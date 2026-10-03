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Archery to Hockey: Full list of India medal winners in Asian Games 2026

India are one gold away from fourth in the Asiad 2026 medal tally as the men's hockey final against Malaysia is underway, while Antim Panghal wrestles for gold at 4 pm IST

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India medal winners in Asian Games 2026

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2026 | 3:59 PM IST

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India need one more gold medal to move into fourth place in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings after Aman Sehrawat won the men’s freestyle 57kg title on Saturday. India’s tally has now risen to 82 medals — 20 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze. 
 
With Uzbekistan on 21 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze in the latest available standings, one more Indian gold would put India level on gold and ahead on silver, assuming Uzbekistan’s tally does not change. 
 
Aman beat his North Korean opponent 11-7 in the final to give India their second wrestling gold of the Games, following Sujeet Kalkal’s men’s 65kg freestyle title. He had to absorb a late attack after leading 6-1 and then falling 6-7, but responded with a four-point move before holding on for gold.
 
 
Earlier on Saturday, archer Kumkum Mohod, golfer Pranavi Urs and the Indian men’s cricket team had won gold, while the women’s golf team claimed silver and Neeraj Chauhan secured bronze in men’s individual recurve archery. India’s men’s hockey team will face Malaysia in the gold-medal match later in the day, with the winner also earning direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
 
China continue to lead the medal standings with 167 gold, 87 silver and 80 bronze, followed by hosts Japan with 78 gold, 89 silver and 88 bronze. South Korea are third with 37 gold, 43 silver and 67 bronze, while Uzbekistan are fourth. India remain fifth for now. 
Full updated list of India’s medal winners: Total - 81 (20 Gold, 26 Silver, 36 Bronze)
Gold medals
MedalSportEventIndian medal winner(s)
GoldCricketWomen’s T20Team India
GoldShootingMixed team 10m air pistolKamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
GoldKabaddiWomen’sTeam India
GoldKabaddiMen’sTeam India
GoldShootingWomen’s trapNeeru Dhanda
GoldAthleticsWomen’s 4x400m relayKiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj
GoldArcheryWomen’s compound teamJyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi
GoldArcheryMixed compound teamChikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav
GoldArcheryMen’s compound teamSahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal
GoldShootingMixed trapKynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda
GoldArcheryWomen’s team recurveAnkita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma
GoldBoxingWomen’s 75kgLovlina Borgohain
GoldBoxingWomen’s 65kgParveen Hooda
GoldBoxingMen’s 80kgAnkush Panghal
GoldWrestlingMen’s 65kg freestyleSujeet Kalkal
GoldHockeyWomen’s teamTeam India
GoldArcheryWomen’s individual recurveKumkum Mohod
GoldGolfWomen’s individualPranavi Urs
GoldCricketMen’s T20Team India
GoldWrestlingMen’s freestyle 57kgAman Sehrawat
Silver medals
MedalSportEventIndian medal winner(s)
SilverGolfWomen’s teamPranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
SilverShootingWomen’s 10m air rifle teamElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
SilverShootingWomen’s 10m air rifleElavenil Valarivan
SilverShootingMen’s 10m air rifle teamRudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
SilverShootingMen’s 10m air rifleHimanshu Dhillon
SilverWeightliftingWomen’s 49kgMirabai Chanu
SilverWushuWomen’s 60kg sandaRoshibina Devi
SilverAthleticsMixed 4x400m relayTeam India
SilverShootingMen’s 50m rifle 3P teamAishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
SilverAthleticsMen’s 10,000mGulveer Singh
SilverAthleticsMen’s marathonSawan Barwal
SilverShootingWomen’s 50m rifle 3P teamVidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen
SilverAthleticsMen’s shot putTajinderpal Singh Toor
SilverSquashMen’s singlesAbhay Singh
SilverSquashWomen’s singlesAnahat Singh
SilverAthleticsWomen’s long jumpAncy Sojan
SilverAthleticsMen’s high jumpSarvesh Kushare
SilverShootingWomen’s 25m pistolEsha Singh
SilverAthleticsMen’s 1500mGulveer Singh
SilverAthleticsMen’s long jumpMurali Sreeshankar
SilverAthleticsMen’s javelin throwYash Vir Singh
SilverShootingWomen’s trap teamNeeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
SilverSailingMen’s skiffPrince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis
SilverWrestlingGreco-Roman 97kgNitesh Kumar
SilverArcheryMixed recurve teamKumkum Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara
SilverArcheryMen’s recurve teamDhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep, Neeraj Chauhan
Bronze medals
MedalSportEventIndian medal winner(s)
BronzeShootingMen’s 10m air rifleRudrankksh Patil
BronzeMixed martial artsWomen’s traditional -60kgSuchika Tariyal
BronzeShootingWomen’s skeet teamParinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
BronzeShootingMen’s skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
BronzeSoft tennisMen’s singlesJay Meena
BronzeBadmintonMen’s teamTeam India
BronzeRowingMen’s double scullsSatnam Singh, Salman Khan
BronzeShootingMixed skeet teamAnantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 10,000mSeema Kumari
BronzeTable tennisMixed doublesDiya Chitale, Manush Shah
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s shot putManpreet Kaur
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s pole vaultBaranica Elangovan
BronzeSquashMixed doublesJoshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 400mPrachi Choudhary
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 200mHarita Bhadra
BronzeAthleticsDecathlonTejaswin Shankar
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 3000m steeplechaseParul Chaudhary
BronzeKurashWomen’s -78kgPincky Balhara
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 400m hurdlesVithya Ramraj
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s 5000mParul Chaudhary
BronzeAthleticsMen’s javelin throwRohit Yadav
BronzeBoxingMen’s +90kgNarender Berwal
BronzeAthleticsMen’s 5000mGulveer Singh
BronzeAthleticsMixed 4x100m relayGurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra
BronzeAthleticsWomen’s high jumpPooja Singh
BronzeAthleticsMen’s 4x400m relayDharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK
BronzeBoxingWomen’s 60kgPriya Ghanghas
BronzeBoxingMen’s 90kgKapil Pokhariya
BronzeWrestlingGreco-Roman 87kgSunil Kumar
BronzeSquashWomen’s teamAnahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz
BronzeArcheryMen’s compound individualGanesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru
BronzeSquashMen’s teamAbhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand
BronzeSailingWomen’s skiffHarshita Tomar, Shital Verma
BronzeSailingWomen’s dinghyNethra Kumanan
BronzeSepaktakrawMen’s quadrantMalemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar, Akash Yumnam
BronzeArcheryMen’s individual recurveNeeraj Chauhan

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India medal winners on Saturday
 
Aman Sehrawat — Gold, men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling
 
Aman Sehrawat produced one of India’s best wrestling wins of the Games, taking gold in the men’s freestyle 57kg category. He defended well in the first period, built a 6-1 lead, then saw the bout swing when his opponent scored six quick points to go ahead 7-6.
 
Aman responded with the move of the final, collecting four points to retake control. India then gained another point after an unsuccessful North Korean challenge, and Aman held on for the win. His gold took India’s gold count to 20.
 
Kumkum Mohod — Gold, women’s individual recurve archery
 
Kumkum Mohod won the women’s individual recurve gold, becoming the first Indian woman to win the Asian Games title in the event. The 17-year-old defeated 
South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a shoot-off after the final ended 5-5, hitting a perfect 10 with her deciding arrow.
 
Kumkum finished her campaign with three medals — gold in the women’s individual event, gold in the women’s team event and silver in the mixed team event.
 
Pranavi Urs — Gold, women’s individual golf
 
Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games golf gold after finishing at 15 under par across four rounds. 
She recovered from a difficult start to the final round and held her nerve on the closing holes to finish one shot ahead of China’s Yin Ruoning and Singapore’s Shannon Tan, who shared silver.
 
India — Gold, men’s cricket
 
India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final to retain the Asian Games gold medal.
 
The result gave India another gold and completed a cricket double after the women’s team had earlier won its event.
 
Women’s golf team — Silver
 
India won silver in the women’s team golf event, with Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar combining for a score of 14 under par.
 
China won gold at 22 under par. Pranavi returned with two medals, while Aditi and Diksha added team silver to India’s tally.
 
Neeraj Chauhan — Bronze, men’s individual recurve archery
 
Neeraj Chauhan won bronze in the men’s individual recurve event after beating fellow Indian Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 in the medal match. 
The result gave India another archery medal and lifted the overall bronze count to 36.
 

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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 3:58 PM IST