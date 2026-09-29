Asiad 2026: Bommadevara, Chauhan through to recurve archery quarterfinals
Bommadevara will face Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov, while Chauhan is pitted against Bhutan's Lam Dorji next
Listen to This Article
Indian archers Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan progressed to the men's recurve quarterfinals with impressive wins at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.
While Chauhan stunned South Korea's 22-year-old Kim Je Deok, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, 6-4 (30-28, 29-29, 29-30, 29-29, 29-27) in the men's individual 1/8 elimination round, Bommadevara outwitted Chinese Taipei's Cheng Hsiang-Hui 6-2 (29-27, 27-28, 30-28, 29-28) in the other pre-quarterfinals. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
Bommadevara will face Uzbekistan's Amirkhon Sadikov, while Chauhan is pitted against Bhutan's Lam Dorji next.
Earlier, Bommadevara defeated Girvin Cullen Nigel Garcia of the Philippines 6-0 (30-26, 29-28, 28-26) in the elimination 1/16 round, while Chauhan beat Indonesia's Riau Ega Agata Salsabilla 6-4 (28-29, 28-29, 30-27, 26-25, 28-27).
In women's recurve individual, Kirti and Kumkum Mohod Anil will be in action later in the day.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:41 AM IST