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Home / Sports / Asian Games / News / Asiad 2026: Sakshi beats Olympic medallist Villegas to reach pre-quarters

Asiad 2026: Sakshi beats Olympic medallist Villegas to reach pre-quarters

The 26-year-old Bhiwani boxer used her height advantage and long reach quite well to keep Villegas at bay from the outset

Sakshi Chaudhary

Sakshi Chaudhary

Press Trust of India Nishio (Japan)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

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Indian boxer Sakshi Chaudhary pulled off an upset by out-punching Paris Olympics bronze-medallist Aira Villegas of the Philippines 5-0 to storm into the women's 51kg pre-quarterfinals at the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Bhiwani boxer used her height advantage and long reach quite well to keep Villegas at bay from the outset.

After a cagey start by both boxers, Sakshi employed the jab to control the proceedings throughout the round-of-32 bout.

She upped the tempo in the second round, unleashing a flurry of punches as Villegas struggled to cope with her pace and movement. Check Asian Games 2026 latest news here Check Asian Games 2026 medal tally here

 

The Filipino southpaw landed a couple of stinging left hooks on the counter and threw a flurry of punches in the final round, but it was too little too late as all five judges awarded Sakshi a perfect 10 in every round.

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Sakshi's win continues her impressive run in the 51kg category.

She moved down from 54kg in May and defeated two-time world champion and previous edition's bronze-medallist Nikhat Zareen in the selection trial.

A former junior and youth world champion, Sakshi went on to win gold at the Commonwealth Games last month.

Later in the day, CWG silver-medallist Jadumani Singh (55kg) will begin his campaign against Nepal's Chandra Bahadur Thapa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Asian Games boxing

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:26 PM IST