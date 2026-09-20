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Asiad 2026: India hockey teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

India's women face next Indonesia Sep 21, Thailand Sep 23, Japan Sep 25 and Singapore Sep 27; men meet Sri Lanka Sep 22, Korea Sep 24, Japan Sep 26 and Bangladesh Sep 28

Indian hockey teams' full schedule at the Asian Games 2026

Indian hockey teams' full schedule at the Asian Games 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 11:15 AM IST

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India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams will look to secure gold medals at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya and earn direct qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The Indian women made a statement in their opening match on Sunday, thrashing Uzbekistan 19-0 in Pool B. Salima Tete’s side dominated from start to finish, scoring four goals in the first quarter, another four before half-time, eight in the third quarter and three more in the final period. 

Check Asian Games 2026 September 20 India schedule, medal events, live streaming here

The men’s team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, will begin its title defence against Indonesia at 11:30 am IST on September 20. India had won gold at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou.

 

The women, meanwhile, are chasing their first Asian Games gold since 1982. Their commanding opening victory provided an ideal start to that pursuit after a strong fifth-place finish at the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup.

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The men’s team finished eighth at the 2026 World Cup and will be looking to rediscover its best form in Aichi-Nagoya.

India’s men are drawn in Pool A alongside Japan, Korea, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The women are in Pool B with Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and Uzbekistan.

Each category features 12 teams split into two pools of six, with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the semi-finals.

Indian men’s team performance at the Asian Games

India’s men have enjoyed a rich history in hockey at the Asian Games since the sport was introduced in 1958. Except for the 2006 edition, when they finished fifth, India have returned with at least a medal from every edition.

The men’s team have won four gold, nine silver and three bronze medals at the Asian Games. They enter Aichi-Nagoya as the defending champions after winning gold at Hangzhou.

Indian women’s hockey team at the Asian Games

The Indian women’s team entered the Asian Games after finishing fifth at the 2026 Women’s Hockey World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Women’s hockey was introduced at the Asian Games in 1982, when India won their only gold medal in the event. The tournament was played in New Delhi.

India later won silver medals in 1998 and 2018, along with bronze medals in 1986, 2006, 2014 and Hangzhou.

They have also finished fourth on four occasions.

The women began their Aichi-Nagoya campaign in dominant fashion, beating Uzbekistan 19-0. India enjoyed 62 per cent possession and won 19 penalty corners in the one-sided Pool B contest.

Asian Games 2026 hockey schedule for the Indian men's team

All in Indian Standard Time (IST)
 
MatchDateDayTime (IST)FixtureVenueStatus
4Sep 20, 2026Sunday11:30:00India vs IndonesiaAichi-Nagoya, JapanUpcoming
12Sep 22, 2026Tuesday15:30:00India vs Sri LankaAichi-Nagoya, JapanScheduled
16Sep 24, 2026Thursday11:30:00Korea vs IndiaAichi-Nagoya, JapanScheduled
23Sep 26, 2026Saturday13:30:00Japan vs IndiaAichi-Nagoya, JapanScheduled
30Sep 28, 2026Monday15:30:00India vs BangladeshAichi-Nagoya, JapanScheduled
The schedule for the remaining matches is as follows:
 
October 1, Thursday: 11th/12th-place, classification matches and semi-finals – 5:30 AM onwards
 
October 3, Saturday: 9th/10th-place, 7th/8th-place, 5th/6th-place, bronze-medal match and gold-medal match – 5:30 AM onwards

Asian Games 2026 hockey schedule for the Indian women's team

All in Indian Standard Time (IST) 
MatchDateDayTime (IST)FixtureVenueResult/Status
6Sep 20, 2026Sunday07:30:00India vs UzbekistanAichi-Nagoya, JapanIndia won 19-0
9Sep 21, 2026Monday09:30:00India vs IndonesiaAichi-Nagoya, JapanScheduled
16Sep 23, 2026Wednesday11:30:00Thailand vs IndiaAichi-Nagoya, JapanScheduled
20Sep 25, 2026Friday07:30:00Japan vs IndiaAichi-Nagoya, JapanScheduled
30Sep 27, 2026Sunday15:30:00India vs SingaporeAichi-Nagoya, JapanScheduled
The schedule for the remaining matches is as follows:
 
September 30, Wednesday: 11th/12th-place, classification matches and semi-finals – 5:30 AM onwards
 
October 2, Friday: 9th/10th-place, 7th/8th-place, 5th/6th-place, bronze-medal match and gold-medal match – 5:30 AM onwards

Indian Men’s Hockey Team Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Mohith HS, Suraj Karkera
 
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (c), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Yashdeep Siwach
 
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Vivek Sagar Prasad
 
Forwards: Dilpreet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Abhishek

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Savita, Bichu Devi Kharibam

Defenders: Ishika Chaudhary, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Shilpi Dabas
 
Midfielders: Nikki Pradhan, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete (C), Neha, Deepika Soreng
 
Forwards: Lalremsiami, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Ishika, Baljeet Kaur, Beauty Dungdung 
Indian men’s and women’s hockey matches: Broadcast and live streaming details 
When will the Indian men’s hockey team matches take place at Asian Games 2026?
 India’s men’s hockey matches are scheduled for September 20, 22, 24, 26 and 28, with classification and medal-round matches to follow on October 1 and 3 depending on progression. 
When will the Indian women’s hockey team matches take place at Asian Games 2026?
 India’s women began their campaign on September 20 with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan. Their remaining pool matches are scheduled for September 21, 23, 25 and 27, with classification and medal-round matches on September 30 and October 2 depending on progression. 
Which channels will telecast the Indian men’s and women’s hockey matches at Asian Games 2026?
 Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Asian Games 2026. The Indian men’s and women’s hockey matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network in India. 
Where can people follow live streaming of the Indian men’s and women’s hockey matches at Asian Games 2026?
 The Indian men’s and women’s hockey matches at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
 

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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 11:15 AM IST