the KIE analysts.

The focus on keeping investors happy shows in the finances of listed IT services companies. The sector is the biggest dividend (including share buyback) payer in corporate India. Most companies have used the surge in net profits in recent years to step up dividend payouts and share buybacks, rather than invest in R&D or make strategic acquisitions to acquire new technologies.

IT companies’ annual dividend payout has increased at a CAGR of 12.1 per cent since FY15, more than twice the rate of R&D expenses. The industry’s combined R&D expenses increased at a CAGR of only 4.9 per cent during the period.

The dividend payout to shareholders also outpaced companies’ revenue and earnings growth since FY15. For comparison, combined net sales clocked a CAGR of 11.2 per cent and net profit 8.9 per cent.

As a result, the share of net sales that IT companies invest in R&D has steadily declined. In FY25, they invested 0.29 per cent of their net sales in R&D, down from 0.52 per cent in FY15. In contrast, the industry increased the share of net sales and net profit that goes to shareholders by way of dividends and share buybacks.

IT companies paid 89.3 per cent of net profits to shareholders in FY25, up from 66.8 per cent in FY15. Similarly, 13.4 per cent of their net sales went to shareholders in FY25, up from 12.3 per cent in FY15. The profit and sales going to shareholders are among the highest in corporate India.

The world is ahead

Indian companies spend a fraction of what their global peers invest in R&D, raising questions about their ability to stay at the top of the technological curve. American technology companies such as Alphabet and Microsoft spend more than 10 per cent of their revenues on R&D. Alphabet, the parent firm of Google, YouTube and other companies, last year spent around $61 billion on R&D, equivalent to 15 per cent of its revenue. Microsoft spent around $32.5 billion, which was equivalent to 12 per cent of its revenues last year, according to data in its annual report.

Even Accenture, which is closer to Indian IT services companies in its business model, outspent its Indian peers in R&D. Accenture invested $800 million in R&D in 2025, amounting to 1.1 per cent of its revenues that year.

Similarly, Indian automakers’ R&D spending is a fraction of what global majors such as Toyota, Suzuki and Honda spend both in absolute terms and as a proportion of revenues. For example, Toyota Motors spent nearly ₹1.97 trillion on R&D in FY25, amounting to 7.1 per cent of its revenues that year. Suzuki Motors invested 4.6 per cent of its revenues, or nearly ₹15,400 crore, on R&D in FY25. Honda Motors invested 5.6 per cent of its FY25 revenues, amounting to ₹70,000 crore on R&D, in FY25.

According to analysts, the relatively low R&D investment by Indian companies mirrors what the country is doing. According to data from the World Bank, India spent 0.65 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on R&D in 2020, down from 0.86 per cent in 2008. The corresponding figure was 2.56 per cent for China and 3.59 per cent for the United States.

“India’s gross expenditure on R&D (GERD) stands at 0.65 per cent of GDP, which is lower than the global average of 1.79 per cent. Countries such as the US and South Korea spend 2.8 per cent and 4.5 per cent of their GDP on R&D, respectively. In India, the private sector's contribution to GERD is 37 per cent, compared with 68 per cent in the US and 75 per cent in China. These numbers indicate a substantial gap in private-sector involvement,” said Rohinton Sidhwa, partner at Deloitte India.

Indian companies across sectors need to step up their R&D investment if they want to grab a greater share of the value chain in their respective industries and stay competitive and profitable.