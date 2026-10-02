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Asiad 2026 Oct 3: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India will have at least two confirmed gold-medal matches on Day 14 in the form of men's cricket and hockey finals

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on October 3

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule on October 3

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 6:25 PM IST
India’s October 3 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will feature several medal events, knockout contests and classification matches across cricket, hockey, archery, wrestling, golf, taekwondo, rugby sevens and volleyball. Notably, this will also be India’s last day of action in Aichi-Nagoya, as only the equestrian final is scheduled for Sunday, where India will have no representation.
 
The day will begin early with India in action across multiple sports. Golf will get underway in the early hours, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs competing in the women’s individual and team final round. The men’s competition will also conclude, with Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu representing India.
 
 
Archery will provide another major medal opportunity, with Kumkum Mohod taking on South Korea’s Kang Chaeyoung in the women’s recurve individual quarter-final at 5:30 am. Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will then compete in the men’s recurve individual quarter-finals at 9:30 am and 10:15 am, respectively.
 
Wrestling will have a strong Indian presence, with Aman Sehrawat, Sagar Jaglan and Deepak Punia competing in the men’s freestyle 57kg, 74kg and 97kg categories. Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala will feature in the women’s 53kg and 57kg categories. The qualification and pre-quarterfinal bouts begin in the morning, with medal bouts scheduled later in the day, subject to qualification.
 
Taekwondo will also see Kashish Malik and Jyoti Yadav in action in the women’s 57kg and +67kg categories, while India’s women’s rugby sevens team will play Singapore in the 5th–8th place classification match. The men’s volleyball team will face Thailand in the 5th–6th place classification match.

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The biggest event of the day for Indian fans will be the men’s T20 cricket gold-medal match. India will face Pakistan at Korogi Athletic Park from 10:00 am IST after both teams reached the final.
 
Hockey will provide another major gold-medal opportunity in the afternoon, with India’s men’s team facing Malaysia in the final at 3:30 pm IST. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
 
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for October 3 at the Asian Games 2026. 
India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for October 3
Time (IST)SportEvent/stageIndian participation/opponentStatus/news
05:30SepaktakrawWomen’s quadrant, Group AIndia vs ThailandPreliminary round
05:55ArcheryRecurve women’s team semi-finalIndia vs ChinaIndia will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
06:00GolfWomen’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Aditi AshokTee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
06:20TaekwondoMixed individual virtual taekwondo, Round of 16Kashish Malik vs Lam Siu Wai (Hong Kong)Quarterfinal at 7:10 am and semi-final at 7:40 am, subject to qualification
06:22GolfWomen’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Diksha DagarTee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
6:25 am or 6:50 amArcheryRecurve women’s team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decidedBronze match at 6:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 6:50 am if they win
06:30Cycling TrackWomen’s Omnium, scratch race 1/4Harshita JakharFirst of four Omnium events
06:30VolleyballMen’s classification, fifth–eighth placesIndia vs South KoreaMatch 34
07:05Cycling TrackMen’s Keirin, first round Heat 2Ronaldo Singh LaitonjamRepechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
07:08WrestlingWomen’s 50kg, Round of 16Dipanshi vs Yui Susaki (Japan)Later rounds subject to qualification
07:10Cycling TrackMen’s Keirin, first round Heat 3David Beckham ElkatohchoongoRepechage at 7:45/7:50 am if required; later rounds subject to progression
07:25WrestlingMen’s freestyle 125kg, Round of 16Rajat Ruhal vs Yedige Kassimbek (Kazakhstan)Later rounds subject to qualification
07:27Cycling TrackWomen’s Omnium, tempo race 2/4Harshita JakharSecond Omnium event
07:30Canoe SlalomWomen’s kayak cross qualificationShikha ChouhanQuarterfinals 10:00–10:12 am and semi-finals 10:44–10:48 am, subject to qualification
07:32WrestlingWomen’s 76kg, Round of 16Priya vs Aiperi Medet Kyzy (Kyrgyzstan)Later rounds subject to qualification
07:33GolfWomen’s individual stroke play and team, Round 3Pranavi Sharath UrsTee time; score also counts towards India’s team total
7:40 am; 8:00 amTaekwondoVirtual taekwondo semi-final; gold-medal contestKashish MalikMedal stages; subject to qualification
08:00Canoe SlalomMen’s kayak cross qualificationHitesh Kewat, Pradhyumna Singh RathodQuarterfinals 10:16–10:28 am and semi-finals 10:52–10:56 am, subject to qualification
08:02WrestlingMen’s freestyle 65kg, Round of 16Sujeet vs Sayed Omar Zazai (Afghanistan)Later rounds subject to qualification
08:20ArcheryRecurve mixed team semi-finalIndia vs JapanIndia will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
08:50Rugby SevensWomen’s Pool EIndia vs MalaysiaMatch 5
8:50 am or 9:15 amArcheryRecurve mixed team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decidedBronze match at 8:50 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 9:15 am if they win
09:10SailingGirls’ Dinghy, Opening Series Race 7Mahi VermaRescheduled race
After 9:30 amBoxingWomen’s 75kg finalLovlina Borgohain vs Bao Ziyi (China)Gold-medal bout; third bout of the session
10:55ArcheryRecurve men’s team semi-finalIndia vs IranIndia will subsequently contest either the bronze or gold-medal match
11:25 am or 11:50 amArcheryRecurve men’s team medal matchIndia, opponent to be decidedBronze match at 11:25 am if India lose the semi-final; gold match at 11:50 am if they win
11:40Canoe SlalomWomen’s kayak cross finalShikha ChouhanMedal event; subject to qualification
11:44Canoe SlalomMen’s kayak cross finalHitesh Kewat/Pradhyumna Singh RathodMedal event; subject to qualification
11:55Cycling TrackWomen’s Omnium, elimination race 3/4Harshita JakharThird Omnium event
12:16Cycling TrackMen’s Madison finalHarshveer Singh Sekhon/Vishavjeet SinghMedal event
13:32Cycling TrackMen’s Keirin final for goldRonaldo Singh Laitonjam/David Beckham ElkatohchoongoMedal event; subject to qualification
13:51Cycling TrackWomen’s Omnium, points race 4/4Harshita JakharMedal event; determines final Omnium standings
After 2:00 pmBoxingWomen’s 65kg finalParveen vs Chen Nien-chin (Chinese Taipei)Gold-medal bout; second bout of the session
After 2:00 pmBoxingMen’s 80kg finalAnkush vs Kim Minseong (South Korea)Gold-medal bout; fourth bout of the session
2:30–2:46 pmWrestlingMen’s freestyle 65kg medal boutsSujeetSubject to qualification; bronze bouts at 2:30/2:38 pm and final at 2:46 pm
3:21–3:41 pmWrestlingMen’s freestyle 125kg medal boutsRajat RuhalSubject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:21/3:31 pm and final at 3:41 pm
15:30HockeyWomen’s gold-medal matchIndia vs ChinaGold-medal event
3:51–4:05 pmWrestlingWomen’s 50kg medal boutsDipanshiSubject to qualification; bronze bouts at 3:51/3:58 pm and final at 4:05 pm
4:12–4:32 pmWrestlingWomen’s 76kg medal boutsPriyaSubject to qualification; bronze bouts at 4:12/4:22 pm and final at 4:32 pm

India’s medal events on October 3

India will have several opportunities to add to its medal tally on October 3, beginning with archery and golf in the early morning.
 
Kumkum Mohod will compete in the women’s recurve individual quarter-final at 5:30 am. Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will then take the field in the men’s recurve individual quarter-finals at 9:30 am and 10:15 am. Further semi-final and medal rounds will depend on their results.
 
Golf will also conclude with the final rounds of the men’s and women’s individual and team competitions. India’s women’s team features Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Sharath Urs, while Veer Ahlawat, Saptak Talwar and Yuvraj Sandhu are in the men’s competition.
 
Wrestling will provide multiple medal opportunities in the afternoon. Aman Sehrawat, Sagar Jaglan and Deepak Punia will compete in the men’s freestyle 57kg, 74kg and 97kg categories, while Antim Panghal and Manisha Bhanwala will contest the women’s 53kg and 57kg categories. The medal bouts are scheduled from the afternoon, subject to qualification.
 
The biggest medal event will be the men’s cricket final, with India facing Pakistan at 10:00 am IST. The hockey final will then see India take on Malaysia for gold at 3:30 pm IST.

Asian Games 2026 October 3 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on October 3 will be available on SonyLIV through its app and website in India. SonyLIV’s Asian Games hub is carrying live coverage across sports and individual events.

Asian Games 2026 October 3 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. Television coverage is being provided across the network’s sports channels, while SonyLIV is carrying the digital stream.
 

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 6:23 PM IST