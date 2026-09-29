Asiad 2026: India secure women's trap team silver, men finish sixth

Indian women shooters bagged a silver in the trap team event, while the men endured a disappointing sixth-place finish at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The trio of Neeru Dhanda (118), Aashima Ahlawat (106) and Manisha Keer (104) finished with a combined total of 328 to finish second behind gold medallists China (346) in the women's event.

The Chinese team comprised Liu Shanshan, Sun Yunong and Zhu Jingyu.

Kuwait's trio of Alhawal Shahad, Abdulmalik Hajar and Alhawal Sarah bagged the bronze medal with a combined total of 325.

Neeru also qualified for the eight-shooter final after finishing joint-top alongside Qatar's Ray Bassil with a score of 118, which was a Games qualification record. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

Ahlawat and Keer finished 16th and 23rd respectively in the individual event.

The Indian men's trap team finished a disappointing sixth among 10 teams.

However, Shapath Bharadwaj qualified for the final after finishing eighth.

The 24-year-old from Meerut prevailed in a shoot-off for the last two qualification spots, edging out Mohammed Al-Rumaihi to secure the eighth and final berth.

The trio of Bharadwaj, Kynan Chenai and Ahvar Rizvi managed a combined total of 339.

Kuwait clinched the gold with 355, while Qatar (349) and Kazakhstan (348) took the silver and bronze respectively.

The Indian men's trap team of Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman had won gold at the previous edition in China.