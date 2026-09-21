Asiad 2026 Sept 22 schedule, India medal-event timings, live streaming

India’s September 22 schedule at the Asian Games 2026 will be packed with medal opportunities and key knockout contests, with the women’s cricket team set to play Sri Lanka in the gold medal match at 10:30 am IST. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will look to secure the nation’s first gold medal of the Aichi-Nagoya Games when they take on Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

Shooting will again be in focus, with Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane competing in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualification from 6:15 am IST. Their final could follow at 8:25 am, subject to qualification. India’s men’s and women’s skeet shooters will also continue their individual qualification and team final events from 6:30 am, with Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill competing in the men’s event, while Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will feature in the women’s competition.

The badminton teams will be involved in quarter-final action against Japan, with the women’s team taking the court at 6:00 am IST and the men’s team following at 11:30 am. In wushu, Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam will compete in the women’s nanquan and nandao finals, with the nanquan routine scheduled for 6:29 am and the nandao final at 11:59 am.

India will also have a busy schedule across team sporting events. The men’s kabaddi team will continue its Group A campaign against South Korea, while the men’s hockey team will face Sri Lanka in a Pool A match. The women’s table tennis team will take on Thailand in the opening round, while India’s men’s and women’s sepak takraw and soft tennis players will also be in action from the morning.

Swimming will see Aryan Nehra compete in the men’s 1,500m freestyle Final B at 7:29 am, while India’s men’s 4x100m medley relay team will contest the heats in the early morning, with the final scheduled later in the day.

Boxing will also add to India’s schedule, with Sakshi facing the Philippines’ Aira Villegas in the women’s 51kg preliminaries, while Jadumani Singh Mandengbam will meet Nepal’s Chandra Bahadur Thapa in the men’s 55kg preliminaries. In karate, Chetan Bhatt will compete in the men’s kumite -84kg semifinal, while Alisha will begin her women’s -55kg campaign against Indonesia’s Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani.

Here’s a look at the full schedule of India’s matches and events for September 22 at the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya.

Asian Games 2026: India’s day 3 schedule Time (IST) Sport Event/round Indian athlete(s)/opponent Status 05:30 Sepaktakraw Men’s team regu, Group B India vs Malaysia Awaited 05:30 Soft tennis Women’s singles, Group D Aadhya Tiwari vs Alisha Ziegler, Thailand Awaited 06:00 Badminton Women’s team quarterfinal India vs Japan Awaited 06:15 Shooting 10m air rifle mixed team qualification Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Rakesh Mane Awaited 06:29 Wushu Women’s nanquan and nandao final — nanquan Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam Awaited 06:30 Shooting Men’s skeet individual qualification, Day 2; team final Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill Awaited 06:30 Shooting Women’s skeet individual qualification, Day 2; team final Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan Awaited 06:30 Table tennis Women’s team, Round 1 India vs Thailand Awaited 07:00 Soft tennis Men’s singles, Group D Jay Meena vs Hussain Arain, Pakistan Awaited 07:15 Kabaddi Men’s team, Group A India vs South Korea Awaited 07:29 Swimming Men’s 1,500m freestyle, Final B Aryan Nehra Awaited 07:35 Karate Men’s kumite -84kg semifinal Chetan Bhatt; opponent to be decided Awaited 07:50 Karate Men’s kumite -84kg medal bout Chetan Bhatt Subject to qualification 08:05 Swimming Men’s 4x100m medley relay, Heat 2 India Awaited 08:25 Shooting 10m air rifle mixed team final Elavenil Valarivan, Parth Rakesh Mane Subject to qualification After 08:30 Boxing Women’s 51kg preliminaries, Bout 12 Sakshi vs Aira Villegas, Philippines Awaited 09:20 Karate Women’s kumite -55kg, Round of 16 Alisha vs Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani, Indonesia Awaited 09:30 Soft tennis Men’s singles, Group C Aryan Thakur vs Bold-Erdene Altangerel, Mongolia Awaited 09:30 onwards Karate Women’s kumite -55kg subsequent rounds Alisha Subject to qualification 10:30 Cricket Women’s gold medal match India vs Sri Lanka Awaited 10:30 Soft tennis Women’s singles, Group D Aadhya Tiwari vs Kainaat Shallwani, Pakistan Awaited 11:30 Badminton Men’s team quarterfinal India vs Japan Awaited 11:59 Wushu Women’s nanquan and nandao final — nandao Langlentombi Devi Hanjabam Awaited 12:00 Soft tennis Men’s singles, Group C Aryan Thakur vs Po-yi Chen, Chinese Taipei Awaited 12:40 Karate Men’s kumite -84kg final Chetan Bhatt Subject to qualification 12:50 Karate Women’s kumite -55kg final Alisha Subject to qualification After 13:30 Boxing Men’s 55kg preliminaries, Bout 18 Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs Chandra Bahadur Thapa, Nepal Awaited 14:55 Swimming Men’s 4x100m medley relay final India Subject to qualification 15:30 Hockey Men’s Pool A India vs Sri Lanka Awaited

India’s medal events on September 22

India will battle for the gold medal in women’s cricket as they take on Sri Lanka in the final match. Shooting, karate and wushu will be other events where India might have a chance of a podium finish.

Asian Games 2026 September 22 India events live streaming details

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2026 events on September 22 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Asian Games 2026 September 22 India events live telecast details

The live telecast of Asian Games 2026 events will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.