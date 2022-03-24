Special News
DIGITAL CONSUMER
New year, new games
Kakoli Chakraborty looks at some of the most anticipated ones slated to release next year
Coronavirus
Decoding Feluda: The test that detects Covid-19 quickly, cheaply and easily
Named after Detective Feluda, a character created by filmmaker and writer, Satyajit Ray, the test based on the CRISPR technology ...
Trump suggests Pfizer could win first US approval for Covid-19 vaccine
CDC takes down guidance on possible airborne spread of coronavirus
Drug used to treat infections in cats may work against Covid-19: Study
Not waiting for act of God, Covid vaccine expected in early 2021: Govt
Current Affairs
US sanctions on India for buying Russian S-400 missiles unlikely
'Historical relationships notwithstanding, we are a partner of choice for India now,' says US State Department.
No official word yet on Chinese Foreign Minister's possible visit to India
Second carriageway of Ashram underpass opens for commuters in Delhi
Birbhum killings heinous, says PM Modi; HC asks for report by 2 pm Thursday
POWER & ENERGY
Stressed assets to be made national assets
Banks need assistance to complete projects that they have taken over
Govt approves IPO of IREDA
Indian solar panel makers demand anti-dumping duty against China
Govt showers Rs 16,000-crore bailout to hydropower sector
DEFENCE & AEROSPACE
In swift follow-up action, Indian warship visits Indonesia's Sabang port
Delhi, Jakarta agreed in May to develop strategic port near Malacca
WEEKEND
Vasudeo S Gaitonde sets a new record in art auction, yet again
Just two weeks after he fetched Rs 32 crore (hammer price) at Pundole's, his Untitled painting drew Rs 35.5 crore at ...
-
Large deals investments propel PE/VC investments to $4.5 bn in Jan: Report
Thirteen large deals of over USD 100 million each and heightened focus on startups helped the Indian venture investing ecosystem post a 180 per ...
Private equity inflow in real estate up 27% in Apr-Sep at $1.79 bn: Anarock
BRAND WORLD
Maruti, Honda, BMW hone the phygital experience for customer affinity
From promoting amateur talent to contact-less sales experiences, auto brands go all out to create customer affinity with a band of invisible ...
THE STRATEGIST
IPL 2020 will be a completely different ball game for advertisers, brands
The pandemic-induced restrictions on movement and general deceleration in the economy have put a leash on spending ...
START-UPs
Co-working space player iSprout raises $4mn in pre-series A funding
Large part has been invested by a top infra firm's director; after the round over 75% ownership in iSprout will be with the four co-founders and ...
