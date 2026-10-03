Archery to Hockey: Full list of India medal winners in Asian Games 2026
India are one gold away from fourth in the Asiad 2026 medal tally as the men's hockey final against Malaysia is underway, while Antim Panghal wrestles for gold at 4 pm IST
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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India need one more gold medal to move into fourth place in the Asian Games 2026 medal standings after Aman Sehrawat won the men’s freestyle 57kg title on Saturday. India’s tally has now risen to 82 medals — 20 gold, 26 silver and 36 bronze.
With Uzbekistan on 21 gold, 24 silver and 23 bronze in the latest available standings, one more Indian gold would put India level on gold and ahead on silver, assuming Uzbekistan’s tally does not change.
Aman beat his North Korean opponent 11-7 in the final to give India their second wrestling gold of the Games, following Sujeet Kalkal’s men’s 65kg freestyle title. He had to absorb a late attack after leading 6-1 and then falling 6-7, but responded with a four-point move before holding on for gold.
Earlier on Saturday, archer Kumkum Mohod, golfer Pranavi Urs and the Indian men’s cricket team had won gold, while the women’s golf team claimed silver and Neeraj Chauhan secured bronze in men’s individual recurve archery. India’s men’s hockey team will face Malaysia in the gold-medal match later in the day, with the winner also earning direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
China continue to lead the medal standings with 167 gold, 87 silver and 80 bronze, followed by hosts Japan with 78 gold, 89 silver and 88 bronze. South Korea are third with 37 gold, 43 silver and 67 bronze, while Uzbekistan are fourth. India remain fifth for now.
|Full updated list of India’s medal winners: Total - 81 (20 Gold, 26 Silver, 36 Bronze)
|Gold medals
|Medal
|Sport
|Event
|Indian medal winner(s)
|Gold
|Cricket
|Women’s T20
|Team India
|Gold
|Shooting
|Mixed team 10m air pistol
|Kamaljeet, Suruchi Singh
|Gold
|Kabaddi
|Women’s
|Team India
|Gold
|Kabaddi
|Men’s
|Team India
|Gold
|Shooting
|Women’s trap
|Neeru Dhanda
|Gold
|Athletics
|Women’s 4x400m relay
|Kiran Pahal, Poovamma MR, Prachi Choudhary, Vithya Ramraj
|Gold
|Archery
|Women’s compound team
|Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Prithika Pradeep, Chikitha Taniparthi
|Gold
|Archery
|Mixed compound team
|Chikitha Taniparthi, Sahil Jadhav
|Gold
|Archery
|Men’s compound team
|Sahil Jadhav, Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru, Kushal Dalal
|Gold
|Shooting
|Mixed trap
|Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda
|Gold
|Archery
|Women’s team recurve
|Ankita Bhakat, Kumkum Mohod, Kirti Sharma
|Gold
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Gold
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg
|Parveen Hooda
|Gold
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg
|Ankush Panghal
|Gold
|Wrestling
|Men’s 65kg freestyle
|Sujeet Kalkal
|Gold
|Hockey
|Women’s team
|Team India
|Gold
|Archery
|Women’s individual recurve
|Kumkum Mohod
|Gold
|Golf
|Women’s individual
|Pranavi Urs
|Gold
|Cricket
|Men’s T20
|Team India
|Gold
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 57kg
|Aman Sehrawat
|Silver medals
|Medal
|Sport
|Event
|Indian medal winner(s)
|Silver
|Golf
|Women’s team
|Pranavi Urs, Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle team
|Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air rifle
|Elavenil Valarivan
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle team
|Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Mane, Himanshu Dhillon
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Himanshu Dhillon
|Silver
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg
|Mirabai Chanu
|Silver
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg sanda
|Roshibina Devi
|Silver
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x400m relay
|Team India
|Silver
|Shooting
|Men’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s 10,000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s marathon
|Sawan Barwal
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 50m rifle 3P team
|Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s shot put
|Tajinderpal Singh Toor
|Silver
|Squash
|Men’s singles
|Abhay Singh
|Silver
|Squash
|Women’s singles
|Anahat Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Women’s long jump
|Ancy Sojan
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s high jump
|Sarvesh Kushare
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s 25m pistol
|Esha Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s 1500m
|Gulveer Singh
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s long jump
|Murali Sreeshankar
|Silver
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw
|Yash Vir Singh
|Silver
|Shooting
|Women’s trap team
|Neeru Dhanda, Manisha Keer, Aashima Ahlawat
|Silver
|Sailing
|Men’s skiff
|Prince Kurisinkal Noble, Manu Francis
|Silver
|Wrestling
|Greco-Roman 97kg
|Nitesh Kumar
|Silver
|Archery
|Mixed recurve team
|Kumkum Mohod, Dhiraj Bommadevara
|Silver
|Archery
|Men’s recurve team
|Dhiraj Bommadevara, Yashdeep, Neeraj Chauhan
|Bronze medals
|Medal
|Sport
|Event
|Indian medal winner(s)
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle
|Rudrankksh Patil
|Bronze
|Mixed martial arts
|Women’s traditional -60kg
|Suchika Tariyal
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet team
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet team
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan
|Bronze
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles
|Jay Meena
|Bronze
|Badminton
|Men’s team
|Team India
|Bronze
|Rowing
|Men’s double sculls
|Satnam Singh, Salman Khan
|Bronze
|Shooting
|Mixed skeet team
|Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 10,000m
|Seema Kumari
|Bronze
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Diya Chitale, Manush Shah
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s shot put
|Manpreet Kaur
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s pole vault
|Baranica Elangovan
|Bronze
|Squash
|Mixed doubles
|Joshna Chinappa, Velavan Senthilkumar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m
|Prachi Choudhary
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 200m
|Harita Bhadra
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Decathlon
|Tejaswin Shankar
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 3000m steeplechase
|Parul Chaudhary
|Bronze
|Kurash
|Women’s -78kg
|Pincky Balhara
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 400m hurdles
|Vithya Ramraj
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s 5000m
|Parul Chaudhary
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men’s javelin throw
|Rohit Yadav
|Bronze
|Boxing
|Men’s +90kg
|Narender Berwal
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men’s 5000m
|Gulveer Singh
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Mixed 4x100m relay
|Gurindervir Singh, Sneha SS, Animesh Kujur, Harita Bhadra
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Women’s high jump
|Pooja Singh
|Bronze
|Athletics
|Men’s 4x400m relay
|Dharmveer Choudhary, Manu TS, Jay Kumar, Vishal TK
|Bronze
|Boxing
|Women’s 60kg
|Priya Ghanghas
|Bronze
|Boxing
|Men’s 90kg
|Kapil Pokhariya
|Bronze
|Wrestling
|Greco-Roman 87kg
|Sunil Kumar
|Bronze
|Squash
|Women’s team
|Anahat Singh, Joshna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna, Shameena Riaz
|Bronze
|Archery
|Men’s compound individual
|Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru
|Bronze
|Squash
|Men’s team
|Abhay Singh, Veer Chotrani, Velavan Senthilkumar, Suraj Kumar Chand
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Women’s skiff
|Harshita Tomar, Shital Verma
|Bronze
|Sailing
|Women’s dinghy
|Nethra Kumanan
|Bronze
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s quadrant
|Malemnganba Singh Sorokhaibam, Ram Kumar Sharma, Bobby Kumar, Akash Yumnam
|Bronze
|Archery
|Men’s individual recurve
|Neeraj Chauhan
Also Read
India medal winners on Saturday
Aman Sehrawat — Gold, men’s freestyle 57kg wrestling
Aman Sehrawat produced one of India’s best wrestling wins of the Games, taking gold in the men’s freestyle 57kg category. He defended well in the first period, built a 6-1 lead, then saw the bout swing when his opponent scored six quick points to go ahead 7-6.
Aman responded with the move of the final, collecting four points to retake control. India then gained another point after an unsuccessful North Korean challenge, and Aman held on for the win. His gold took India’s gold count to 20.
Kumkum Mohod — Gold, women’s individual recurve archery
Kumkum Mohod won the women’s individual recurve gold, becoming the first Indian woman to win the Asian Games title in the event. The 17-year-old defeated
South Korea’s Oh Yejin in a shoot-off after the final ended 5-5, hitting a perfect 10 with her deciding arrow.
Kumkum finished her campaign with three medals — gold in the women’s individual event, gold in the women’s team event and silver in the mixed team event.
Pranavi Urs — Gold, women’s individual golf
Pranavi Urs became the first Indian woman to win an individual Asian Games golf gold after finishing at 15 under par across four rounds.
She recovered from a difficult start to the final round and held her nerve on the closing holes to finish one shot ahead of China’s Yin Ruoning and Singapore’s Shannon Tan, who shared silver.
India — Gold, men’s cricket
India defeated Pakistan by 19 runs in the men’s cricket final to retain the Asian Games gold medal.
The result gave India another gold and completed a cricket double after the women’s team had earlier won its event.
Women’s golf team — Silver
India won silver in the women’s team golf event, with Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar combining for a score of 14 under par.
China won gold at 22 under par. Pranavi returned with two medals, while Aditi and Diksha added team silver to India’s tally.
Neeraj Chauhan — Bronze, men’s individual recurve archery
Neeraj Chauhan won bronze in the men’s individual recurve event after beating fellow Indian Dhiraj Bommadevara 6-4 in the medal match.
The result gave India another archery medal and lifted the overall bronze count to 36.
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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 3:58 PM IST