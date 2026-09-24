Asiad 2026: India kabaddi teams' full schedule, squads, match timings

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams remain unbeaten at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya as they pursue another gold-medal double. The men have won their first three group matches, while the women have registered two victories in their title defence.

The men, led by Sunil Kumar, secured their semi-final berth with a 48-25 victory over Bangladesh on September 23. India had earlier defeated hosts Japan 49-24 and South Korea 63-31.

Pushpa Rana’s women’s team beat Iran 37-23 on September 23 after opening their campaign with a 42-21 win over Bangladesh. Against Iran, India recovered from an early deficit to lead 19-15 at half-time before extending their advantage after the break.

With Bangladesh subsequently defeating Japan, the group results also guarantee India’s women a top-two finish. Both Indian teams are therefore assured of at least a bronze medal, as the losing semi-finalists receive bronze in kabaddi. Group results and competition format.

India’s men will face Chinese Taipei in their final group match at 9:45 am IST on September 24, while the women will take on Japan at 4:15 pm IST. Both teams entered the competition as defending champions after winning gold at the previous edition in Hangzhou.

India’s men’s team are in Group A alongside Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei, while Iran, Pakistan, Nepal, Thailand and Malaysia form Group B.

In the women’s category, India are part of Group A alongside Iran, Japan and Bangladesh, while Group B consists of Thailand, Sri Lanka, Chinese Taipei and Nepal.

The kabaddi competition features 10 men’s teams and eight women’s teams, divided into two groups in each category. The top two teams from each group advance to the semi-finals on September 25, with both gold medal matches scheduled for September 26.

Indian men’s kabaddi team performance at the Asian Games

India’s men’s team have enjoyed a dominant run in kabaddi at the Asian Games since the sport was introduced in 1990. They won gold in eight of the nine editions before Aichi-Nagoya, with the only exception coming in 2018, when they finished with bronze.

India reclaimed the title at the previous edition in Hangzhou by beating Iran in the final.

Before the 2026 edition, India’s men’s kabaddi medal tally stood at eight gold medals and one bronze, with no silver medals. India’s Asian Games record.

Indian women’s kabaddi team at the Asian Games

The Indian women’s team have also established themselves as a dominant force in Asian Games kabaddi since the event was introduced in 2010.

India won gold in 2010 and 2014 before finishing with silver in 2018. They returned to the top of the podium at Hangzhou, defeating Chinese Taipei 26-25 in the final.

Before the 2026 edition, the Indian women’s team had won three gold medals and one silver, with no bronze medals. Their gold medals came in the 2010, 2014 and 2022 editions, with the delayed 2022 Games held in 2023. Iran won the title in 2018. Women’s medal record.