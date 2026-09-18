Asiad 2026: India cricket teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

The Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya is reaching the final stretch of the countdown to its official start on Saturday, September 19. However, while the Games will officially start after the opening ceremony, many team events will commence from September 17, including the much-anticipated cricket event.

Unlike the Hangzhou edition, all the teams participating in cricket at Aichi-Nagoya are fielding a full-strength side, which means Indian fans will get to see players like Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur in action as India will defend their gold medals in both the men’s and women’s categories.

The cricket action will commence with the women’s event starting September 17, before the men’s teams get into action on September 24. Both the events will follow a slightly different format also.

ALSO READ: Asiad 2026: Indian contingent grapples with accommodation woes in Nagoya But what is the format for cricket at the Asian Games 2026 for men and women, and how does the Indian contingent look like? Let’s take a look.

India’s full cricket contingent for Asian Games 2026

India’s men’s contingent: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Reserves: Rasikh Salam, Kartik Tyagi, Vicky Ostwal.

India’s women’s contingent: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma, Pratika Rawal.

Asian Games 2026: Women’s cricket format

The women’s cricket event at the Asian Games 2026 will feature eight teams, i.e., India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Thailand, Malaysia, Japan and China, with all teams taking part in straight knockout rounds.

All eight teams will face each other in four quarterfinal matches, with the winners advancing to the semifinals while the losing sides get knocked out straight away. The winners of the two semifinal matches will then face each other in the Gold/Silver medal match, while the two teams that lost the semifinals will face each other in the bronze medal match.

Asian Games 2026: Women’s cricket full schedule

Date Match Round Time (IST) September 17, Thursday Bangladesh vs China Quarter-final 5:30 AM September 17, Thursday Pakistan vs Thailand Quarter-final 10:30 AM September 18, Friday Sri Lanka vs Malaysia Quarter-final 5:30 AM September 18, Friday India vs Japan Quarter-final 10:30 AM September 20, Sunday Pakistan/Thailand winner vs Sri Lanka/Malaysia winner Semi-final 5:30 AM September 20, Sunday Bangladesh/China winner vs India/Japan winner Semi-final 10:30 AM September 22, Tuesday Bronze medal match Third-place playoff 5:30 AM September 22, Tuesday Gold medal match Final 10:30 AM

Asian Games 2026: Men’s cricket format

Unlike the women’s event, which will feature eight teams, the men’s bracket will feature a total of 10 teams. Four teams, i.e., India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, are handed direct entry to the quarterfinals as the top four seeded teams in the competition.

The remaining six teams are divided into two groups of three teams each. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal are drafted into Group A, while Group B will consist of Hong Kong China, Malaysia and Oman.

All six teams in Groups A and B will play one game against the two other teams in their group. The top two teams from each group after the completion of the group-stage matches will then join the top four seeded teams in the quarterfinals.

The winners of the quarterfinals will then advance to the semifinals, while the losing sides will be eliminated. The two semifinal-winning sides will then face each other in the Gold/Silver medal match, while the two teams that lost the semifinals will play against each other in the bronze medal match.

Asian Games 2026: Men’s cricket full schedule

Date Match Round Time (IST) September 24, Thursday Afghanistan vs Japan Group A 5:30 AM September 24, Thursday Hong Kong China vs Malaysia Group B 10:30 AM September 25, Friday Hong Kong China vs Oman Group B 5:30 AM September 25, Friday Afghanistan vs Nepal Group A 10:30 AM September 26, Saturday Japan vs Nepal Group A 5:30 AM September 26, Saturday Malaysia vs Oman Group B 10:30 AM September 28, Monday Pakistan vs B2 Quarter-final 5:30 AM September 28, Monday India vs A2 Quarter-final 10:00 AM September 29, Tuesday Sri Lanka vs A1 Quarter-final 5:30 AM September 29, Tuesday Bangladesh vs B1 Quarter-final 10:00 AM October 1, Thursday Pakistan/B2 vs Bangladesh/B1 Semi-final 5:30 AM October 1, Thursday India/A2 vs Sri Lanka/A1 Semi-final 10:00 AM October 3, Saturday Bronze medal match Third-place playoff 5:30 AM October 3, Saturday Gold medal match Final 10:00 AM Indian men’s and women’s cricket team matches broadcast and live streaming details at Asian Games 2026 When would the Indian men's cricket team matches take place at Asian Games 2026?

The Indian men’s cricket team matches will be played on September 28, October 01, and October 3, 2026.

When would the Indian women's cricket team matches take place in the Asian Games 2026?

The Indian women’s cricket team matches will be played on September 18, 20 and 21, 2026.

Which channels will telecast the Indian men's and women’s cricket team matches at Asian Games 2026?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2026 and thus people in India will be able to watch the live broadcast of Indian men’s and women’s cricket team matches on Sony Sports Network.

Where can people follow the Live streaming of the Indian men's and women’s cricket team matches at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games?

People in India can livestream the Indian men’s and women's cricket team matches at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.