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Asiad 2026: Indian athletics mixed 4x400m relay team through to final

The Indian team, comprising TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar, and Kiran, clocked 3:16.23 to finish behind China

India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026

India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games 2026

Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 12:25 PM IST

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India qualified for the final of the mixed 4x400m relay at the Asian Games after finishing second in Heat 2 on Thursday.

The Indian team comprising TS Manu, MR Povamma, Jay Kumar, and Kiran clocked 3:16.23 to finish behind China.

The Indian quartet's timing was the fourth fastest time overall in the heats, behind Bahrain (3:15.73), China (3:15.97) and Vietnam (3:16.08).

The eight-team final will be held later in the evening. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The Indian team led second and third legs of the race but Kiran, who ran the anchor leg, was pipped by China towards the end.

 

China finished on top, while UAE (3:17.00) managed third place. South Korea (3:18.66) also made it to the final from Heat 2.

Bahrain, Vietnam, hosts Japan (3:16.52) and Philippines (3:19.68) qualified from Heat 1.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:25 PM IST