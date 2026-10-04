Asiad 2026: Gold wasn't on platter, says Samson after India's triumph

Wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson asserted India did not get the Asian Games gold 'on a platter', and said fielding experienced A-list players helped the team manage the pressures of a high-octane final against Pakistan.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 19 runs to defend their men's cricket gold at the continental showpiece on Saturday.

"We had a very experienced team. That's where the experience of experienced players comes in. We knew how to manage our energy, how to keep ourselves motivated and focused even when practices were not happening and matches were not happening," Samson said after the match.

India's decision to bring their regular T20 contingent ensured they had the firepower and composure to handle the occasion.

"Bringing the 'A' team really helped, and that's what happened against Pakistan in the final. I think it was a proper game for everyone," he added.

India rode on half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma to post a formidable 211 for six before restricting Pakistan to 192 for six in a thrilling final.

But the final was far from a one-sided affair. Pakistan's aggressive response on a good batting surface ensured the contest remained alive until the closing stages.

"Finally, we got to play a good match. We scored 200 in the first innings and thought the second innings could be difficult for Pakistan, but the wicket was good and they also batted well. Everyone got to see a good final.

"We did not get the gold on a platter. We had to really work hard for it. That makes it all the more satisfying, and we are all happy," he said.

Samson acknowledged that the team was conscious of the magnitude of the contest but insisted that the players did not allow the occasion to dictate their approach.

"Definitely, it's a big occasion and a big opportunity for all of us to represent our country in an Asian Games final.

"That is what happens before and after the game. But once the game starts, we play according to the demands of the match conditions and match situations," he said.