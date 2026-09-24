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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Knee injury ends boxer Sumit's campaign in round of 16

Asiad 2026: Knee injury ends boxer Sumit's campaign in round of 16

The 23-year-old from Haryana was leading after the first two rounds but seemed to suffer a knee injury after coping a punch and falling awkwardly in the third round

Sumit Kundu

Sumit Kundu

Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 3:42 PM IST

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Indian boxer Sumit suffered a heartbreak as he was forced to concede his men's 70kg pre-quarterfinal bout against Iraq's Al Sarray Ali Qasim Hamdan following an injury at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

The 23-year-old from Haryana was leading after the first two rounds but seemed to suffer a knee injury after coping a punch and falling awkwardly in the third round and was unable to continue. The referee stopped the contest, handing the win to his opponent.

Sumit had beaten Thailand's Bunjong Sinsiri 5-0 in his opening bout. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

 

Among others in fray, Sakshi will face Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova in the women's 65kg round of 16, while Parveen will take on Tajikistan's Malika Nozimova in the same round.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 3:41 PM IST