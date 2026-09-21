Asiad 2026 Sept 22 schedule, India medal-event timings, live streaming
India's women's cricket team will look to defend their Asian Games gold medal as they take on Sri Lanka in the final from 10:30 am IST
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
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India’s September 22 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will be packed with medal opportunities and key knockout contests, with the women’s cricket team set to play Sri Lanka in the gold medal match at 10:30 am IST. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to secure the nation’s first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Games when they take on Sri Lanka in the summit clash.
Shooting will again be in focus, with Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane competing in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification from 6:15 am IST. Their final could follow at 8:25 am, subject to qualification. India’s men’s and women’s skeet shooters will also continue their individual qualification and team final events from 6:30 am, with Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill competing in the men’s event, while Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will feature in the women’s competition.
The badminton teams will be involved in quarter-final action against Japan, with the women’s team taking the court at 6:00 am IST and the men’s team following at 11:30 am. In wushu, Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam will compete in the women’s nanquan and nandao finals, with the nanquan routine scheduled for 6:29 am and the nandao final at 11:59 am.
India will also have a busy schedule across team sporting events. The men’s kabaddi team will continue its Group A campaign against South Korea, while the men’s hockey team will face Sri Lanka in a Pool A match. The women’s table tennis team will take on Thailand in the opening round, while India’s men’s and women’s sepak takraw and soft tennis players will also be in action from the morning.
Swimming will see Aryan Nehra compete in the men’s 1,500m freestyle Final B at 7:29 am, while India’s men’s 4x100m medley relay team will contest the heats in the early morning, with the final scheduled later in the day.
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Boxing will also add to India’s schedule, with Sakshi facing the Philippines’ Aira Villegas in the women’s 51kg preliminaries, while Jadumani Singh Mandengbam will meet Nepal’s Chandra Bahadur Thapa in the men’s 55kg preliminaries. In karate, Chetan Bhatt will compete in the men’s kumite -84kg semifinal, while Alisha will begin her women’s -55kg campaign against Indonesia’s Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani.
Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 22 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.
|Asian Games 2026: India’s day 3 schedule
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/round
|Indian athlete(s)/opponent
|Status
|05:30
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s team regu, Group B
|India vs Malaysia
|Awaited
|05:30
|Soft tennis
|Women’s singles, Group D
|Aadhya Tiwari vs Alisha Ziegler, Thailand
|Awaited
|06:00
|Badminton
|Women’s team quarterfinal
|India vs Japan
|Awaited
|06:15
|Shooting
|10m air rifle mixed team qualification
|Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Rakesh Mane
|Awaited
|06:29
|Wushu
|Women’s nanquan and nandao final — nanquan
|Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam
|Awaited
|06:30
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet individual qualification, Day 2; team final
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Awaited
|06:30
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet individual qualification, Day 2; team final
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Awaited
|06:30
|Table tennis
|Women’s team, Round 1
|India vs Thailand
|Awaited
|07:00
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles, Group D
|Jay Meena vs Hussain Arain, Pakistan
|Awaited
|07:15
|Kabaddi
|Men’s team, Group A
|India vs South Korea
|Awaited
|07:29
|Swimming
|Men’s 1,500m freestyle, Final B
|Aryan Nehra
|Awaited
|07:35
|Karate
|Men’s kumite -84kg semifinal
|Chetan Bhatt; opponent to be decided
|Awaited
|07:50
|Karate
|Men’s kumite -84kg medal bout
|Chetan Bhatt
|Subject to qualification
|08:05
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m medley relay, Heat 2
|India
|Awaited
|08:25
|Shooting
|10m air rifle mixed team final
|Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Rakesh Mane
|Subject to qualification
|After 08:30
|Boxing
|Women’s 51kg preliminaries, Bout 12
|Sakshi vs Aira Villegas, Philippines
|Awaited
|09:20
|Karate
|Women’s kumite -55kg, Round of 16
|Alisha vs Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani, Indonesia
|Awaited
|09:30
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles, Group C
|Aryan Thakur vs Bold-Erdene Altangerel, Mongolia
|Awaited
|09:30 onwards
|Karate
|Women’s kumite -55kg subsequent rounds
|Alisha
|Subject to qualification
|10:30
|Cricket
|Women’s gold medal match
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Awaited
|10:30
|Soft tennis
|Women’s singles, Group D
|Aadhya Tiwari vs Kainaat Shallwani, Pakistan
|Awaited
|11:30
|Badminton
|Men’s team quarterfinal
|India vs Japan
|Awaited
|11:59
|Wushu
|Women’s nanquan and nandao final — nandao
|Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam
|Awaited
|12:00
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles, Group C
|Aryan Thakur vs Po-yi Chen, Chinese Taipei
|Awaited
|12:40
|Karate
|Men’s kumite -84kg final
|Chetan Bhatt
|Subject to qualification
|12:50
|Karate
|Women’s kumite -55kg final
|Alisha
|Subject to qualification
|After 13:30
|Boxing
|Men’s 55kg preliminaries, Bout 18
|Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Chandra Bahadur Thapa, Nepal
|Awaited
|14:55
|Swimming
|Men’s 4x100m medley relay final
|India
|Subject to qualification
|15:30
|Hockey
|Men’s Pool A
|India vs Sri Lanka
|Awaited
India’s medal events on September 22
India will battle for the gold medal in women’s cricket as they take on Sri Lanka in the final match. Shooting, karate and wushu will be other events where India might have a chance of a podium finish.
Asian Games 2026 September 22 India events live streaming details
The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 22 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Asian Games 2026 September 22 India events live telecast details
The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
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First Published: Sep 21 2026 | 3:46 PM IST