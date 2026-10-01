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Asiad 2026 Oct 2: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India will have several medal opportunities on October 2, with archery, boxing, wrestling and hockey in focus

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on October 2

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on October 2

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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India’s October 2 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature several medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions across archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, volleyball, sailing, sepak takraw and taekwondo.
 
The day will begin early, with India in action across multiple sports. Archery will provide some of the first medal opportunities, with the women’s recurve team facing China in the semifinal at 5:55 am. India’s women’s team will then contest either the bronze- or gold-medal match, depending on the semifinal result.
 
Golf will continue with the third round of the women’s individual stroke play and team competition. Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs will represent India, with their individual scores also counting towards the team standings.
 

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Cycling will have a busy schedule, with Harshita Jakhar competing in the women’s omnium, while Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo will feature in the men’s keirin. Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh will compete in the men’s madison final, while the women’s omnium will conclude with the points race.
 
Wrestling will also have several Indian competitors in action. Dipanshi will compete in the women’s 50kg Round of 16, Priya in the women’s 76kg category, Sujeet in the men’s freestyle 65kg category and Rajat Ruhal in the men’s freestyle 125kg category. The medal bouts are scheduled for later in the day, subject to qualification.
 
Boxing will have three Indian boxers in gold-medal bouts. Lovlina Borgohain will face Bao Ziyi of China in the women’s 75kg final, while Parveen will take on Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in the women’s 65kg final. Ankush will face Kim Minseong of South Korea in the men’s 80kg final.
 
Canoe slalom will feature Shikha Chouhan in the women’s kayak cross and Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in the men’s event. The qualification rounds are scheduled for the morning, followed by the finals later in the day, subject to qualification.
 
Hockey will be one of the major evening medal events, with the Indian women’s team facing China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
 
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for October 2 at the Asian Games 2026.
India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for October 2
Time (IST)SportEvent/stageIndian participation/opponentStatus/news
5:30 amSepaktakrawWomen’s quadrant, Group AIndia vs ThailandPreliminary round
5:55 amArcheryRecurve women’s team semi-finalIndia vs ChinaIndia will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
6:00 amGolfWomen’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Aditi AshokTee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
6:20 amTaekwondoMixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong)Quarterfinal at 7:10 am and semi-final at 7:40 am, subject to qualification
6:22 amGolfWomen’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Diksha DagarTee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
6:25 am or 6:50 amArcheryRecurve women’s team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decidedBronze match at 6:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 6:50 am if they win
6:30 amCycling TrackWomen’s Omnium, scratch race 1/4Harshita JakharFirst of four Omnium events
6:30 amVolleyballMen’s classification, fifth–eighth placesIndia vs South KoreaMatch 34
7:05 amCycling TrackMen’s Keirin, first round Heat 2Ronaldo Singh LaitonjamRepechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
7:08 amWrestlingWomen’s 50kg, Round of 16Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan)Later rounds subject to qualification
7:10 amCycling TrackMen’s Keirin, first round Heat 3David Beckham ElkatohchoongoRepechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
7:25 amWrestlingMen’s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan)Later rounds subject to qualification
7:27 amCycling TrackWomen’s Omnium, tempo race 2/4Harshita JakharSecond Omnium event
7:30 amCanoe SlalomWomen’s kayak cross qualificationShikha ChouhanQuarterfinals 10:00–10:12 am and semi-finals 10:44–10:48 am, subject to qualification
7:32 amWrestlingWomen’s 76kg, Round of 16Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan)Later rounds subject to qualification
7:33 amGolfWomen’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Pranavi Sharath UrsTee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
7:40 am; 8:00 amTaekwondoVirtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contestKashish MalikMedal stages; subject to qualification
8:00 amCanoe SlalomMen’s kayak cross qualificationHitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh RathodQuarterfinals 10:16–10:28 am and semi-finals 10:52–10:56 am, subject to qualification
8:02 amWrestlingMen’s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan)Later rounds subject to qualification
8:20 amArcheryRecurve mixed team semi-finalIndia vs JapanIndia will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
8:50 amRugby SevensWomen’s Pool EIndia vs MalaysiaMatch 5
8:50 am or 9:15 amArcheryRecurve mixed team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decidedBronze match at 8:50 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 9:15 am if they win
9:10 amSailingGirls’ Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7Mahi VermaRescheduled race
After 9:30 amBoxingWomen’s 75kg finalLovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China)Gold-medal bout; third bout of the session
10:55 amArcheryRecurve men’s team semi-finalIndia vs IranIndia will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
11:25 am or 11:50 amArcheryRecurve men’s team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decidedBronze match at 11:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 11:50 am if they win
11:40 amCanoe SlalomWomen’s kayak cross finalShikha ChouhanMedal event; subject to qualification
11:44 amCanoe SlalomMen’s kayak cross finalHitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh RathodMedal event; subject to qualification
11:55 amCycling TrackWomen’s Omnium, elimination race 3/4Harshita JakharThird Omnium event
12:16 pmCycling TrackMen’s Madison finalHarshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet SinghMedal event
1:32 pmCycling TrackMen’s Keirin final for goldRonaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham ElkatohchoongoMedal event; subject to qualification
1:51 pmCycling TrackWomen’s Omnium, points race 4/4Harshita JakharMedal event; determines final Omnium standings
After 2:00 pmBoxingWomen’s 65kg finalParveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)Gold-medal bout; second bout of the session
After 2:00 pmBoxingMen’s 80kg finalAnkush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea)Gold-medal bout; fourth bout of the session
2:30–2:46 pmWrestlingMen’s freestyle 65kg medal boutsSujeetSubject to qualification; bronze bouts at 2:30/2:38 pm and final at 2:46 pm
3:21–3:41 pmWrestlingMen’s freestyle 125kg medal boutsRajat RuhalSubject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:21/3:31 pm and final at 3:41 pm
3:30 pmHockeyWomen’s gold-medal matchIndia vs ChinaGold-medal event
3:51–4:05 pmWrestlingWomen’s 50kg medal boutsDipanshiSubject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:51/3:58 pm and final at 4:05 pm
4:12–4:32 pmWrestlingWomen’s 76kg medal boutsPriyaSubject to qualification; bronze bouts at 4:12/4:22 pm and final at 4:32 pm

India’s medal events on October 2

India will have multiple medal opportunities at the Asian Games on October 2, beginning with archery. The women’s recurve team will face China in the semifinal at 5:55 am, followed by the medal match at 6:25 am or 6:50 am. The mixed team takes on Japan at 8:20 am, while the men’s team faces Iran at 10:55 am, with medal matches to follow.
 
Cycling will feature the men’s madison final at 12:16 pm, the men’s keirin final at 1:32 pm and Harshita Jakhar’s women’s omnium points race at 1:51 pm. Canoe slalom finals are scheduled for 11:40 am and 11:44 am.
 
Boxing will have three Indian finalists: Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush. Wrestling will also offer medal opportunities, with Sujeet, Rajat Ruhal, Dipanshi and Priya scheduled for medal bouts later in the day, subject to qualification. India’s women’s hockey team will face China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm.

Asian Games 2026 October 2 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on October 2 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV’s Asian Games hub is carrying live coverage across sports and individual events.

Asian Games 2026 October 2 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Television coverage is being provided across the network’s sports channels, while SonyLIV is carrying the digital stream.

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First Published: Oct 01 2026 | 4:32 PM IST