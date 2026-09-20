Asiad 2026: India's shooting contingent, full schedule and live streaming

India’s shooting campaign at the Asian Games 2026 got off to a strong start on Sunday, September 20, with Elavenil Valarivan winning silver in the women’s 10m air rifle individual final, shortly after combining with Sonam Uttam Maskar and Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod to take silver in the team event. Elavenil went into the individual final after qualifying seventh with 633.5, while Sonam entered the medal round after finishing third in qualification with 634.1. Elavenil made a fast start in the final, moving to the top of the standings with 53.1 after the opening five shots. She maintained the lead after 10 shots with 106.0, while Sonam was joint fifth on 104.2 as the elimination phase began.

The contest eventually came down to Elavenil and Japan’s Hinata Taichi. With two shots remaining, Elavenil registered a 10.4 compared with Hinata’s 10.6, leaving the Japanese shooter ahead going into the final shot.

Elavenil closed with a 10.1, while Hinata shot 10.2 to secure gold. The Indian settled for silver, adding a second shooting medal to India’s tally on the opening day.

Earlier, Elavenil, Sonam and Vidarsa had combined for 1898.0 points to take silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event.

China won the team gold with 1904.2, while hosts Japan claimed bronze with 1897.1, finishing just 0.9 points behind India.

India have therefore collected two silver medals from the women’s 10m air rifle event — one in the team competition and another through Elavenil in the individual final.

India’s shooting record at Asian Games

Shooting has historically been one of India’s most productive sports at the Asian Games. Before Aichi-Nagoya 2026, Indian shooters had won 80 medals — 16 gold, 30 silver and 34 bronze.

The women’s 10m air rifle team silver took that tally to 81, before Elavenil’s individual silver increased India’s all-time Asian Games shooting medal count to 82 — 16 gold, 32 silver and 34 bronze.

India had registered their best-ever shooting performance at the Hangzhou Asian Games, winning 22 medals — seven gold, nine silver and six bronze.

Who are India’s biggest shooting medal hopes at Asian Games 2026?

A double medallist at the Paris Olympics, Manu Bhaker will lead India’s pistol challenge and is entered in the women’s 10m air pistol and 25m pistol events.

Esha Singh will also compete in both events, while Suruchi Singh is part of the 10m air pistol line-up.

In rifle, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar are among India’s leading contenders, while Anant Jeet Singh Naruka is one of the country’s key skeet hopes.

Elavenil has already delivered two medals — silver in the women’s 10m air rifle team event and another silver in the individual final. She will also compete alongside Parth Mane in the 10m air rifle mixed-team event later in the Games.

Indian shooting contingent for the Asian Games 2026

Men’s Shooters

Kamaljeet — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team

Aakash Bharadwaj — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team

Kedarling Uchaganve — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team; 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Anish Bhanwala — 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

Himanshu Dhillon — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team

Parth Mane — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team; 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

Rudrankksh Patil — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team; 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team

Niraj Kumar — 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar — 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team

Shapath Bharadwaj — Trap; Trap Team

Kynan Chenai — Trap; Trap Team; Trap Mixed Team

Ahvar Rizvi — Trap; Trap Team

Bhavtegh Singh Gill — Skeet; Skeet Team

Mairaj Ahmad Khan — Skeet; Skeet Team

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka — Skeet; Skeet Team; Skeet Mixed Team

Women’s Shooters

Suruchi Singh — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team; 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Manu Bhaker — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team; 25m Pistol; 25m Pistol Team

Esha Singh — 10m Air Pistol; 10m Air Pistol Team; 25m Pistol; 25m Pistol Team

Rahi Sarnobat — 25m Pistol; 25m Pistol Team

Vidarsa Kochalumkal Vinod — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team; 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team

Sonam Uttam Maskar — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team

Elavenil Valarivan — 10m Air Rifle; 10m Air Rifle Team; 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team

Ashi Chouksey — 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team

Tilottama Sen — 50m Rifle 3 Positions; 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team

Neeru Dhanda — Trap; Trap Team; Trap Mixed Team

Aashima Ahlawat — Trap; Trap Team

Manisha Keer — Trap; Trap Team

Maheshwari Chauhan — Skeet; Skeet Team

Parinaaz Dhaliwal — Skeet; Skeet Team; Skeet Mixed Team

Raiza Dhillon — Skeet; Skeet Team

Indian shooting schedule at the Asian Games 2026

Indian shooting schedule at Asian Games 2026 All shooting events involving Indian athletes will be held at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery. Date Event Time (IST) Indian shooters Latest status Sep 20, 2026 Women’s 10m air rifle qualification 6:15-10 am Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Completed Sep 20, 2026 Women’s 10m air rifle team Qualification scores Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar, Vidarsa Vinod Silver — 1898.0 Sep 20, 2026 Women’s 10m air rifle final 11-11:30 am Elavenil Valarivan, Sonam Maskar Elavenil won silver; Sonam also competed in final Sep 21, 2026 Men’s 10m air rifle qualification 6:15-7:30 am Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Mane, Rudrankksh Patil Scheduled Sep 21, 2026 Men’s 10m air rifle final 9-9:20 am Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 21, 2026 Men’s and women’s skeet qualification – Day 1 6:30-10:20 am Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan; Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon Scheduled Sep 22, 2026 10m air rifle mixed team qualification 6:15-7 am Parth Mane, Elavenil Valarivan Scheduled Sep 22, 2026 10m air rifle mixed team final 7:30-10 am Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 23, 2026 Women’s 10m air pistol qualification 9:15-9:45 am Suruchi Singh, Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh Scheduled Sep 23, 2026 Women’s 10m air pistol final 10:15-11 am Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 23, 2026 Men’s and women’s skeet finals 10-10:30 am / 11:30 am-noon Indian qualifiers Scheduled Sep 24, 2026 Skeet mixed team qualification 5:30-10:30 am Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal Scheduled Sep 24, 2026 Skeet mixed team final 11:30 am-noon Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 24, 2026 Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions elimination/qualification 6-9:30 am Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar Scheduled Sep 24, 2026 Men’s 10m air pistol qualification 6-9:15 am Kamaljeet, Aakash Bharadwaj, Kedarling Uchaganve Scheduled Sep 25, 2026 Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification 6:30-8 am Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar Scheduled Sep 25, 2026 Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions final 9-10 am Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 25, 2026 10m air pistol mixed team qualification 10-10:30 am Kedarling Uchaganve, Suruchi Singh Scheduled Sep 25, 2026 10m air pistol mixed team final 11:30 am-12:15 pm Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 26, 2026 Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification 6:30-8 am Vidarsa Vinod, Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen Scheduled Sep 26, 2026 Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions final 9-10 am Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 27, 2026 Men’s and women’s trap qualification – Day 1 5:30 am-12:30 pm Indian trap teams Scheduled Sep 27, 2026 Women’s 25m pistol qualification – Precision 6 am-noon Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat Scheduled Sep 28, 2026 Men’s and women’s trap qualification – Day 2 5:30 am-12:30 pm Indian trap teams Scheduled Sep 28, 2026 Women’s 25m pistol – Rapid stage 6-9 am Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Rahi Sarnobat Scheduled Sep 28, 2026 Women’s 25m pistol final 10-10:40 am Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 29, 2026 Men’s and women’s trap qualification – Final stage 5:30-8:30 am Indian trap teams Scheduled Sep 29, 2026 Women’s trap final 10:30-11 am Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 29, 2026 Men’s trap final 11:30 am-noon Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 29, 2026 Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol – Stage 1 6 am-1:30 pm Anish Bhanwala Scheduled Sep 30, 2026 Trap mixed team qualification 5:30-9:30 am Kynan Chenai, Neeru Dhanda Scheduled Sep 30, 2026 Trap mixed team final 11:30 am-noon Subject to qualification Scheduled Sep 30, 2026 Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol – Stage 1 6 am-1:30 pm Anish Bhanwala Scheduled Oct 1, 2026 Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol – Stage 2 6 am-1:30 pm Anish Bhanwala Scheduled Oct 1, 2026 Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol final 2:20-3:10 pm Anish Bhanwala, if qualified Scheduled

Indian men’s and women’s shooting events broadcast and live streaming details

When will the Indian men’s shooting events take place at the Asian Games 2026?

The Indian men’s shooting events will be held from September 21 to October 1, 2026. Indian shooters will compete in 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol, 50m rifle 3 positions, 25m rapid-fire pistol, trap and skeet events, along with mixed-team competitions.

When will the Indian women’s shooting events take place at the Asian Games 2026?

The Indian women’s shooting events will be held from September 20 to September 29, 2026. Indian shooters will compete in 10m air rifle, 10m air pistol, 25m pistol, 50m rifle 3 positions, trap and skeet events, as well as mixed-team competitions.

Which channels will telecast Indian shooting events at the Asian Games 2026?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. Viewers in India will therefore be able to watch the live telecast of Indian shooting events on Sony Sports Network channels.

Where can people follow the live streaming of Indian shooting events at the Asian Games 2026?

People in India can live-stream the Indian shooting events at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on the Sony LIV app and website.