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Asiad 2026: Indian women team enter table tennis quarterfinals; men bow out

At the Sky Hall here, the Indian women's team edged out Thailand 3-2 but the men's team was blanked 0-3, which was their second loss at the group stage following the opening match defeat to Ireland

Sreeja Akula at Asian Games 2026

Sreeja Akula at Asian Games 2026

Press Trust of India Toyota (Japan)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 3:30 PM IST

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The Indian women's team moved to the quarterfinals of the table tennis competition at the Asian Games with a victory over Thailand, but the Indian men's team crashed out after a loss to South Korea in the round of 16 here on Tuesday.

At the Sky Hall here, the Indian women's team edged out Thailand 3-2 but the men's team was blanked 0-3, which was their second loss at the group stage following the opening match defeat to Ireland.

In the women's clash, Sreeja Akula was made to work hard by Thailand's Orawan Paranang with the Indian winning 3-2 (11-7, 11-1, 9-11, 6-11, 12-10) in the first match. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

 

The second match too went into five games as Yashaswini Ghorpade edged out her opponent Suthasini Sawettabut 3-2 (11-5, 5-11, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9). Diya Chitale, however, suffered a defeat to Jinnipa Sawettabut, losing to the Thai opponent 2-3 (7-11, 11-5, 11-7, 7-11, 11-13), with the scoreline reading 2-1 in India's favour.

In the fourth match, Ghorpade brought India back with a dominant 3-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9) win over Paranang, while in the fifth, Sreeja bounced back to win three games and win her match against Suthasini 3-1 (9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-8).

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However, it was a disappointing outing for the Indian men's team which bowed out of the competition.

Harmeet Desai made a winning start with an 11-8 victory in the first game, but lost the next three to Korea's Jang Woo-jin to go down 1-3 (11-8, 7-11, 8-11, 9-11) in the match.

In the second match, Manush Shah was under the pump following a 4-11 hammering in the first game but bounced back to win the next two. However, his opponent Oh Jungsung clinched the match 3-2 (4-11, 11-8, 13-11, 11-13, 6-11).

There was no respite for India as Manav Thakkar began with a 10-12 loss in the first game, and lost the third match to An Jaeh-yun 1-3 (10-12, 6-11, 11-7, 10-12).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 3:30 PM IST