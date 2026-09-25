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Asiad 2026: Diya Chitale, Manush Shah assure India of mixed doubles medal

Chitale and Shah defeated their opponents 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to reach the semifinals, confirming the nation's first medal in table tennis at the ongoing edition

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale

Manush Shah and Diya Chitale

Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 12:33 PM IST

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India's Manush Shah and Diya Chitale stunned World No. 4 Doo Hoi Kem and Wong Chun Ting of Hong Kong in the quarterfinals to assure themselves of a medal in the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Asian Games here on Friday.

Chitale and Shah defeated their opponents 3-1 (11-6, 13-15, 11-9, 11-5) to reach the semifinals, confirming the nation's first medal in table tennis at the ongoing edition. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

This is India's second mixed doubles medal at the Asiad after Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra won bronze in Jakarta eight years back.

 

The Indian duo will face China's Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin in the semifinals later in the day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 12:33 PM IST