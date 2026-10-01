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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: India's Manu Francis, Kurisinkal Noble bag men's skiff silver

Asiad 2026: India's Manu Francis, Kurisinkal Noble bag men's skiff silver

Francis and Noble combined for a total of 23 points after nine races and finished behind China, who totalled 16 points in the competition where the lowest total score wins the regatta

Manu Francis and Kurisinkal NobleManu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble

Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble

Press Trust of India Gamagori City (Japan)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 10:49 AM IST

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The Indian pair of Manu Francis and Kurisinkal Noble bagged the silver medal in the men's skiff opening race 9 of the Asian Games sailing competition here on Thursday.

Francis and Noble combined for a total of 23 points after nine races and finished behind China, who totalled 16 points in the competition where the lowest total score wins the regatta.

The Chinese team comprised Wen Zaiding and Liu Tian. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Points in men's skiff sailing are decided by the finish position in each race and a first place brings in one point to the total. Skiffs are small light boats.

 

The bronze in Thursday's competition went to Hong Kong, China's Akira Luke Sakai and Russel Aylsworth who ended with a score of 24.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Asian Games

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 10:49 AM IST