Archery to Hockey: Full list of India medal winners in Asian Games 2026

India need one more gold medal to move into fourth place in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings after Aman Sehrawat won the men’s freestyle 57kg title on Saturday. India’s tally has now risen to 82 medals — 20 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze.

With Uzbekistan on 21 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze in the latest available standings, one more Indian gold would put India level on gold and ahead on silver, assuming Uzbekistan’s tally does not change.

Aman beat his North Korean opponent 11-7 in the final to give India their second wrestling gold of the Games, following Sujeet Kalkal’s men’s 65kg freestyle title. He had to absorb a late attack after leading 6-1 and then falling 6-7, but responded with a four-point move before holding on for gold.

Earlier on Saturday, archer Kumkum Mohod, golfer Pranavi Urs and the Indian men’s cricket team had won gold, while the women’s golf team claimed silver and Neeraj Chauhan secured bronze in men’s individual recurve archery. India’s men’s hockey team will face Malaysia in the gold-medal match later in the day, with the winner also earning direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Full updated list of India’s medal winners: Total - 81 (20 Gold, 26 Silver, 36 Bronze) Gold medals Medal Sport Event Indian medal winner(s) Gold Cricket Women’s T20 Team India Gold Shooting Mixed team 10m air pistol Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh Gold Kabaddi Women’s Team India Gold Kabaddi Men’s Team India Gold Shooting Women’s trap Neeru Dhanda Gold Athletics Women’s 4x400m relay Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj Gold Archery Women’s compound team Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi Gold Archery Mixed compound team Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav Gold Archery Men’s compound team Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal Gold Shooting Mixed trap Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda Gold Archery Women’s team recurve Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma Gold Boxing Women’s 75kg Lovlina Borgohain Gold Boxing Women’s 65kg Parveen Hooda Gold Boxing Men’s 80kg Ankush Panghal Gold Wrestling Men’s 65kg freestyle Sujeet Kalkal Gold Hockey Women’s team Team India Gold Archery Women’s individual recurve Kumkum Mohod Gold Golf Women’s individual Pranavi Urs Gold Cricket Men’s T20 Team India Gold Wrestling Men’s freestyle 57kg Aman Sehrawat Silver medals Medal Sport Event Indian medal winner(s) Silver Golf Women’s team Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle team Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Silver Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle Elavenil Valarivan Silver Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle team Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon Silver Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Himanshu Dhillon Silver Weightlifting Women’s 49kg Mirabai Chanu Silver Wushu Women’s 60kg sanda Roshibina Devi Silver Athletics Mixed 4x400m relay Team India Silver Shooting Men’s 50m rifle 3P team Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar Silver Athletics Men’s 10,000m Gulveer Singh Silver Athletics Men’s marathon Sawan Barwal Silver Shooting Women’s 50m rifle 3P team Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen Silver Athletics Men’s shot put Tajinderpal Singh Toor Silver Squash Men’s singles Abhay Singh Silver Squash Women’s singles Anahat Singh Silver Athletics Women’s long jump Ancy Sojan Silver Athletics Men’s high jump Sarvesh Kushare Silver Shooting Women’s 25m pistol Esha Singh Silver Athletics Men’s 1500m Gulveer Singh Silver Athletics Men’s long jump Murali Sreeshankar Silver Athletics Men’s javelin throw Yash Vir Singh Silver Shooting Women’s trap team Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat Silver Sailing Men’s skiff Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis Silver Wrestling Greco-Roman 97kg Nitesh Kumar Silver Archery Mixed recurve team Kumkum Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara Silver Archery Men’s recurve team Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep, Neeraj Chauhan Bronze medals Medal Sport Event Indian medal winner(s) Bronze Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle Rudrankksh Patil Bronze Mixed martial arts Women’s traditional -60kg Suchika Tariyal Bronze Shooting Women’s skeet team Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan Bronze Shooting Men’s skeet team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan Bronze Soft tennis Men’s singles Jay Meena Bronze Badminton Men’s team Team India Bronze Rowing Men’s double sculls Satnam Singh, Salman Khan Bronze Shooting Mixed skeet team Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Bronze Athletics Women’s 10,000m Seema Kumari Bronze Table tennis Mixed doubles Diya Chitale, Manush Shah Bronze Athletics Women’s shot put Manpreet Kaur Bronze Athletics Women’s pole vault Baranica Elangovan Bronze Squash Mixed doubles Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar Bronze Athletics Women’s 400m Prachi Choudhary Bronze Athletics Women’s 200m Harita Bhadra Bronze Athletics Decathlon Tejaswin Shankar Bronze Athletics Women’s 3000m steeplechase Parul Chaudhary Bronze Kurash Women’s -78kg Pincky Balhara Bronze Athletics Women’s 400m hurdles Vithya Ramraj Bronze Athletics Women’s 5000m Parul Chaudhary Bronze Athletics Men’s javelin throw Rohit Yadav Bronze Boxing Men’s +90kg Narender Berwal Bronze Athletics Men’s 5000m Gulveer Singh Bronze Athletics Mixed 4x100m relay Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra Bronze Athletics Women’s high jump Pooja Singh Bronze Athletics Men’s 4x400m relay Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK Bronze Boxing Women’s 60kg Priya Ghanghas Bronze Boxing Men’s 90kg Kapil Pokhariya Bronze Wrestling Greco-Roman 87kg Sunil Kumar Bronze Squash Women’s team Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz Bronze Archery Men’s compound individual Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru Bronze Squash Men’s team Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand Bronze Sailing Women’s skiff Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma Bronze Sailing Women’s dinghy Nethra Kumanan Bronze Sepaktakraw Men’s quadrant Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar, Akash Yumnam Bronze Archery Men’s individual recurve Neeraj Chauhan China continue to lead the medal standings with 167 gold, 87 silver and 80 bronze, followed by hosts Japan with 78 gold, 89 silver and 88 bronze. South Korea are third with 37 gold, 43 silver and 67 bronze, while Uzbekistan are fourth. India remain fifth for now.

India medal winners on Saturday

Aman Sehrawat — Gold, men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling

Aman Sehrawat produced one of India’s best wrestling wins of the Games, taking gold in the men’s freestyle 57kg category. He defended well in the first period, built a 6-1 lead, then saw the bout swing when his opponent scored six quick points to go ahead 7-6.

Aman responded with the move of the final, collecting four points to retake control. India then gained another point after an unsuccessful North Korean challenge, and Aman held on for the win. His gold took India’s gold count to 20.

Kumkum Mohod — Gold, women’s individual recurve archery

Kumkum Mohod won the women’s individual recurve gold, becoming the first Indian woman to win the Asian Games title in the event. The 17-year-old defeated

South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a shoot-off after the final ended 5-5, hitting a perfect 10 with her deciding arrow.

Kumkum finished her campaign with three medals — gold in the women’s individual event, gold in the women’s team event and silver in the mixed team event.

Pranavi Urs — Gold, women’s individual golf

Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games golf gold after finishing at 15 under par across four rounds.

She recovered from a difficult start to the final round and held her nerve on the closing holes to finish one shot ahead of China’s Yin Ruoning and Singapore’s Shannon Tan, who shared silver.

India — Gold, men’s cricket

India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final to retain the Asian Games gold medal.

The result gave India another gold and completed a cricket double after the women’s team had earlier won its event.

Women’s golf team — Silver

India won silver in the women’s team golf event, with Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar combining for a score of 14 under par.

China won gold at 22 under par. Pranavi returned with two medals, while Aditi and Diksha added team silver to India’s tally.

Neeraj Chauhan — Bronze, men’s individual recurve archery

Neeraj Chauhan won bronze in the men’s individual recurve event after beating fellow Indian Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 in the medal match.

The result gave India another archery medal and lifted the overall bronze count to 36.