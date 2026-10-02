Asiad 2026: Kumkum, Dhiraj win silver after tense recurve final vs China

Kumkum Anil Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara dragged India back from the brink, but China’s Li Mengqi delivered a final-arrow 10 to end their comeback and claim the recurve mixed team gold at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday.

India lost the gripping final 3-5, fighting back from a 0-4 deficit to keep the contest alive until its last shot. They won the third set and pushed China through a tense fourth, where a single arrow stood between a Chinese victory and a shoot-off.

Li needed a 10. He found it.

For Kumkum, it was a different ending to another absorbing final. Earlier in the morning, the 17-year-old had struck the decisive 10 as India beat South Korea to win the women’s recurve team gold. This time, she and Dhiraj had to settle for silver after China held off their late charge.

Opening set: China punish India’s early slips

India began with Kumkum’s nine, but Dhiraj’s eight left the pair on 17 after their first two arrows. China’s Zhu Jingyi opened with a 10, and Li’s eight gave them a slender one-point advantage.

Then came the first costly Indian slip.

Kumkum’s second arrow landed in the seven ring, leaving Dhiraj to limit the damage. His 10 took India to 34, but China had a clear opportunity to seize the opening set.

Zhu struck another 10. Li followed with a 10 of his own, lifting China to 38 and securing a 2-0 lead.

India needed a quick response. Instead, the pressure tightened.

Second set: China surge into a 4-0 lead

Kumkum began the second set with an eight, while Dhiraj added nine. India again reached the halfway stage on 17.

This time, China offered an opening. Zhu’s nine and Li’s eight left the teams level after two arrows each.

India, however, could not capitalise. Another eight from Kumkum, followed by Dhiraj’s 10, took their total to 35.

China answered with two 10s.

Their 37 secured a second successive set victory and a commanding 4-0 lead. India now had to win both remaining sets to force a shoot-off. Even a tied set would be enough to hand China the title.

Third set: Li’s seven gives India a lifeline

With no room left for error, Kumkum opened the third set with another eight. Dhiraj’s 10 kept India competitive on 18, but Zhu’s nine and Li’s 10 put China a point ahead.

Kumkum then found the response India desperately needed.

She struck a 10, and Dhiraj followed with nine to take India to 37. China needed 18 from their remaining two arrows to draw the set and secure gold.

Zhu delivered a 10.

Li needed only eight to finish the match. His arrow landed in the seven ring.

Suddenly, India were alive again.

China finished on 36, giving India the set by a single point. The match score narrowed to 2-4, and a final that had appeared close to ending would go into a fourth set.

Fourth set: The gold medal rests on one arrow

India carried their recovery into the final set. Kumkum and Dhiraj opened with nine each, reaching 18.

Zhu’s eight briefly offered encouragement, but Li struck a 10 to bring China level at halfway.

Kumkum then produced another 10 under pressure. Dhiraj added nine, giving India a total of 37 and setting China a demanding target: 19 from their last two arrows to secure the tied set they needed for gold.

Zhu scored nine.

Everything now rested on Li. A 10 would make China champions. Anything less would give India the set and send the final into a shoot-off.

Li hit the maximum.

The fourth set finished 37-37. China collected the decisive fifth set point, winning the match 5-3 and leaving India with silver.

Kumkum adds silver after a golden start

India’s recovery made China work for the title, but the damage from the opening two sets proved decisive.

Kumkum struggled to reproduce the consistency that had carried India to the women’s team gold earlier in the morning. Her first five arrows in the mixed final were nine, seven, eight, eight and eight. She recovered strongly, finishing with 10, nine and 10.

Dhiraj struck a 10 in each of the first three sets, helping India remain competitive while the pair searched for their rhythm.

Their late improvement brought them within reach of a shoot-off. But China, having missed an opportunity to finish the match in the third set, took their second chance.

India’s hopes of two recurve gold medals from two finals ended with Li’s final 10. For Kumkum, the morning still brought a gold and a silver — earned across two finals that both went down to the last arrow.