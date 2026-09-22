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Asiad 2026 Sept 23: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming

India have seven confirmed medal events on September 23, with Mirabai Chanu chasing the Asian Games medal missing from her career and targeting gold in the 49kg final

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule

Asian Games 2026: All you need to know about India schedule

Anish Kumar New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 4:29 PM IST

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India will enter Wednesday with seven confirmed medal events on their Asian Games 2026 schedule and the possibility of adding several more through qualification, but Mirabai Chanu will be at the centre of the medal push. The star weightlifter is seeking the only major medal missing from her collection, and this time she will take the platform with gold firmly in her sights.
 
An Olympic silver medal, a world title and Commonwealth gold medals already adorn Chanu’s trophy cabinet. The Asian Games, however, have repeatedly denied her a place on the podium. She will attempt to end that wait in the women’s 49kg Group A final at 10 am IST on September 23.
 
 
The absence of Chinese lifters has improved the Indian’s prospects, but the route to gold remains demanding. Reigning world and Asian Games champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea is the leading threat and will start as the lifter to beat. 
 
Mirabai Chanu targets missing Asian Games medal

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Chanu has twice competed at the Asian Games without winning a medal. She finished ninth on her debut in 2014, missed the 2018 edition because of a back injury and placed fourth at Hangzhou in 2023 after sustaining a hip injury on the platform.
 
The 32-year-old has since worked specifically towards the Aichi-Nagoya Games with chief coach Vijay Sharma. Even after winning gold at the recent 
 
Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, she returned to training the following day to continue her Asian Games preparations.
 
“The focus is on to win a medal at the Asian Games. That’s been the aim for a very long time. It is the only medal I don’t have,” Chanu had told PTI.
 
Her preparations have included plans to push her limits in competition. Chanu is targeting a 90kg snatch, a mark she has been attempting to achieve for the past six years.
 
“You can’t really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure,” she had said.
 
Chanu will also have to manage the physical demands of a competition that could be her final Asian Games appearance. Gyaneshwari Yadav will provide India’s second weightlifting medal opportunity when she competes in the women’s 53kg final at 1.30 pm IST.
 
Shooting, eventing offer early medal opportunities
 
India’s medal push will begin several hours before Chanu takes the platform. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol qualification at 6.15 am IST, with their combined scores also determining the team medals.
 
The men’s and women’s skeet teams will complete the third and final qualification day from 6.30 am, when the team medals will also be decided. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill form the men’s team, while Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will represent India in the women’s event.
 
At the same time, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra and Ashish Limaye will contest the eventing cross-country phase, which carries medals in both the team and individual classifications.
 
India could add further medal opportunities during the day if their athletes progress. The women’s 10m air pistol individual final begins at 9 am, followed by the women’s skeet final at 11 am and the men’s skeet final at 12.30 pm. Swimming, fencing and soft tennis also offer qualification-dependent routes to medal rounds.
 
India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 23
All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Time (IST)SportEvent/stageIndian participation/opponentStatus/notes
05:30:00SepaktakrawMen’s team regu, Group BIndia vs PhilippinesConfirmed
05:30:00Soft tennisMen’s singles quarterfinalJay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit, PhilippinesConfirmed
06:15:00ShootingWomen’s 10m air pistol qualification and team finalManu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder SinghConfirmed; team medal event
06:30:00EquestrianEventing team and individual cross-countryFouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra, Ashish LimayeConfirmed; two medal events
From 06:30FencingWomen’s individual foil, pool stageMina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha StalinrajConfirmed
06:30:00ShootingMen’s skeet qualification, Day 3, and team finalMairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh GillConfirmed; team medal event
06:30:00ShootingWomen’s skeet qualification, Day 3, and team finalParinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari ChauhanConfirmed; team medal event
06:30:00Table tennisMixed doubles, Round 2Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali, MaldivesConfirmed
06:42:00SwimmingMen’s 100m butterfly, Heat 2Benedicton Beniston, Sajan PrakashConfirmed
07:03:00SwimmingMen’s 200m freestyle, Heat 2Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh SunilConfirmed
07:10:00Table tennisMixed doubles, Round 2Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwadu/Bimandee Swarna, Sri LankaConfirmed
From 08:15FencingMen’s individual sabre, pool stageGisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan SinghConfirmed
08:30:00KabaddiWomen’s team, Group AIndia vs IranConfirmed
08:30:00Soft tennisMen’s singles semifinalJay MeenaSubject to qualification
09:00:00ShootingWomen’s 10m air pistol individual finalIndian qualifiers from Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder SinghSubject to qualification; medal event
From 09:30FencingWomen’s individual foil knockout roundsMina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha StalinrajSubject to qualification
09:45:00KabaddiMen’s team, Group AIndia vs BangladeshConfirmed
From 09:50FencingMen’s individual sabre knockout roundsGisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan SinghSubject to qualification
10:00:00WeightliftingWomen’s 49kg, Group A finalMirabai ChanuConfirmed; medal event
10:15:00BoxingMen’s 80kg preliminaries, Bout 30Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel, BahrainConfirmed
10:15:00Table tennisMixed doubles, Round 3Winners of India’s two Round 2 matchesSubject to qualification
10:30:00SquashMen’s singles, Round of 32Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya, ThailandConfirmed
11:00:00ShootingWomen’s skeet individual finalIndian qualifiers from Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari ChauhanSubject to qualification; medal event
11:15:00SquashWomen’s singles, Round of 32Tanvi Khanna vs Dami Kim, South KoreaConfirmed
11:30:00HockeyWomen’s Pool BIndia vs ThailandConfirmed
12:00:00SquashMen’s singles, Round of 32Veer Chotrani vs Shamil Wakeel, Sri LankaConfirmed
12:15:00Soft tennisMen’s singles gold medal matchJay MeenaSubject to qualification; medal event
12:30:00ShootingMen’s skeet individual finalIndian qualifiers from Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh GillSubject to qualification; medal event
13:30:00WeightliftingWomen’s 53kg, Group A finalGyaneshwari YadavConfirmed; medal event
13:38:00SwimmingMen’s 100m butterfly finalBenedicton Beniston/Sajan PrakashSubject to qualification; medal event
13:54:00SwimmingMen’s 200m freestyle finalVedaant Madhavan/Aneesh SunilSubject to qualification; medal event
14:10:00FencingWomen’s individual foil gold medal boutMina Devi Naorem/Joys Ashitha StalinrajSubject to qualification; medal event
14:30:00FencingMen’s individual sabre gold medal boutGisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma/Karan SinghSubject to qualification; medal event
 
Asian Games 2026 live streaming and telecast 
The Asian Games 2026 events on September 23 will be available for live streaming in India on Sony LIV.
 The live television broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 5.

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:28 PM IST