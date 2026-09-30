Wednesday, September 30, 2026 | 07:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026 Oct 1 India full schedule, IND vs PAK match time, live streaming

Asiad 2026 Oct 1 India full schedule, IND vs PAK match time, live streaming

India face Pakistan in volleyball and hockey knockouts, Sri Lanka in the cricket semifinal, while compound archers seek more gold after Wednesday's team sweep at Aichi-Nagoya

India at Asian Games 2026: Day 12 schedule

India at Asian Games 2026: Day 12 schedule

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2026 | 7:56 PM IST
India's rivalry with Pakistan will unfold on two fronts at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Thursday, October 1, with the men's volleyball team chasing a semifinal berth and the men's hockey side seeking a place in the gold-medal match.
 
The volleyball quarterfinal begins at 6:30 am IST, while the hockey semifinal gets under way at 1 pm. Between those contests, India will face Sri Lanka in the men's cricket semifinal at 10 am.
 
After a four-gold Wednesday, India's compound archers will return for the individual competitions, while squash, shooting, taekwondo and track cycling will offer further opportunities to reach finals or add medals.
 
 
India vs Pakistan volleyball: Unbeaten India seek to reverse Games record
 
India enter the quarterfinal after winning all three Pool C matches. Straight-sets victories over Vietnam and Hong Kong were followed by a stirring recovery against Qatar, with India overturning a two-set deficit to win 3-2. Pakistan finished second in Pool A after losing to Japan.

Also Read

Gold medallists India's Kushal Dalal, Sahil Rajesh Jadhav and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru celebrate on the podium after winning the Compound Men's Team

Asiad 2026: Gold rush for India! Archers win 3 golds, shooters 1 on Day 11

India's Neeru Dhanda

Asian Games: Neeru-Kynan team snares trap mixed team shooting gold

Gold medallists India's Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Rajesh Jadhav celebrate after winning the Compound Mixed Team Final

Asiad 2026: India win mixed compound gold, book Los Angeles Olympics berth

Chikitha Taniparthi, Prithika Pradeep and Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Asiad 2026: India women equal world record to win compound archery gold

Indian women's team after winning gold medal in the 4X400 relay in the Asian Games 2026 (PIC: Reuters)

Asiad 2026: India win women's 4x400m gold, extend athletics gold run

 
The recent Asian Games head-to-head favours Pakistan, who beat India 3-1 at Jakarta 2018 and 3-0 in the fifth-place playoff at Hangzhou 2023. India, though, recorded a 3-0 victory over Pakistan in the CAVA Men's Nations League in 2025.
 
Thursday's winner will advance to the semifinals. For India, victory would keep alive the bid for a first Asian Games volleyball medal since the bronze at Seoul 1986.
 
India vs Pakistan hockey: Defending champions target final
 
 India's hockey campaign has been more emphatic. The defending champions topped Pool A with five wins, scoring 49 goals and conceding four. A sixth successive victory would assure them of at least silver and leave them one win from retaining the title.
 
Pakistan lead the overall head-to-head with 82 wins to India's 70, alongside 32 draws in 184 meetings. Recent results favour India, who have won the last five encounters, including a 5-3 victory at the 2026 men's Hockey World Cup.
 
At the previous Asian Games, India beat Pakistan 10-2 in the pool stage, their biggest victory over their neighbours by goal margin. Thursday's contest, however, carries the immediate prize of a place in the final.
 
India vs Sri Lanka cricket: One win from another gold-medal match
 
Shreyas Iyer's side will continue its men's cricket title defence against Sri Lanka at 10 am. India reached the semifinals after rain washed out their quarterfinal against Afghanistan.
 
A win would secure at least silver and a place in the final. Pakistan face Bangladesh in the other semifinal, leaving open the possibility of an India-Pakistan gold-medal contest if both sides advance.
 
Archery: Chikitha and Ganesh seek individual success
 
 After India's sweep of the women's, men's and mixed compound team titles on Wednesday, Chikitha Taniparthi and Ganesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru will look to carry that momentum into the individual events.
 
Chikitha, already a double gold medallist after the women's and mixed team victories, faces Indonesia's Nurisa Dian Ashrifah in the women's quarterfinal at 5:30 am. Ganesh, a member of the gold-winning men's team, takes on Chen Chieh-lun in the men's quarterfinal at 9:47 am.
 
Both must negotiate the quarterfinals and semifinals to reach their respective gold-medal matches later in the day.
 
Squash and taekwondo: Final berths within reach
 
India's women's squash team face Hong Kong at 7 am, followed by the men's semifinal against Malaysia at 1 pm. Victory in either tie would secure a place in the final and at least silver.
 
Roopa Bayor will also target the gold-medal contest in women's individual poomsae, with her taekwondo semifinals beginning from 5:30 am.
 
Shooting and cycling lead other medal opportunities
 
Anish Bhanwala will contest stage 2 of the men's 25m rapid fire pistol qualification at 6:10 am, alongside the team medal event. His place in the individual final, scheduled for noon, depends on qualification.
 
Harshita Jakhar and Swasti Singh have a direct medal opportunity in the women's madison final at 12:18 pm. Harshveer Singh Sekhon begins the men's omnium with the scratch race at 6:30 am, while Keerthi Rangaswamy Chikka and Celestina start women's sprint qualification at 7 am.
 
Wrestlers Aman, Mansi, Sumit and Nitesh, along with judokas Yamini Mourya and Inunganbi Takhellambam, will seek progress towards the medal rounds. Shikha Chauhan must qualify from the women's kayak single semifinal to reach the canoe slalom final, while Deepu Mallesh starts the men's Speed 4 quarterfinals in sport climbing at 4:42 pm.
 
Sumit Nagal faces China's Wu Yibing in the men's singles tennis quarterfinal, with the start time yet to be confirmed.
 
India's October 1 Asian Games schedule
 
 All times are in IST. Participation in subsequent rounds depends on progression wherever qualification or elimination rounds are listed.
 
Time (IST)SportIndian athletes or fixtureStage and subsequent rounds
05:30:00ArcheryChikitha Taniparthi vs Nurisa Dian Ashrifah, IndonesiaWomen’s compound individual quarterfinal; semifinals and medal matches subject to progression
5:30 am onwardsSepaktakrawIndia men’s teamQuadrant Group A matches
5:30 am onwardsTaekwondoRoopa BayorWomen’s individual poomsae semifinals; gold-medal contest if she qualifies
06:10:00ShootingAnish BhanwalaMen’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification stage 2 and team final
06:30:00Track cyclingHarshveer Singh SekhonMen’s omnium scratch race, first of four races; medal decided after full event
06:30:00VolleyballIndia vs PakistanMen’s quarterfinal; winner advances to semifinals
07:00:00SquashIndia vs Hong KongWomen’s team semifinal; winner reaches final
07:00:00Track cyclingKeerthi Rangaswamy Chikka, CelestinaWomen’s sprint qualification; later rounds subject to qualification
07:22:00WrestlingAman vs Borgil Tuvshinbaatar, MongoliaMen’s Greco-Roman 77kg round of 16; later rounds subject to progression
07:30:00SailingMahi Verma, Manu Francis, Prince Kurusinkal, Vishnu Sarvanan, Katya Ida Coelho, Harshita Tomar, Shital VermaRaces in girls’ dinghy, men’s skiff, men’s dinghy, women’s windsurfing and women’s skiff
7:30 am onwardsJudoYamini Mourya; Inunganbi TakhellambamYamini in women’s 57kg quarterfinals; Inunganbi in women’s 70kg; later rounds subject to progression
07:32:00WrestlingMansi vs Irina Kuznetsova, KazakhstanWomen’s 62kg round of 16; later rounds subject to progression
07:36:00Canoe slalomShikha ChauhanWomen’s kayak single semifinal; final if she qualifies
07:55:00WrestlingSumitMen’s Greco-Roman 60kg quarterfinal; later rounds subject to progression
08:19:00WrestlingNitesh vs Amanberdi Agamammedov, TurkmenistanMen’s Greco-Roman 97kg quarterfinal; later rounds subject to progression
08:50:00Rugby sevensIndia vs Hong KongWomen’s pool match
09:47:00ArcheryGanesh Mani Ratnam Thirumuru vs Chen Chieh-lunMen’s compound individual quarterfinal; semifinals and medal matches subject to progression
10:00:00CricketIndia vs Sri LankaMen’s semifinal; winner reaches final
10:10:00GolfVeer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar, Yuvraj SandhuMen’s individual stroke play and team competition, Round 2
NoonShootingAnish BhanwalaMen’s 25m rapid fire pistol individual final, if he qualifies
12:18:00Track cyclingHarshita Jakhar, Swasti SinghWomen’s madison final; medal event
13:00:00SquashIndia vs MalaysiaMen’s team semifinal; winner reaches final
13:00:00HockeyIndia vs PakistanMen’s semifinal; winner reaches final
15:30:00Rugby sevensIndia vs ChinaWomen’s pool match
16:42:00Sport climbingDeepu MalleshMen’s Speed 4 quarterfinals; later medal rounds subject to progression
To be confirmedTennisSumit Nagal vs Wu Yibing, ChinaMen’s singles quarterfinal; winner advances to semifinals
    
    
Rugby timings have been corrected to 8:50 am and 3:30 pm using Rugby India’s official schedule.   
    
    
 

More From This Section

Asian Games 2026 Day 10 HIGHLIGHTS

Asian Games 2026 HIGHLIGHTS Day 10: Esha, Gulveer shine as India's medal tally rises to 53

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on Sep 30

Asiad 2026 Sept 30: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India's wrestling schedule at the Asian Games 2026

Asiad 2026: India's wrestling contingent, full schedule, streaming in India

Boxer Parveen Hooda

Asiad 2026: Parveen Hooda, Ankush Panghal reach boxing gold bouts

Aashima Ahlawat

Asiad 2026: India secure women's trap team silver, men finish sixth

Topics : Asian Games Sports News

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsEl Nino impactIND vs WI 2nd ODI live streamingArMee Infotech sharesApple Pay IndiaSwastika Infra sharesSavita Oil Tech ShareDubai Tel Aviv flight emergency landingIMD Weather Forecast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2026 | 7:54 PM IST