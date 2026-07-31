Odisha, Goa, Jharkhand top NITI Aayog's Fiscal Health Index for FY24
States now account for nearly a third of India's total government debt, says a NITI Aayog report, urging them to follow fiscal deficit norms
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
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States facing widening revenue deficits must rein in spending and boost local revenues to manage debt levels, according to a NITI Aayog report released some months back. Examining fiscal trends from FY15 to FY24, the government think tank’s Fiscal Health Index (FHI 2026) warns that several state balance sheets are being stretched to their limits.