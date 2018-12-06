JUST IN
Quantum computers

In race to protect data from the next leap in computers, China has the lead

Falling prices, rising costs & 'gau rakshaks': Dairy is milking farmers dry

Watch your step! Robot janitors are coming to mop floors at Walmart

Apollo plans to hive off pharma business to unleash growth for new entity

Sajjad Lone, moderate Kashmiri politician singed for his ties with BJP

Young and trending: What it takes to make Instagram influencing a career

Sunil Arora: The CEC-designate is a man of all reasons

How a Taiwanese upstart came to challenge Intel's chipmaking throne

As Jio splurges to attract users, Airtel takes nimble-footed strides

DIGITAL CONSUMER

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

    New year, new games

    Kakoli Chakraborty looks at some of the most anticipated ones slated to release next year

  • ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2018 Blog Add to MyPage

    BJP supporters carry cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally ahead of the state assembly elections, in Jodhpur | Photo: PTI

  • AUTOMOBILE Blog Add to MyPage

    Volkswagen

    • EDUCATION Blog Add to MyPage

    POWER & ENERGY Blog Add to MyPage

    Data from Uday website show reduction of 4.03 percentage points in aggregate technical and commercial losses in three months as on December 31, 2016. This suggests government may have already achieved its 2018-19 target of reducing losses to 15%

    DEFENCE & AEROSPACE Blog Add to MyPage

    Presidential ship INS Sumitra proceeds for fleet review. Photo: Twitter

    WEEKEND

    PE/VC Blog Add to MyPage

    money, market, investor, investment in asia, asia

    BRAND WORLD Blog Add to MyPage

    market

    THE STRATEGIST

    START-UPs Blog Add to MyPage

    Delhi air pollution

    This Dalhousie start-up may have an electronic fix for Delhi's pollution

    Irfan Khan's 'Swachh Dalhousie' initiative could prove to be a boon for cities choking on pollution

