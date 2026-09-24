Asiad 2026: India miss out on bronze in 10m air pistol team event

The Indian men's 10m air pistol team missed out on a bronze medal as it ended fourth but the mixed skeet team entered the finals of the Asian Games shooting competition here on Thursday.

The trio of Kamaljeet, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve and Aakash Bharadwaj finished with a score of 1730 across six series. To make it worse for India, none of the three managed to qualify for the individual finals.

China won the gold on account of a higher inner 10 count (1743-70x), ahead of silver-medallists Indonesia (1743-57x) and bronze-winners Japan (1730). Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Kamaljeet finished ninth, while Akash and Kedarling were positioned at 11th and 35th spots respectively.

But there was some good news as well when the duo of Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Anant Jeet Singh Naruka qualified for the final of the skeet mixed team event.

The Indian duo finished fourth in the qualification with a score of 138.

Both Parinaaz and Naruka were a part of the respective women's and men's teams that clinched bronze medals on Wednesday.

Qatar topped the qualification round with a score of 145 ahead of Korea (143) and China (140).

On Wednesday, even the women's 10m air pistol campaign had gone haywire and neither the team nor individual medals could be secured.