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Asiad 2026: India draw blank in canoe sprint as all four boats miss medals

Raju Rawat and Philem Gyaneshwor Singh finished ninth and last in the men's canoe double 500m final, clocking 1:56.121s

India canoe team

India canoe team

Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:15 PM IST

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India endured a disappointing day in canoe sprint at the Asian Games, here on Thursday with all four entries missing out on medals at the Miyoshi Lake Canoe Course near here.

Raju Rawat and Philem Gyaneshwor Singh finished ninth and last in the men's canoe double 500m final, clocking 1:56.121s.

The Indian pair finished 15.380 seconds behind gold medallists China's Wu Shengyue and Ji Bowen.

Uzbekistan's Artur Guliev and Vladlen Denisov won silver in 1:42.878s, while Kazakhstan's Sergey Yemelyanov and Timofey Yemelyanov claimed bronze in 1:44.972s. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

India's men's kayak four finished seventh in the 500m final, with the quartet of Naocha Singh Laitonjam, Varinder Singh, Oinam Arun Singh and Harshwardhan Singh Shaktawat clocking 1:28.982s.

 

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The Indians finished 6.395 seconds behind gold medallists South Korea, while China (1:22.842s) and Japan (1:25.909s) took silver and bronze respectively.

In the women's kayak double 500m, Soniya Devi Phairembam and Parvathy Geetha failed to make the final after finishing last in their semifinal in 2:01.020s.

Megha Pradeep also missed out on the women's canoe single 200m final after finishing fourth in her five-boat semifinal in 51.093 seconds.

Iran's Hiva Afzali won the semifinal, with only the top three advancing to the final.

Megha finished 1.666 seconds behind the winner.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:15 PM IST