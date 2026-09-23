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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Jay Meena makes history with India's first soft tennis bronze

Asiad 2026: Jay Meena makes history with India's first soft tennis bronze

Meena, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and is a 2022 National Games gold-medallist, struggled to find his rhythm early on as Kurosaka established an advantage, winning the first two games

Jay Meena (Left) (PIC: PTI)

Jay Meena (Left) (PIC: PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 2:26 PM IST

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Jay Meena secured India's first ever soft tennis medal at the Asian Games, fetching a bronze after losing to Japan's Takuya Kurosaka in the men's singles semifinals here on Wednesday.

Playing in his third Asian Games, the 26-year-old Meena produced a spirited fightback after falling three games behind but could not sustain the momentum, losing 2-4 (3-5, 1-4, 1-4, 4-1, 6-4, 1-4) to Kurosaka in the 45-minute clash.

Meena, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Dewas and is a 2022 National Games gold-medallist, struggled to find his rhythm early on as Kurosaka established an advantage, winning the first two games 5-3 and 4-1.

 

The Japanese player then moved further ahead by taking the third game 4-1, leaving Meena with little margin for error.

With his medal assured but a place in the final at stake, Meena mounted a strong fightback. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

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He responded by taking the fourth game 4-1 and followed it up by edging a closely-contested fifth game 6-4 to reduce the deficit and keep his hopes of completing a remarkable comeback alive.

However, Kurosaka regrouped in the sixth game and closed out the contest 4-1 to book his place in the final, while Meena had to settle for the bronze.

Earlier in the day, Meena had reached the semifinals after seeing off the Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit 4-3 (0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5) in a fiercely contested quarterfinal.

Meena had also participated in the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Asian Games.

He had earlier defeated Pakistan's Arain Hussain 4-0 in Group D to qualify for the quarterfinals. Meena previously won a bronze medal in the mixed doubles event of the 2024 World Soft Tennis Championship.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 2:26 PM IST