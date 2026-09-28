Asiad 2026: Pincky Balhara claims bronze in women's kurash 78kg event
It is Balhara's second Asian Games medal, having won a silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018 when this sports discipline made its debut at the Continental showpiece
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India's Pincky Balhara signed off with a bronze medal after losing 0-5 to South Korea's Sumin Mo in the semifinals of the women's -78kg kurash event on Monday.
Balhara copped a Dakki (penalty) during the bout while Mo earned 'Yonbosh' point.
It is Balhara's second Asian Games medal, having won a silver in the women's -52kg category at the Jakarta Games in 2018 when this sports discipline made its debut at the Continental showpiece.
Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
Earlier, Balhara prevailed 3-0 over Garam Lim to move into the semifinals.
The 27-year-old Indian produced the decisive score through a 'Chala', while Lim could not register a point across the bout.
'Chala' is awarded when an athlete throws the opponent but the move lacks full control.Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 11:56 AM IST