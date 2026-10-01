Asiad 2026 Oct 2: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India’s October 2 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature several medal events, knockout contests, qualification rounds and team competitions across archery, boxing, wrestling, cycling, canoe slalom, golf, hockey, volleyball, sailing, sepak takraw and taekwondo.

The day will begin early, with India in action across multiple sports. Archery will provide some of the first medal opportunities, with the women’s recurve team facing China in the semifinal at 5:55 am. India’s women’s team will then contest either the bronze- or gold-medal match, depending on the semifinal result.

Golf will continue with the third round of the women’s individual stroke play and team competition. Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs will represent India, with their individual scores also counting towards the team standings.

Cycling will have a busy schedule, with Harshita Jakhar competing in the women’s omnium, while Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam and David Beckham Elkatohchoongo will feature in the men’s keirin. Harshveer Singh Sekhon and Vishavjeet Singh will compete in the men’s madison final, while the women’s omnium will conclude with the points race.

Wrestling will also have several Indian competitors in action. Dipanshi will compete in the women’s 50kg Round of 16, Priya in the women’s 76kg category, Sujeet in the men’s freestyle 65kg category and Rajat Ruhal in the men’s freestyle 125kg category. The medal bouts are scheduled for later in the day, subject to qualification.

Boxing will have three Indian boxers in gold-medal bouts. Lovlina Borgohain will face Bao Ziyi of China in the women’s 75kg final, while Parveen will take on Chen Nien-chin of Chinese Taipei in the women’s 65kg final. Ankush will face Kim Minseong of South Korea in the men’s 80kg final.

Canoe slalom will feature Shikha Chouhan in the women’s kayak cross and Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod in the men’s event. The qualification rounds are scheduled for the morning, followed by the finals later in the day, subject to qualification.

Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here Hockey will be one of the major evening medal events, with the Indian women’s team facing China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for October 2 at the Asian Games 2026.

India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for October 2 Time (IST) Sport Event/stage Indian participation/opponent Status/news 5:30 am Sepaktakraw Women’s quadrant, Group A India vs Thailand Preliminary round 5:55 am Archery Recurve women’s team semi-final India vs China India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match 6:00 am Golf Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3 Aditi Ashok Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total 6:20 am Taekwondo Mixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16 Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong) Quarterfinal at 7:10 am and semi-final at 7:40 am, subject to qualification 6:22 am Golf Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3 Diksha Dagar Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total 6:25 am or 6:50 am Archery Recurve women’s team medal match India, opponent to be decided Bronze match at 6:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 6:50 am if they win 6:30 am Cycling Track Women’s Omnium, scratch race 1/4 Harshita Jakhar First of four Omnium events 6:30 am Volleyball Men’s classification, fifth–eighth places India vs South Korea Match 34 7:05 am Cycling Track Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 2 Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression 7:08 am Wrestling Women’s 50kg, Round of 16 Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan) Later rounds subject to qualification 7:10 am Cycling Track Men’s Keirin, first round Heat 3 David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Repechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression 7:25 am Wrestling Men’s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16 Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan) Later rounds subject to qualification 7:27 am Cycling Track Women’s Omnium, tempo race 2/4 Harshita Jakhar Second Omnium event 7:30 am Canoe Slalom Women’s kayak cross qualification Shikha Chouhan Quarterfinals 10:00–10:12 am and semi-finals 10:44–10:48 am, subject to qualification 7:32 am Wrestling Women’s 76kg, Round of 16 Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan) Later rounds subject to qualification 7:33 am Golf Women’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3 Pranavi Sharath Urs Tee time; score also counts towards India’s team total 7:40 am; 8:00 am Taekwondo Virtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contest Kashish Malik Medal stages; subject to qualification 8:00 am Canoe Slalom Men’s kayak cross qualification Hitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh Rathod Quarterfinals 10:16–10:28 am and semi-finals 10:52–10:56 am, subject to qualification 8:02 am Wrestling Men’s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16 Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan) Later rounds subject to qualification 8:20 am Archery Recurve mixed team semi-final India vs Japan India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match 8:50 am Rugby Sevens Women’s Pool E India vs Malaysia Match 5 8:50 am or 9:15 am Archery Recurve mixed team medal match India, opponent to be decided Bronze match at 8:50 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 9:15 am if they win 9:10 am Sailing Girls’ Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7 Mahi Verma Rescheduled race After 9:30 am Boxing Women’s 75kg final Lovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China) Gold-medal bout; third bout of the session 10:55 am Archery Recurve men’s team semi-final India vs Iran India will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match 11:25 am or 11:50 am Archery Recurve men’s team medal match India, opponent to be decided Bronze match at 11:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 11:50 am if they win 11:40 am Canoe Slalom Women’s kayak cross final Shikha Chouhan Medal event; subject to qualification 11:44 am Canoe Slalom Men’s kayak cross final Hitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh Rathod Medal event; subject to qualification 11:55 am Cycling Track Women’s Omnium, elimination race 3/4 Harshita Jakhar Third Omnium event 12:16 pm Cycling Track Men’s Madison final Harshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet Singh Medal event 1:32 pm Cycling Track Men’s Keirin final for gold Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham Elkatohchoongo Medal event; subject to qualification 1:51 pm Cycling Track Women’s Omnium, points race 4/4 Harshita Jakhar Medal event; determines final Omnium standings After 2:00 pm Boxing Women’s 65kg final Parveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei) Gold-medal bout; second bout of the session After 2:00 pm Boxing Men’s 80kg final Ankush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea) Gold-medal bout; fourth bout of the session 2:30–2:46 pm Wrestling Men’s freestyle 65kg medal bouts Sujeet Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 2:30/2:38 pm and final at 2:46 pm 3:21–3:41 pm Wrestling Men’s freestyle 125kg medal bouts Rajat Ruhal Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:21/3:31 pm and final at 3:41 pm 3:30 pm Hockey Women’s gold-medal match India vs China Gold-medal event 3:51–4:05 pm Wrestling Women’s 50kg medal bouts Dipanshi Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:51/3:58 pm and final at 4:05 pm 4:12–4:32 pm Wrestling Women’s 76kg medal bouts Priya Subject to qualification; bronze bouts at 4:12/4:22 pm and final at 4:32 pm

India’s medal events on October 2

India will have multiple medal opportunities at the Asian Games on October 2, beginning with archery. The women’s recurve team will face China in the semifinal at 5:55 am, followed by the medal match at 6:25 am or 6:50 am. The mixed team takes on Japan at 8:20 am, while the men’s team faces Iran at 10:55 am, with medal matches to follow.

Cycling will feature the men’s madison final at 12:16 pm, the men’s keirin final at 1:32 pm and Harshita Jakhar’s women’s omnium points race at 1:51 pm. Canoe slalom finals are scheduled for 11:40 am and 11:44 am.

Boxing will have three Indian finalists: Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen and Ankush. Wrestling will also offer medal opportunities, with Sujeet, Rajat Ruhal, Dipanshi and Priya scheduled for medal bouts later in the day, subject to qualification. India’s women’s hockey team will face China in the gold-medal match at 3:30 pm.

Asian Games 2026 October 2 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on October 2 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV’s Asian Games hub is carrying live coverage across sports and individual events.

Asian Games 2026 October 2 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Television coverage is being provided across the network’s sports channels, while SonyLIV is carrying the digital stream.