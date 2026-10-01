Asiad 2026 Oct 2: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India will have several medal opportunities on October 2, with archery, boxing, wrestling and hockey in focus
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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India’s October 2 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature several medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions across archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, volleyball, sailing, sepak takraw and taekwondo.
The day will begin early, with India in action across multiple sports. Archery will provide some of the first medal opportunities, with the women’s recurve team facing China in the semifinal at 5:55 am. India’s women’s team will then contest either the bronze- or gold-medal match, depending on the semifinal result.
Golf will continue with the third round of the women’s individual stroke play and team competition. Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs will represent India, with their individual scores also counting towards the team standings.
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Cycling will have a busy schedule, with Harshita Jakhar competing in the women’s omnium, while Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo will feature in the men’s keirin. Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh will compete in the men’s madison final, while the women’s omnium will conclude with the points race.
Wrestling will also have several Indian competitors in action. Dipanshi will compete in the women’s 50kg Round of 16, Priya in the women’s 76kg category, Sujeet in the men’s freestyle 65kg category and Rajat Ruhal in the men’s freestyle 125kg category. The medal bouts are scheduled for later in the day, subject to qualification.
Boxing will have three Indian boxers in gold-medal bouts. Lovlina Borgohain will face Bao Ziyi of China in the women’s 75kg final, while Parveen will take on Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in the women’s 65kg final. Ankush will face Kim Minseong of South Korea in the men’s 80kg final.
Canoe slalom will feature Shikha Chouhan in the women’s kayak cross and Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in the men’s event. The qualification rounds are scheduled for the morning, followed by the finals later in the day, subject to qualification.
Hockey will be one of the major evening medal events, with the Indian women’s team facing China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for October 2 at the Asian Games 2026.
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for October 2
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/news
|5:30 am
|Sepaktakraw
|Women’s quadrant, Group A
|India vs Thailand
|Preliminary round
|5:55 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s team semi-final
|India vs China
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|6:00 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Aditi Ashok
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|6:20 am
|Taekwondo
|Mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16
|Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong)
|Quarterfinal at 7:10 am and semi-final at 7:40 am, subject to qualification
|6:22 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Diksha Dagar
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|6:25 am or 6:50 am
|Archery
|Recurve women’s team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 6:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 6:50 am if they win
|6:30 am
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, scratch race 1/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|First of four Omnium events
|6:30 am
|Volleyball
|Men’s classification, fifth–eighth places
|India vs South Korea
|Match 34
|7:05 am
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 2
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam
|Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
|7:08 am
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg, Round of 16
|Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|7:10 am
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 3
|David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
|7:25 am
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16
|Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|7:27 am
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, tempo race 2/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Second Omnium event
|7:30 am
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s kayak cross qualification
|Shikha Chouhan
|Quarterfinals 10:00–10:12 am and semi-finals 10:44–10:48 am, subject to qualification
|7:32 am
|Wrestling
|Women’s 76kg, Round of 16
|Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|7:33 am
|Golf
|Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3
|Pranavi Sharath Urs
|Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
|7:40 am; 8:00 am
|Taekwondo
|Virtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contest
|Kashish Malik
|Medal stages; subject to qualification
|8:00 am
|Canoe Slalom
|Men’s kayak cross qualification
|Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Quarterfinals 10:16–10:28 am and semi-finals 10:52–10:56 am, subject to qualification
|8:02 am
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16
|Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan)
|Later rounds subject to qualification
|8:20 am
|Archery
|Recurve mixed team semi-final
|India vs Japan
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|8:50 am
|Rugby Sevens
|Women’s Pool E
|India vs Malaysia
|Match 5
|8:50 am or 9:15 am
|Archery
|Recurve mixed team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 8:50 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 9:15 am if they win
|9:10 am
|Sailing
|Girls’ Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7
|Mahi Verma
|Rescheduled race
|After 9:30 am
|Boxing
|Women’s 75kg final
|Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China)
|Gold-medal bout; third bout of the session
|10:55 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s team semi-final
|India vs Iran
|India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
|11:25 am or 11:50 am
|Archery
|Recurve men’s team medal match
|India, opponent to be decided
|Bronze match at 11:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 11:50 am if they win
|11:40 am
|Canoe Slalom
|Women’s kayak cross final
|Shikha Chouhan
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|11:44 am
|Canoe Slalom
|Men’s kayak cross final
|Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|11:55 am
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, elimination race 3/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Third Omnium event
|12:16 pm
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Madison final
|Harshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh
|Medal event
|1:32 pm
|Cycling Track
|Men’s Keirin final for gold
|Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo
|Medal event; subject to qualification
|1:51 pm
|Cycling Track
|Women’s Omnium, points race 4/4
|Harshita Jakhar
|Medal event; determines final Omnium standings
|After 2:00 pm
|Boxing
|Women’s 65kg final
|Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)
|Gold-medal bout; second bout of the session
|After 2:00 pm
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg final
|Ankush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea)
|Gold-medal bout; fourth bout of the session
|2:30–2:46 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bouts
|Sujeet
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 2:30/2:38 pm and final at 2:46 pm
|3:21–3:41 pm
|Wrestling
|Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bouts
|Rajat Ruhal
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:21/3:31 pm and final at 3:41 pm
|3:30 pm
|Hockey
|Women’s gold-medal match
|India vs China
|Gold-medal event
|3:51–4:05 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 50kg medal bouts
|Dipanshi
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:51/3:58 pm and final at 4:05 pm
|4:12–4:32 pm
|Wrestling
|Women’s 76kg medal bouts
|Priya
|Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 4:12/4:22 pm and final at 4:32 pm
India’s medal events on October 2
India will have multiple medal opportunities at the Asian Games on October 2, beginning with archery. The women’s recurve team will face China in the semifinal at 5:55 am, followed by the medal match at 6:25 am or 6:50 am. The mixed team takes on Japan at 8:20 am, while the men’s team faces Iran at 10:55 am, with medal matches to follow.
Cycling will feature the men’s madison final at 12:16 pm, the men’s keirin final at 1:32 pm and Harshita Jakhar’s women’s omnium points race at 1:51 pm. Canoe slalom finals are scheduled for 11:40 am and 11:44 am.
Boxing will have three Indian finalists: Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush. Wrestling will also offer medal opportunities, with Sujeet, Rajat Ruhal, Dipanshi and Priya scheduled for medal bouts later in the day, subject to qualification. India’s women’s hockey team will face China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm.
Asian Games 2026 October 2 India events live streaming details
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on October 2 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV’s Asian Games hub is carrying live coverage across sports and individual events.
Asian Games 2026 October 2 India events live telecast details
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Television coverage is being provided across the network’s sports channels, while SonyLIV is carrying the digital stream.
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Topics : Asian Games
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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 4:32 PM IST