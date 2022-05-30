JUST IN
Dilemma over bank licences: NBFCs struggle to make the cut for RBI's rules

Gujarat's stalwart champion: Meet Delhi's new LG Vinai Kumar Saxena

How policy uncertainty, other factors made Ford pull the plug on its EV PLI

The 5G leapfrog to 6G: New technology needs a 'whole-of-govt' ecosystem

CEOs shift focus to sustainability and digital transformation: EY survey

Govt needs to clarify whether it wants oil price control or exports

Newsmaker: What is the biggest challenge for Tripura's new CM Manik Saha?

Airport PPPs on a crowded runway; private sector bids could be subdued

  • Horizon Zero Dawn

    New year, new games

    Kakoli Chakraborty looks at some of the most anticipated ones slated to release next year

    Coronavirus testing

    Modi, drone

    Data from Uday website show reduction of 4.03 percentage points in aggregate technical and commercial losses in three months as on December 31, 2016. This suggests government may have already achieved its 2018-19 target of reducing losses to 15%

    Presidential ship INS Sumitra proceeds for fleet review. Photo: Twitter

    pe/vc funds, pe/vc investments

    Hyundai New Tucson named its launch event ‘The Next Dimension,’ which garnered 11 million views and had over two lakh attendees

    Three Wheels United raises $10 mn to increase financing for EV 3-wheelers

    TWU has previously raised funding from Asian Development Bank Ventures, Techstars, Microsoft, and investors from the Middle East, Europe, and US

    .