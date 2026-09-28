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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in 25m pistol; Manu finishes medal-less

Asiad 2026: Esha Singh wins silver in 25m pistol; Manu finishes medal-less

The 21-year-old from Hyderabad, who is the reigning world number one, won three shoot-offs to be in contention for silver before being engaged in two more in the gold medal clash with China's Xiao Jia

Indian shooter Esha Singh

Indian shooter Esha Singh

Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:58 AM IST

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Indian shooter Esha Singh clinched a silver medal in the Asian Games women's 25m pistol individual competition, fighting through five consecutive shoot-offs at the end of which she missed the gold by one shot here on Monday.

The 21-year-old from Hyderabad, who is the reigning world number one, won three shoot-offs to be in contention for silver before being engaged in two more in the gold medal clash with China's Xiao Jiaruixuan.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The two ended 38 at the end of regulation series but Esha faltered in the final shot to settle for the second spot.

 

North Korea's Kim Hyon Suk took the bronze after losing the shoot-off to Esha and ending with a score of 34.

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Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker ended without a medal from the Games after failing to qualify for the final of the event but Esha kept India in the hunt by entering the summit clash at eighth.

Manu could manage a score of 579 that was not good enough to carry her into the final as she finished 11th. Esha scored 580 in the qualification round.

It turned out to be one of the most forgettable multi-discipline campaigns for Manu as she had failed to medal in the women's 10m air pistol event earlier in the competition.

India were in contention for a medal in the 25m pistol women's team event as well but Rahi Sarnobat missed a shot at a crucial juncture which proved costly.

Sarnobat had a disastrous score of 39 in the fourth series (each series comprise five shots) and India, who could have finished on the podium, were decisively knocked out of contention.

Sarnobat finished 30th with a poor score of 568.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:58 AM IST