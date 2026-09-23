Asiad 2026: India's weightlifting contingent, full schedule, streaming

India's weightlifting contingent will be looking to end a 28-year wait for a medal at the Asian Games when the sport takes centre stage at the Aichi-Nagoya Games 2026. Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will headline India's four-member women's squad and will be chasing a maiden Asian Games medal in Japan.

Chanu finished fourth in the women's 49kg category at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, having previously finished ninth at the 2014 edition and missed the 2018 Games because of injury. She will return to the continental stage with another opportunity to add an Asian Games medal to her decorated career.

Gyaneshwari Yadav, Seram Nirupama Devi and Harjinder Kaur complete India's weightlifting contingent. The four Indian lifters will compete in the women's 49kg, 53kg, 61kg and 69kg categories, respectively.

Who are India's biggest medal hopes in weightlifting for Asian Games 2026?

Mirabai Chanu will be India's biggest medal hope in weightlifting. The Tokyo Olympics silver medallist has won multiple major international medals but is yet to stand on an Asian Games podium.

Chanu competed at the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon, where she finished ninth. She missed the 2018 Jakarta edition because of injury before finishing fourth in the women's 49kg category at Hangzhou 2023. Her Asian Games medal remains one of the major accolades missing from her career.

The 2026 Games offer Chanu another opportunity to achieve that milestone. She arrives in Nagoya after winning gold at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, adding further momentum to her campaign.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Gyaneshwari Yadav will compete in the women's 53kg category, while Seram Nirupama Devi will represent India in the 61kg category. Harjinder Kaur, meanwhile, will compete in the women's 69kg event.

Indian weightlifters' performance at the Asian Games

India has won 14 weightlifting medals at the Asian Games — five silver and nine bronze — but has never won gold in the sport at the continental event. The country's last Asian Games weightlifting medal came through Karnam Malleswari, who won silver at the 1998 Bangkok Games.

At the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, India returned without a weightlifting medal. Mirabai Chanu came closest to the podium, finishing fourth in the women's 49kg category after recording a total of 191kg.

Chanu's fourth-place finish continued her wait for an Asian Games medal and will add significance to her campaign in Nagoya.

Indian weightlifting contingent for the Asian Games 2026

Women's weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49kg

Gyaneshwari Yadav - Women's 53kg

Seram Nirupama Devi - Women's 61kg

Harjinder Kaur - Women's 69kg

India originally had five sanctioned weightlifters, including men's 60kg lifter Chanambam Rishikanta Singh. However, Rishikanta was withdrawn from the squad because of an injury, leaving India with four women competitors at the Asian Games.

Indian weightlifting schedule at the Asian Games 2026

Weightlifting will be held from September 23 to 29, 2026, at the Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center. The competition features 16 gold-medal events.

Date Competition Indian weightlifter Round Venue Time (IST) September 23, Wednesday Women's 49kg Mirabai Chanu Final Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center 10:00 AM September 23, Wednesday Women's 53kg Gyaneshwari Yadav Final Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center 01:30 PM September 25, Friday Women's 61kg Seram Nirupama Devi Final Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center 10:00 AM September 27, Sunday Women's 69kg Harjinder Kaur Final Nagoya City Trade and Industry Center 10:00 AM

Indian weightlifting matches broadcast and live streaming details for Asian Games 2026

When will the Indian weightlifting matches take place in the Asian Games 2026?

India's four weightlifters will compete between September 23 and September 27. Mirabai Chanu and Gyaneshwari Yadav will compete on September 23 in the women's 49kg and 53kg categories, respectively. Seram Nirupama Devi will compete in the women's 61kg event on September 25, while Harjinder Kaur will take part in the women's 69kg event on September 27.

Which channels will telecast the Indian weightlifting matches at the Asian Games 2026?

The Asian Games 2026 will be broadcast in India on Sony Sports Network. Indian viewers can follow the weightlifting events through the network's television coverage.

Where can people follow the live streaming of the Indian weightlifting matches at the Asian Games 2026?

Indian viewers can follow the live streaming of the Asian Games on SonyLIV, through its website and app.