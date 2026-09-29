Asiad 2026: India to face Sri Lanka in men's cricket semifinals on Oct 1

The Indian men's cricket team will face Sri Lanka in the semifinals of the Asian Games after the island nation's quarterfinal against Nepal was abandoned due to inclement weather here on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka made it to the last four owing to their higher ranking. While they are placed ninth in the team rankings, Nepal are 14th.

There has been consistent rain in Nagoya over the past few days, leading to all four quarterfinals, including India's, being washed out. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The second semifinal will be played between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Both semifinals are set to take place on Thursday.

The Indian men's team, led by Shreyas Iyer, is yet to play a game at the Korogi Sports Park, which also hosted the women's competition won by Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.