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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Lovlina Borgohain advances to semifinal; assures medal

Asiad 2026: Lovlina Borgohain advances to semifinal; assures medal

Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal

Lovlina Borgohain of India celebrates after the fight against Chen Nien-Chin of Taiwan (Photo: Reuters)

Lovlina Borgohain (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Nishio (Japan)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 11:14 AM IST

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Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) assured herself of a second consecutive medal at the Asian Games boxing competition after securing a facile quarterfinal win over South Korea's Seong Suyeon here on Monday.

Competing in her first bout of the tournament, Lovlina out-punched Seong 5-0 to move into the last four stage and be assured of at least a bronze medal.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The Assam boxer had won the silver in the previous edition.

Lovlina joined Parveen Hooda (65kg), Ankush Panghal (80kg) and Narender Berwal (+90kg), who all cruised into the semifinals on Sunday.

 
Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:14 AM IST