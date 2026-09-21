Asiad 2026 Sept 21 schedule, India medal events timings, live streaming
Suchika Tariyal resumes MMA campaign after assuring India a medal, while shooters, hockey teams, kabaddi sides, paddlers and shuttlers will be in action on September 21
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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India’s September 21 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will begin with medal-focused action, led by Suchika Tariyal’s women’s traditional 60kg MMA bout against Singapore’s Teo Hui Hoon at 8:30 am IST. Suchika had assured India a medal on Day 1 after beating Mongolia’s Altanchimeg Baigalmaa in the quarter-final, and Monday’s contest will decide whether she can push further in the event.
Shooting will again be in focus after India opened their medal account with two silvers on Sunday. Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane and Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil will compete in the men’s 10m air rifle individual qualification from 6:15 am IST. The skeet shooters will also begin their campaign, with Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women’s qualification, and Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill in the men’s qualification from 6:30 am IST.
India will also have a packed day across team sports. The women’s hockey team, fresh from a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan, will face Indonesia in Pool B at 9:30 am IST. The men’s badminton team will open against Bangladesh at 11:30 am IST, while both kabaddi teams begin their campaigns, with the men taking on Japan at 9:45 am IST and the women facing Bangladesh at 4:15 pm IST.
In table tennis, the women’s team will take on Pakistan at 6:30 am IST after opening with wins over Indonesia and Singapore. The men’s team, which beat Indonesia before losing to Iran on Day 1, will also face Pakistan at 3:30 pm IST.
Swimming will feature Rishabh Das again after he finished sixth in the men’s 100m backstroke final. He will compete in the men’s 50m backstroke heats alongside Srihari Nataraj, while Akash Mani, Heer Gitesh Shah, Danush Suresh and India’s men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team will also be in action.
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|Asian Games 2026 September 21: India schedule and timings
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event
|Round/Stage
|India/Indian athlete(s)
|05:30:00
|Sepak takraw
|Men’s team regu
|Preliminary Group B
|India
|05:30:00
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|06:15:00
|Shooting
|Men’s 10m air rifle individual
|Qualification
|Himanshu Dhillon, Parth Rakesh Mane, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet individual
|Qualification, Day 1
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet individual
|Qualification, Day 1
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|06:30:00
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|06:30:00
|Table tennis
|Women’s team
|Group F
|India
|06:32:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m backstroke
|Heat 2
|Rishabh Das, Srihari Nataraj
|06:46:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle
|Heat 2
|Akash Mani
|06:50:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 50m freestyle
|Heat 4
|Heer Gitesh Shah
|07:10:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m breaststroke
|Heat 2
|Danush Suresh
|07:30:00
|Soft tennis
|Mixed doubles
|Group B
|Aadhya Tiwari/Jay Meena
|07:44:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay
|Heat 2
|India
|08:30:00
|Mixed martial arts
|Women’s traditional 60kg
|Medal round
|Suchika Tariyal
|09:30:00
|Hockey
|Women’s team
|Pool B
|India
|09:45:00
|Kabaddi
|Men’s team
|Group match
|India
|11:30:00
|Badminton
|Men’s team
|First round
|India
|14:45:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 70kg
|Round of 32
|Sumit
|15:00:00
|Wushu
|Women’s 60kg
|Bout
|Roshibina Devi
|15:30:00
|Table tennis
|Men’s team
|Group F
|India
|15:50:00
|Wushu
|Men’s 56kg
|Bout
|Aryan
|16:15:00
|Kabaddi
|Women’s team
|Group match
|India
India’s medal events on September 21
Suchika Tariyal will be India’s main medal focus in MMA after confirming a podium finish on Day 1. Her bout against Teo Hui Hoon will determine whether she can improve the colour of her medal.
Shooting will also be closely watched after Elavenil Valarivan won two silvers on Sunday. India will have medal contenders in men’s 10m air rifle qualification, while the skeet shooters begin their qualification rounds.
Asian Games 2026 September 21 India events Live streaming details
The live streaming of Asian Games 2026 events on September 21 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Asian Games 2026 September 21 India events Live telecast details
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 5:20 AM IST