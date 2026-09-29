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Asiad 2026: Indian women sweep Iran 3-0 to reach squash quarterfinals

Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then saw off Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead

India squash team in Asian games 2026

India squash team in Asian games 2026 (PIC: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 9:56 AM IST

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The Indian women's squash team blanked Iran 3-0 in its last group-stage match to progress to the quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Starting the proceedings, Tanvi Khanna was declared the winner after her opponent Narges Soltani retired while trailing 5-11, 0-3 in the first singles.

Anahat Singh, who won a silver in the individual event, then saw off Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 11-7) to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

In the third singles, veteran Joshna Chinappa, who also won a bronze in the mixed doubles event, prevailed 3-0 (11-1, 11-3, 11-9) over Najmeh Boushehrizadeh to complete the 3-0 win.

 

India had defeated both China and Japan in their first two matches of Pool C.

India thus finished at the top of the table. They will face Singapore in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 9:56 AM IST