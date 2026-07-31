Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand top NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index for FY24

Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh emerged as India’s top 10 “fiscally wise” states in the report’s ranking for FY24. Bihar and Telangana showed a mild recovery compared to FY23, while Punjab, West Bengal and Kerala remained at the bottom of the index.

Overall, higher-ranked states display stronger fiscal discipline and resource mobilisation. Lower-ranked states exhibit higher non-developmental expenditure and less sustainable fiscal patterns, the 2026 index said. Among Northeast and Himalayan states, Arunachal Pradesh topped the index, followed by Uttarakhand, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam and Mizoram.