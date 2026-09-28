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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Ancy Sojan bags long jump silver, Harita wins 200m bronze

Asiad 2026: Ancy Sojan bags long jump silver, Harita wins 200m bronze

Ancy recorded a best jump of 6.53m to finish behind Huang Yingying of China, who produced a late 6.55m jump to snatch gold

Ancy Sojan

Ancy Sojan (PIC: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 10:38 AM IST

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India's Ancy Sojan led for a major part of the competition before settling for the silver medal in the women's long jump competition at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

Ancy recorded a best jump of 6.53m to finish behind Huang Yingying of China, who produced a late 6.55m jump to snatch gold.

Earlier, India's Harita Bhadra clinched the bronze medal in the women's 200m, clocking 23.20 seconds in the final.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Bhadra finished third, just ahead of Japan's Ido Abigeirufuka, who clocked 23.21 seconds.

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There was, however, heartbreak for Ancy's compatriot Shaili Singh, who missed out on a bronze medal in the women's long jump final after China's Mengyi Tan produced a 6.46m effort to move ahead of the Indian jumper.

 

Ancy recorded 6.53m on her fifth attempt but Yingying had the last laugh, going past the Indian with a 6.55m.

Shaili's best was 6.42m on the day.

In the women's 200m final, Singapore's Shanti Pereira won the gold with a season-best 22.78 seconds, while China's Chen Yujie took the silver in 22.93 seconds.

The other Indian in the final, Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland, finished sixth with a timing of 23.48 seconds.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 10:38 AM IST