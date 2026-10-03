Asiad 2026: Archer Kumkum, 17, wins two golds and a silver in historic run

Seventeen-year-old Kumkum Mohod capped a remarkable Asian Games campaign with two gold medals and a silver, adding a historic women's individual recurve title to her haul in Aichi-Nagoya on Saturday.

The teenager defeated South Korea's Oh Yejin 6-5 on set points, winning the deciding shoot-off 10-8 to become India's first-ever medallist in women's individual recurve at the Asian Games. India's breakthrough medal in the event was gold.

Check India at Asian Games 2026 Day 14 LIVE UPDATES, IND vs sl cricket score, INDIA vs Malaysia hockey news, medal winners Her third podium finish came after Friday's women's recurve team gold alongside Ankita Bhakat and Kirti Sharma, and mixed team silver with Dhiraj Bommadevara. In two days, Kumkum collected medals in all three recurve events she contested.

The individual crown demanded one final comeback. Trailing 3-5 with one set remaining, Kumkum produced three successive 10s to force a tie-break. When Oh opened the shoot-off with an 8, the Indian answered with another 10. Four arrows at the finish, four 10s, and a second gold.

Her run to the final also secured a women's recurve quota place for India at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

Two golds and a silver: Kumkum's Asian Games haul Date Event Medal Oct 2 Women's recurve team Gold Oct 2 Mixed recurve team Silver Oct 3 Women's individual recurve Gold

A perfect fifth set keeps the gold dream alive

The final's decisive turn came when Kumkum had no margin left on set points. Oh led 5-3 after four sets and needed only a drawn fifth set to reach the six points required for victory.

Kumkum began with a 10. Oh replied with a 9, giving the Indian an early advantage. Another 10 from Kumkum was followed by another Korean 9, stretching the gap to two points with one arrow each remaining.

The teenager completed her set with a third 10 for the maximum 30. After dropping the fourth set, she had delivered the strongest possible response, collecting two set points to draw level at 5-5.

That perfect set was her second of the final. Both arrived when she needed to recover from a deficit.

One arrow settles a five-set battle

The contest now rested on one arrow from each finalist.

Oh shot first and scored 8. Kumkum found the 10-ring, winning the shoot-off 10-8 and the match 6-5 on set points.

India's Kumkum Anil Mohod in action. Photo: Reuters The Indian had twice been behind in the final, first at 1-3 and then at 3-5. Each time, she responded with a perfect three-arrow set. Her final 10 completed a sequence of four consecutive maximum scores across the fifth set and shoot-off.

Oh takes the early advantage

Kumkum had made a promising start to the opening set, answering Oh's 9 with a 10. The positions reversed with their second arrows, leaving both on 19.

Oh then found another 10, while Kumkum's final arrow scored 8. The Korean took the set 29-27 and moved 2-0 ahead.

The second set was tighter. Kumkum opened with a 9 against Oh's 10, before a 10 from the Indian and a Korean 9 restored parity at 19-19. Both finished with 10s, sharing the set 29-29.

The tie gave each archer one set point, leaving Kumkum trailing 1-3.

A flawless third set, followed by another setback

Kumkum's first recovery came in the third set. Her opening arrow just caught the 10-ring, and she followed it with two more 10s for a perfect 30.

Oh matched the first two maximum scores but finished with a 9. Kumkum won the set 30-29, bringing the final level at 3-3.

The fourth set then shifted the advantage back to South Korea. Oh opened with a 9 and Kumkum replied with a 10, but an 8 from the Indian with her second arrow allowed the Korean to move ahead.

Oh finished with a 9 for 28. Kumkum needed a 10 to tie the set, but scored 9 and finished on 27. The 28-27 defeat left her 3-5 down, setting up the perfect fifth-set response that carried the match into a shoot-off.

A remarkable route to historic gold

Kumkum's final victory followed wins over two of the leading names in women's recurve. She beat South Korea's reigning world champion Kang Chaeyoung 6-4 in the quarterfinals before overcoming China's Zhu Jingyi, the 2025 World Championships silver medallist, 6-2 in the semifinals. She had already become the first Indian woman to reach an Asian Games individual recurve final.

Olympic quota places for India and South Korea

Both finalists earned women's recurve quota places for their countries at LA 2028. The qualification system awards places to National Olympic Committees, so Kumkum's result secured a berth for India and Oh's for South Korea.