Special News
DIGITAL CONSUMER
-
New year, new games
Kakoli Chakraborty looks at some of the most anticipated ones slated to release next year
Coronavirus
-
Decoding Feluda: The test that detects Covid-19 quickly, cheaply and easily
Named after Detective Feluda, a character created by filmmaker and writer, Satyajit Ray, the test based on the CRISPR technology ...
-
Trump suggests Pfizer could win first US approval for Covid-19 vaccine
-
CDC takes down guidance on possible airborne spread of coronavirus
-
Drug used to treat infections in cats may work against Covid-19: Study
-
Not waiting for act of God, Covid vaccine expected in early 2021: Govt» More
Current Affairs
-
Bharat Drone Mahotsav: Modi wants drones to be as common as mobile phones
Asks all ministries to increase use of drones in their work
-
Monsoon likely to hit Kerala coast within next 2-3 days, says IMD
-
Sri Lankan envoy meets FM Sitharaman, raises need for bridge financing
-
Aryan Khan given clean chit by narcotics bureau in drugs-on-cruise case» More
POWER & ENERGY
-
Stressed assets to be made national assets
Banks need assistance to complete projects that they have taken over
-
Govt approves IPO of IREDA
-
Indian solar panel makers demand anti-dumping duty against China
-
Govt showers Rs 16,000-crore bailout to hydropower sector» More
DEFENCE & AEROSPACE
-
In swift follow-up action, Indian warship visits Indonesia's Sabang port
Delhi, Jakarta agreed in May to develop strategic port near Malacca
WEEKEND
-
Vasudeo S Gaitonde sets a new record in art auction, yet again
Just two weeks after he fetched Rs 32 crore (hammer price) at Pundole's, his Untitled painting drew Rs 35.5 crore at ...
PE/VC
-
Venture capitals reroute funding to Web3.0, gaming startups amid dry spell
A group of former executives from one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges Binance has also reportedly created a $100 million venture fund
-
PE/VC investment for April 2022 declines 27% YoY to $5.5 bn: IVCA-EY report
-
Large deals investments propel PE/VC investments to $4.5 bn in Jan: Report» More
BRAND WORLD
-
Maruti, Honda, BMW hone the phygital experience for customer affinity
From promoting amateur talent to contact-less sales experiences, auto brands go all out to create customer affinity with a band of invisible ...
THE STRATEGIST
-
IPL 2020 will be a completely different ball game for advertisers, brands
The pandemic-induced restrictions on movement and general deceleration in the economy have put a leash on spending ...
START-UPs
Three Wheels United raises $10 mn to increase financing for EV 3-wheelers
TWU has previously raised funding from Asian Development Bank Ventures, Techstars, Microsoft, and investors from the Middle East, Europe, and US
Related: Zetwerk unveils programme to help hardware startups in robotics, e-mobility