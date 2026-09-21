Asiad 2026 Sept 21 schedule, India medal events timings, live streaming

India’s September 21 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will begin with medal-focused action, led by Suchika Tariyal’s women’s traditional 60kg MMA bout against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon at 8:30 am IST. Suchika had assured India a medal on Day 1 after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarter-final, and Monday’s contest will decide whether she can push further in the event.

Shooting will again be in focus after India opened their medal account with two silvers on Sunday. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification from 6:15 am IST. The skeet shooters will also begin their campaign, with Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women’s qualification, and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s qualification from 6:30 am IST.

India will also have a packed day across team sports. The women’s hockey team, fresh from a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, will face Indonesia in Pool B at 9:30 am IST. The men’s badminton team will open against Bangladesh at 11:30 am IST, while both kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, with the men taking on Japan at 9:45 am IST and the women facing Bangladesh at 4:15 pm IST.

In table tennis, the women’s team will take on Pakistan at 6:30 am IST after opening with wins over Indonesia and Singapore. The men’s team, which beat Indonesia before losing to Iran on Day 1, will also face Pakistan at 3:30 pm IST.

Swimming will feature Rishabh Das again after he finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final. He will compete in the men’s 50m backstroke heats alongside Srihari Nataraj, while Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah, Danush Suresh and India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team will also be in action.

Asian Games 2026 September 21: India schedule and timings Time (IST) Sport Event Round/Stage India/Indian athlete(s) 05:30:00 Sepak takraw Men’s team regu Preliminary Group B India 05:30:00 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena 06:15:00 Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle individual Qualification Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil 06:30:00 Shooting Women’s skeet individual Qualification, Day 1 Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan 06:30:00 Shooting Men’s skeet individual Qualification, Day 1 Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill 06:30:00 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena 06:30:00 Table tennis Women’s team Group F India 06:32:00 Swimming Men’s 50m backstroke Heat 2 Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj 06:46:00 Swimming Men’s 50m freestyle Heat 2 Akash Mani 06:50:00 Swimming Men’s 50m freestyle Heat 4 Heer Gitesh Shah 07:10:00 Swimming Men’s 100m breaststroke Heat 2 Danush Suresh 07:30:00 Soft tennis Mixed doubles Group B Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena 07:44:00 Swimming Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay Heat 2 India 08:30:00 Mixed martial arts Women’s traditional 60kg Medal round Suchika Tariyal 09:30:00 Hockey Women’s team Pool B India 09:45:00 Kabaddi Men’s team Group match India 11:30:00 Badminton Men’s team First round India 14:45:00 Boxing Men’s 70kg Round of 32 Sumit 15:00:00 Wushu Women’s 60kg Bout Roshibina Devi 15:30:00 Table tennis Men’s team Group F India 15:50:00 Wushu Men’s 56kg Bout Aryan 16:15:00 Kabaddi Women’s team Group match India

India’s medal events on September 21

Suchika Tariyal will be India’s main medal focus in MMA after confirming a podium finish on Day 1. Her bout against Teo Hui Hoon will determine whether she can improve the colour of her medal.

Shooting will also be closely watched after Elavenil Valarivan won two silvers on Sunday. India will have medal contenders in men’s 10m air rifle qualification, while the skeet shooters begin their qualification rounds.

Asian Games 2026 September 21 India events Live streaming details

The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2026 September 21 India events Live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.