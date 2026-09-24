Asiad 2026: Indian athletics mixed 4x400m relay team through to final

India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games after finishing second in Heat 2 on Thursday.

The Indian team comprising TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar, and Kiran clocked 3:16.23 to finish behind China.

The Indian quartet's timing was the fourth fastest time overall in the heats, behind Bahrain (3:15.73), China (3:15.97) and Vietnam (3:16.08).

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The Indian team led second and third legs of the race but Kiran, who ran the anchor leg, was pipped by China towards the end.

China finished on top, while UAE (3:17.00) managed third place. South Korea (3:18.66) also made it to the final from Heat 2.

Bahrain, Vietnam, hosts Japan (3:16.52) and Philippines (3:19.68) qualified from Heat 1.