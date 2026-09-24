Asiad 2026: India kabaddi teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams remain unbeaten at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya as they pursue another gold-medal double. The men have won their first three group matches, while the women have registered two victories in their title defence.
The men, led by Sunil Kumar, secured their semi-final berth with a 48-25 victory over Bangladesh on September 23. India had earlier defeated hosts Japan 49-24 and South Korea 63-31.
Pushpa Rana’s women’s team beat Iran 37-23 on September 23 after opening their campaign with a 42-21 win over Bangladesh. Against Iran, India recovered from an early deficit to lead 19-15 at half-time before extending their advantage after the break.
With Bangladesh subsequently defeating Japan, the group results also guarantee India’s women a top-two finish. Both Indian teams are therefore assured of at least a bronze medal, as the losing semi-finalists receive bronze in kabaddi. Group results and competition format.
India’s men will face Chinese Taipei in their final group match at 9:45 am IST on September 24, while the women will take on Japan at 4:15 pm IST. Both teams entered the competition as defending champions after winning gold at the previous edition in Hangzhou.
India’s men’s team are in Group A alongside Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei, while Iran, Pakistan, Nepal, Thailand and Malaysia form Group B.
In the women’s category, India are part of Group A alongside Iran, Japan and Bangladesh, while Group B consists of Thailand, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei and Nepal.
The kabaddi competition features 10 men’s teams and eight women’s teams, divided into two groups in each category. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals on September 25, with both gold medal matches scheduled for September 26.
Indian men’s kabaddi team performance at the Asian Games
India’s men’s team have enjoyed a dominant run in kabaddi at the Asian Games since the sport was introduced in 1990. They won gold in eight of the nine editions before Aichi-Nagoya, with the only exception coming in 2018, when they finished with bronze.
India reclaimed the title at the previous edition in Hangzhou by beating Iran in the final.
Before the 2026 edition, India’s men’s kabaddi medal tally stood at eight gold medals and one bronze, with no silver medals. India’s Asian Games record.
Indian women’s kabaddi team at the Asian Games
The Indian women’s team have also established themselves as a dominant force in Asian Games kabaddi since the event was introduced in 2010.
India won gold in 2010 and 2014 before finishing with silver in 2018. They returned to the top of the podium at Hangzhou, defeating Chinese Taipei 26-25 in the final.
Before the 2026 edition, the Indian women’s team had won three gold medals and one silver, with no bronze medals. Their gold medals came in the 2010, 2014 and 2022 editions, with the delayed 2022 Games held in 2023. Iran won the title in 2018. Women’s medal record.
|Asian Games 2026 kabaddi schedule for the Indian men's team
|All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST). Results are updated through September 23.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Result/status
|September 21, Monday
|Japan vs India
|09:45:00
|India won 49-24
|September 22, Tuesday
|South Korea vs India
|07:15:00
|India won 63-31
|September 23, Wednesday
|Bangladesh vs India
|09:45:00
|India won 48-25
|September 24, Thursday
|Chinese Taipei vs India
|09:45:00
|Upcoming
|India have qualified for the semi-finals after three consecutive wins.
The schedule for the remaining matches is as follows:
September 25, Friday: Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2 – 9.30 am and 2.30 pm onwards
September 26, Saturday: Gold medal match – 2.30 pm onwards
Asian Games 2026 kabaddi schedule for the Indian women's team
|Asian Games 2026 kabaddi schedule for the Indian women's team
|All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST). Results are updated through September 23.
|Date
|Match
|Time
|Result/status
|September 21, Monday
|Bangladesh vs India
|16:15:00
|India won 42-21
|September 23, Wednesday
|Iran vs India
|08:30:00
|India won 37-23
|September 24, Thursday
|Japan vs India
|16:15:00
|Upcoming
|India enter their final group match with two wins from two matches.
The schedule for the remaining matches is as follows:
September 25, Friday: Semi-final 1 and Semi-final 2 – 9.30 am and 2.30 pm onwards
September 26, Saturday: Gold medal match – 9.30 am onwards
Indian men’s kabaddi team full squad
Sunil Kumar (captain), Ankit Jaglan, Devank Dalal, Rahul Sethpal, Sumit, Jaideep Dahiya, Ayan Lochab, Arjun Deshwal, Aslam Inamdar, Gaurav Khatri, Pawan Sehrawat, Ashu Malik
Indian women’s kabaddi team full squad
Pushpa Rana (captain), Jyoti Thakur, Nikita Hathwala, Pooja, Raj Rani, Ritu Sheoran, Bhavna Devi, Sanju Devi, Manisha Kumari, Ritu Negi, Pinki Roy, Sonali Vishnu Shingate
Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi team matches: Broadcast and live-streaming details
When will the Indian men's kabaddi team matches take place at the Asian Games 2026?
India’s men played their first three group matches on September 21, 22 and 23. Their final group match, against Chinese Taipei, is scheduled for September 24 at 9:45 am IST. The semi-finals are on September 25, while the gold medal match will be played on September 26 at 2:30 pm IST.
When will the Indian women's kabaddi team's matches take place at the Asian Games 2026?
India’s women played their first two group matches on September 21 and 23. Their final group match, against Japan, is scheduled for September 24 at 4:15 pm IST. The semi-finals are on September 25, while the gold medal match will be played on September 26 at 9:30 am IST.
Which channels will telecast the Indian men's and women's kabaddi matches at the Asian Games 2026?
The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi matches at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Network, which holds the broadcast rights for the Games.
Where can people follow the live streaming of the Indian men's and women's kabaddi matches at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games?
Viewers in India can watch the Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi matches live on the SonyLIV app and website.