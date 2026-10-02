Asiad 2026: India stun South Korea for historic women's recurve team gold

India needed a 10. Kumkum Anil Mohod delivered gold.

The 17-year-old struck the maximum with India’s final arrow to seal a stunning 5-3 victory over South Korea in the women’s recurve team final at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya on Friday.

Competing in their first Asian Games final in the event, Ankita Bhakat, Kirti and Kumkum overcame the favourites through a gripping contest in which three of the four sets ended level. India won the third set, then held their nerve through a tense fourth to secure a historic title.

At the decisive moment, the equation was unforgiving. A 10 would give India the tied set they needed for gold. Anything less would allow South Korea to draw level and force a shoot-off.

Check India at Asian Games 2026 Day 13 (today) LIVE UPDATES HERE Kumkum found the 10 ring. South Korea’s challenge was over.

Qualification rankings underline India’s challenge

The qualification standings had suggested a formidable gap between the finalists. South Korea’s three archers — Lee Yunji, Kang Chaeyoung and Oh Yejin — had finished first, third and fourth. India’s trio had placed 10th, 20th and 25th.

India also entered the final knowing they needed greater consistency than they had shown against China in the semifinal, where several arrows had slipped into the seven and eight rings.

Against South Korea, those lapses could prove costly. Yet India found a way to absorb them, with Ankita providing steadiness and Kumkum repeatedly producing a 10 when the team could scarcely afford anything else.

Opening set: Kumkum rescues India with two 10s

South Korea offered India an early opening when Lee began with a seven. Kang’s 10 and Oh’s nine took the favourites to 26 after their first three arrows.

India changed their shooting order from the semifinal, sending Ankita first. She struck a nine, Kirti followed with another nine, and Kumkum landed a 10 to establish a two-point advantage.

South Korea recovered in the second rotation, scoring nine, 10 and nine to finish on 54. India needed 26 from their remaining three arrows to draw the set and 27 to win it.

Ankita’s nine kept India on course, but Kirti’s seven suddenly left Kumkum needing a 10 simply to salvage a point.

She delivered. The opening set finished 54-54, leaving the final level at 1-1.

Second set: Ankita and Kumkum keep India afloat

South Korea raised the pressure in the second set. Lee struck a 10, while Kang and Oh added nine each for an opening total of 28.

India matched them. Ankita found the 10 ring, Kirti scored eight and Kumkum produced another 10.

The second rotation followed the same pattern. South Korea added another 28 to finish on 56, demanding an equally strong response from India.

Ankita struck another 10. Kirti’s second eight again placed the responsibility on Kumkum: only a 10 would keep India level.

For the fourth time in four arrows, Kumkum hit the maximum.

India matched South Korea’s 56, sharing the set and taking the match score to 2-2. The favourites had increased their scoring, but India had stayed with them.

Third set: A change in order brings the breakthrough

India switched their order again in the third set, moving Kirti ahead of Ankita.

The change brought an immediate response. After South Korea opened with eight, 10 and nine for 27, Kirti struck a 10. Ankita added nine, and Kumkum’s nine put India one point ahead at halfway.

Then came the opening India had been waiting for.

South Korea’s final three arrows were all eights. Their total stopped at 51, leaving India with a clear opportunity to take control of the final.

Kirti scored eight, Ankita added nine and Kumkum finished with a 10. India’s 55 secured the first outright set victory of the match and a 4-2 lead.

One more set point would bring gold.

Final set: One arrow decides the title

South Korea responded with an opening sequence of nine, nine and 10 in the fourth set. India managed nine, eight and nine, falling two points behind at 26-28.

The final was threatening to turn again.

South Korea’s remaining arrows — eight, nine and nine — took them to 54. India now needed 28 from their last three arrows to share the set and close out the match.

Two nines brought India to 44.

Everything rested on Kumkum.

She had already rescued India in each of the first two sets. Now, with the title within reach, she faced the same demand once more: a 10.

Her final arrow delivered exactly that. India finished on 54, tied the set and secured the fifth set point that made them champions.

Kumkum’s composure crowns a collective triumph

Kumkum finished with six 10s and two nines, scoring 78 from a possible 80 across her eight arrows. Her first four shots were all 10s, and her last sealed the title.

Ankita’s consistency was equally vital, particularly her two 10s in the second set. Kirti, despite difficult moments early in the match, opened the third set with the 10 that helped India seize the initiative.

Together, they kept South Korea from winning a single set outright.

India had entered the final as underdogs. They left with the gold medal, secured by a teenager who met the greatest pressure of the match with the highest score available. Earlier, China won Bronze after winning against Indonesia in Bronze medal match. India defeated China in the semifinal.