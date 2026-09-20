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Asiad 2026: India's shooting contingent, full schedule and live streaming

After a record 22-medal haul in Hangzhou, the Indian shooting contingent will be looking for another record run on the podium at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya

India's full shooting schedule at the Asian Games 2026

India's full shooting schedule at the Asian Games 2026

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2026 | 11:47 AM IST

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India’s shooting campaign at the Asian Games 2026 got off to a strong start on Sunday, September 20, with Elavenil Valarivan winning silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final, shortly after combining with Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod to take silver in the team event.

Elavenil went into the individual final after qualifying seventh with 633.5, while Sonam entered the medal round after finishing third in qualification with 634.1.

Elavenil made a fast start in the final, moving to the top of the standings with 53.1 after the opening five shots. She maintained the lead after 10 shots with 106.0, while Sonam was joint fifth on 104.2 as the elimination phase began.

 

The contest eventually came down to Elavenil and Japan’s Hinata Taichi. With two shots remaining, Elavenil registered a 10.4 compared with Hinata’s 10.6, leaving the Japanese shooter ahead going into the final shot.

Elavenil closed with a 10.1, while Hinata shot 10.2 to secure gold. The Indian settled for silver, adding a second shooting medal to India’s tally on the opening day.

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Earlier, Elavenil, Sonam and Vidarsa had combined for 1898.0 points to take silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

China won the team gold with 1904.2, while hosts Japan claimed bronze with 1897.1, finishing just 0.9 points behind India.

India have therefore collected two silver medals from the women’s 10m air rifle event — one in the team competition and another through Elavenil in the individual final.

India’s shooting record at Asian Games

Shooting has historically been one of India’s most productive sports at the Asian Games. Before Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Indian shooters had won 80 medals — 16 gold, 30 silver and 34 bronze.

The women’s 10m air rifle team silver took that tally to 81, before Elavenil’s individual silver increased India’s all-time Asian Games shooting medal count to 82 — 16 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze.

India had registered their best-ever shooting performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, winning 22 medals — seven gold, nine silver and six bronze.

Who are India’s biggest shooting medal hopes at Asian Games 2026?

A double medallist at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker will lead India’s pistol challenge and is entered in the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events.

Esha Singh will also compete in both events, while Suruchi Singh is part of the 10m air pistol line-up.

In rifle, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are among India’s leading contenders, while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka is one of the country’s key skeet hopes.

Elavenil has already delivered two medals — silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event and another silver in the individual final. She will also compete alongside Parth Mane in the 10m air rifle mixed-team event later in the Games.

Indian shooting contingent for the Asian Games 2026

Men’s Shooters
  • Kamaljeet — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team
  • Aakash Bharadwaj — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team
  • Kedarling Uchaganve — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team; 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
  • Anish Bhanwala — 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
  • Himanshu Dhillon — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team
  • Parth Mane — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team; 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
  • Rudrankksh Patil — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team; 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team
  • Niraj Kumar — 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team
  • Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar — 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team
  • Shapath Bharadwaj — Trap; Trap Team
  • Kynan Chenai — Trap; Trap Team; Trap Mixed Team
  • Ahvar Rizvi — Trap; Trap Team
  • Bhavtegh Singh Gill — Skeet; Skeet Team
  • Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Skeet; Skeet Team
  • Anant Jeet Singh Naruka — Skeet; Skeet Team; Skeet Mixed Team
Women’s Shooters
  • Suruchi Singh — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team; 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
  • Manu Bhaker — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team; 25m Pistol; 25m Pistol Team
  • Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team; 25m Pistol; 25m Pistol Team
  • Rahi Sarnobat — 25m Pistol; 25m Pistol Team
  • Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team; 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team
  • Sonam Uttam Maskar — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team
  • Elavenil Valarivan — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team; 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
  • Ashi Chouksey — 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team
  • Tilottama Sen — 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team
  • Neeru Dhanda — Trap; Trap Team; Trap Mixed Team
  • Aashima Ahlawat — Trap; Trap Team
  • Manisha Keer — Trap; Trap Team
  • Maheshwari Chauhan — Skeet; Skeet Team
  • Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Skeet; Skeet Team; Skeet Mixed Team
  • Raiza Dhillon — Skeet; Skeet Team

Indian shooting schedule at the Asian Games 2026

 
Indian shooting schedule at Asian Games 2026
All shooting events involving Indian athletes will be held at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.
DateEventTime (IST)Indian shootersLatest status
Sep 20, 2026Women’s 10m air rifle qualification6:15-10 amElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa VinodCompleted
Sep 20, 2026Women’s 10m air rifle teamQualification scoresElavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa VinodSilver — 1898.0
Sep 20, 2026Women’s 10m air rifle final11-11:30 amElavenil Valarivan, Sonam MaskarElavenil won silver; Sonam also competed in final
Sep 21, 2026Men’s 10m air rifle qualification6:15-7:30 amHimanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh PatilScheduled
Sep 21, 2026Men’s 10m air rifle final9-9:20 amSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 21, 2026Men’s and women’s skeet qualification – Day 16:30-10:20 amAnant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan; Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza DhillonScheduled
Sep 22, 202610m air rifle mixed team qualification6:15-7 amParth Mane, Elavenil ValarivanScheduled
Sep 22, 202610m air rifle mixed team final7:30-10 amSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 23, 2026Women’s 10m air pistol qualification9:15-9:45 amSuruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker, Esha SinghScheduled
Sep 23, 2026Women’s 10m air pistol final10:15-11 amSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 23, 2026Men’s and women’s skeet finals10-10:30 am / 11:30 am-noonIndian qualifiersScheduled
Sep 24, 2026Skeet mixed team qualification5:30-10:30 amAnant Jeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz DhaliwalScheduled
Sep 24, 2026Skeet mixed team final11:30 am-noonSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 24, 2026Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions elimination/qualification6-9:30 amRudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj KumarScheduled
Sep 24, 2026Men’s 10m air pistol qualification6-9:15 amKamaljeet, Aakash Bharadwaj, Kedarling UchaganveScheduled
Sep 25, 2026Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification6:30-8 amRudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj KumarScheduled
Sep 25, 2026Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final9-10 amSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 25, 202610m air pistol mixed team qualification10-10:30 amKedarling Uchaganve, Suruchi SinghScheduled
Sep 25, 202610m air pistol mixed team final11:30 am-12:15 pmSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 26, 2026Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification6:30-8 amVidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama SenScheduled
Sep 26, 2026Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final9-10 amSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 27, 2026Men’s and women’s trap qualification – Day 15:30 am-12:30 pmIndian trap teamsScheduled
Sep 27, 2026Women’s 25m pistol qualification – Precision6 am-noonManu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi SarnobatScheduled
Sep 28, 2026Men’s and women’s trap qualification – Day 25:30 am-12:30 pmIndian trap teamsScheduled
Sep 28, 2026Women’s 25m pistol – Rapid stage6-9 amManu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi SarnobatScheduled
Sep 28, 2026Women’s 25m pistol final10-10:40 amSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 29, 2026Men’s and women’s trap qualification – Final stage5:30-8:30 amIndian trap teamsScheduled
Sep 29, 2026Women’s trap final10:30-11 amSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 29, 2026Men’s trap final11:30 am-noonSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 29, 2026Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol – Stage 16 am-1:30 pmAnish BhanwalaScheduled
Sep 30, 2026Trap mixed team qualification5:30-9:30 amKynan Chenai, Neeru DhandaScheduled
Sep 30, 2026Trap mixed team final11:30 am-noonSubject to qualificationScheduled
Sep 30, 2026Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol – Stage 16 am-1:30 pmAnish BhanwalaScheduled
Oct 1, 2026Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol – Stage 26 am-1:30 pmAnish BhanwalaScheduled
Oct 1, 2026Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final2:20-3:10 pmAnish Bhanwala, if qualifiedScheduled
 

Indian men’s and women’s shooting events broadcast and live streaming details

When will the Indian men’s shooting events take place at the Asian Games 2026?
 
The Indian men’s shooting events will be held from September 21 to October 1, 2026. Indian shooters will compete in 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol, 50m rifle 3 positions, 25m rapid-fire pistol, trap and skeet events, along with mixed-team competitions.
 
When will the Indian women’s shooting events take place at the Asian Games 2026?
 
The Indian women’s shooting events will be held from September 20 to September 29, 2026. Indian shooters will compete in 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol, 25m pistol, 50m rifle 3 positions, trap and skeet events, as well as mixed-team competitions.
 
Which channels will telecast Indian shooting events at the Asian Games 2026?
 
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. Viewers in India will therefore be able to watch the live telecast of Indian shooting events on Sony Sports Network channels.
 
Where can people follow the live streaming of Indian shooting events at the Asian Games 2026?
 
People in India can live-stream the Indian shooting events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.

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First Published: Sep 20 2026 | 10:18 AM IST