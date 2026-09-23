Wednesday, September 23, 2026 | 08:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Manu Bhaker enters 10m air pistol final; India miss team medal

Asiad 2026: Manu Bhaker enters 10m air pistol final; India miss team medal

Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, shot 579 to finish third, while Esha Singh ended 15th with 572 and missed out on a place in the final

Manu Bhaker

Manu Bhaker

Press Trust of India Nagoya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2026 | 8:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Double Olympic medallist shooter Manu Bhaker qualified for the women's 10m air pistol final after finishing third in the qualification round at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

Bhaker, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, shot 579 to finish third, while Esha Singh ended 15th with 572 and missed out on a place in the final. Suruchi Singh finished 26th with a score of 568.

India also missed out on a medal to Vietnam in the 10m air rifle women's team event, finishing fourth on the basis of inner 10s after both teams were tied on 1719.

India have so far collected five shooting medals -- four silver and a bronze -- but the elusive gold has remained out of reach.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chetan Bhatt

Asiad 2026: Bhatt loses bronze playoff, Alisha exits in pre-quarters

Asian Games 2026 village

Asiad 2026: SAI steps up athlete support with transport, extra rooms

Mirabai Chanu with CWG 2026 gold medal (PIC: PTI)

Asiad 2026: Mirabai Chanu sets sights on maiden Asian Games medal

Taniksha Khatri

Asiad 2026: Taniksha shines before bowing out in fencing pre-quarters

Prachiti Nagpurkar

Asiad 2026: Prachiti becomes first Indian MMA referee at Asian Games

Topics : Asian Games

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveAsian Games 2026 LIVETrump TVMeesho Share PriceStocks to buy todayNSE IPO AllotmentDelhi WeatherIIT Bombay Student SuicideDispute on Chandrasekaran Term

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2026 | 8:08 AM IST