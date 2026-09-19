Saturday, September 19, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Pawan Sehrawat replaces Toor as flag-bearer at opening ceremony

Asiad 2026: Pawan Sehrawat replaces Toor as flag-bearer at opening ceremony

The athletics team has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13 as part of an acclimatisation camp and is scheduled to reach Nagoya on September 21

Pawan Sehrawat

Pawan Sehrawat. Photo: Special arrangement

Press Trust of India Nagoya
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Seasoned kabaddi player Pawan Sehrawat replaced Tajinderpal Singh Toor as India's flag-bearer for the Asian Games opening ceremony here on Saturday as the celebrated shot-putter has not yet received his official kit, which will prevent him from attending the gala event.

Toor was to join shooting ace Manu Bhaker in leading the national contingent during the ceremony. The 30-year-old Sehrawat, who was a part of the gold-winning Indian men's kabaddi team in the previous Asiad, will now take Toor's place in the ceremony, chef-de-mission Sahdev Yadav told PTI.

"I am told that my kit will reach at 3pm at the (Nagoya) airport. Reaching the opening ceremony venue after collecting my kit from airport on time will be very difficult. So, I have told IOA (Indian Olympic Association) that I am not coming for opening ceremony," Toor told PTI.

 

"My kit is lying in India. Nobody in the athletics team has got their kits so far," he revealed.

The athletics team has been training at the University of Tsukuba near Tokyo since September 13 as part of an acclimatisation camp and is scheduled to reach Nagoya on September 21, two days before the start of athletics events.

Toor said had he known about his role at the opening ceremony earlier than Friday, he could have tried to ensure that he got the kit on time.

"IOA told me yesterday about me becoming flag-bearer. Otherwise my coach who reached here yesterday could have picked it (the kit) up for me," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Quimcy Joaquim Dsouza

Asiad 2026: India's Quimcy Dsouza moves closer to historic Teqball medal

Asian Games

Asiad 2026: OCA says 'don't politicise' Games amid organisational issues

Asian Games, Asian Games 2026

Asiad 2026: Doha, Riyadh to host Games with dedicated Athletes' Village

Asian Games 2026 September 18 highlights

Asian Games 2026 HIGHLIGHTS: Shafali's all-round show powers IND to semis with easy win vs JPN

Neeraj Chopra

Asiad 2026: Will India win 30 medals? Athletics tally in previous edition

Topics : Asian Games

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2026 | 9:10 AM IST