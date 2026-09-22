Asiad 2026: SAI steps up athlete support with transport, extra rooms

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday said it has strengthened the on-ground support for Indian athletes competing at the Asian Games in Japan by arranging transport facilities for shooters and rooms for coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the Organising Committee.

Among other measures, the SAI said it has also arranged cars to enable medical teams to move efficiently between competition venues and provide timely assistance to athletes.

"A dedicated Reception and Assistance Team, comprising representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), SAI and the Embassy of India in Japan, has been deployed at the airport to welcome arriving athletes, coaches and support staff," the SAI said in a press release.

The desk's brief is to assist with arrival formalities, and provide refreshments and guidance for onward travel to Games venues and accommodation. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

The shooting venue, located at Toyota city in the Aichi prefecture, is over 75km from Nagoya.

There have been reports of shooters not getting on-time transport services from the local organising committee disturbing their training and competition schedule.

"Transport services (have been) provided to support Indian shooters - travel to and from competition venues," the SAI said.

"Rooms have been arranged for coaches and support staff who could not be accommodated by the Organising Committee due to limited availability," it added.

The Games organisers have faced international criticism for the logistical chaos that gripped the Games before the opening ceremony with several athletes, including those from India, complaining about lengthy delays in getting accommodation.

In addition, there have also been complaints about lack of refreshments for the waiting athletes, some of whom even slept on floor after tiring journeys.

The SAI said the 501-strong Indian athletes' contingent will be supported in every possible way. Earlier, the Sports Ministry had said that diaspora's support has also been sought in managing the lodging crisis and a lot of them have offered help.

"Working closely with the IOA, the Embassy of India and the Games Organising Committee, SAI is ensuring coordinated logistical, medical and operational support for the Indian contingent, enabling athletes to remain focused on their sporting commitments throughout the Games," the body stated.

India won 106 medals in the previous edition of the Games.