Asiad 2026 Sept 23: India full schedule, medal events time, live streaming
India have seven confirmed medal events on September 23, with Mirabai Chanu chasing the Asian Games medal missing from her career and targeting gold in the 49kg final
Anish Kumar New Delhi
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India will enter Wednesday with seven confirmed medal events on their Asian Games 2026 schedule and the possibility of adding several more through qualification, but Mirabai Chanu will be at the centre of the medal push. The star weightlifter is seeking the only major medal missing from her collection, and this time she will take the platform with gold firmly in her sights.
An Olympic silver medal, a world title and Commonwealth gold medals already adorn Chanu’s trophy cabinet. The Asian Games, however, have repeatedly denied her a place on the podium. She will attempt to end that wait in the women’s 49kg Group A final at 10 am IST on September 23.
The absence of Chinese lifters has improved the Indian’s prospects, but the route to gold remains demanding. Reigning world and Asian Games champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea is the leading threat and will start as the lifter to beat.
Mirabai Chanu targets missing Asian Games medal
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Chanu has twice competed at the Asian Games without winning a medal. She finished ninth on her debut in 2014, missed the 2018 edition because of a back injury and placed fourth at Hangzhou in 2023 after sustaining a hip injury on the platform.
The 32-year-old has since worked specifically towards the Aichi-Nagoya Games with chief coach Vijay Sharma. Even after winning gold at the recent
Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, she returned to training the following day to continue her Asian Games preparations.
“The focus is on to win a medal at the Asian Games. That’s been the aim for a very long time. It is the only medal I don’t have,” Chanu had told PTI.
Her preparations have included plans to push her limits in competition. Chanu is targeting a 90kg snatch, a mark she has been attempting to achieve for the past six years.
“You can’t really predict how the body will perform on a given day but I will try to get 90kg in the Asian Games for sure,” she had said.
Chanu will also have to manage the physical demands of a competition that could be her final Asian Games appearance. Gyaneshwari Yadav will provide India’s second weightlifting medal opportunity when she competes in the women’s 53kg final at 1.30 pm IST.
Shooting, eventing offer early medal opportunities
India’s medal push will begin several hours before Chanu takes the platform. Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh will compete in the women’s 10m air pistol qualification at 6.15 am IST, with their combined scores also determining the team medals.
The men’s and women’s skeet teams will complete the third and final qualification day from 6.30 am, when the team medals will also be decided. Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill form the men’s team, while Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan will represent India in the women’s event.
At the same time, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra and Ashish Limaye will contest the eventing cross-country phase, which carries medals in both the team and individual classifications.
India could add further medal opportunities during the day if their athletes progress. The women’s 10m air pistol individual final begins at 9 am, followed by the women’s skeet final at 11 am and the men’s skeet final at 12.30 pm. Swimming, fencing and soft tennis also offer qualification-dependent routes to medal rounds.
|India’s Asian Games 2026 schedule for September 23
|All timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
|Time (IST)
|Sport
|Event/stage
|Indian participation/opponent
|Status/notes
|05:30:00
|Sepaktakraw
|Men’s team regu, Group B
|India vs Philippines
|Confirmed
|05:30:00
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles quarterfinal
|Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit, Philippines
|Confirmed
|06:15:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air pistol qualification and team final
|Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh, Suruchi Inder Singh
|Confirmed; team medal event
|06:30:00
|Equestrian
|Eventing team and individual cross-country
|Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Singh Nagra, Ashish Limaye
|Confirmed; two medal events
|From 06:30
|Fencing
|Women’s individual foil, pool stage
|Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj
|Confirmed
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet qualification, Day 3, and team final
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Confirmed; team medal event
|06:30:00
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet qualification, Day 3, and team final
|Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
|Confirmed; team medal event
|06:30:00
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round 2
|Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali, Maldives
|Confirmed
|06:42:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m butterfly, Heat 2
|Benedicton Beniston, Sajan Prakash
|Confirmed
|07:03:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m freestyle, Heat 2
|Vedaant Madhavan, Aneesh Sunil
|Confirmed
|07:10:00
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round 2
|Manush Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwadu/Bimandee Swarna, Sri Lanka
|Confirmed
|From 08:15
|Fencing
|Men’s individual sabre, pool stage
|Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh
|Confirmed
|08:30:00
|Kabaddi
|Women’s team, Group A
|India vs Iran
|Confirmed
|08:30:00
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles semifinal
|Jay Meena
|Subject to qualification
|09:00:00
|Shooting
|Women’s 10m air pistol individual final
|Indian qualifiers from Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Suruchi Inder Singh
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|From 09:30
|Fencing
|Women’s individual foil knockout rounds
|Mina Devi Naorem, Joys Ashitha Stalinraj
|Subject to qualification
|09:45:00
|Kabaddi
|Men’s team, Group A
|India vs Bangladesh
|Confirmed
|From 09:50
|Fencing
|Men’s individual sabre knockout rounds
|Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma, Karan Singh
|Subject to qualification
|10:00:00
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 49kg, Group A final
|Mirabai Chanu
|Confirmed; medal event
|10:15:00
|Boxing
|Men’s 80kg preliminaries, Bout 30
|Ankush vs Hamsa Vogel, Bahrain
|Confirmed
|10:15:00
|Table tennis
|Mixed doubles, Round 3
|Winners of India’s two Round 2 matches
|Subject to qualification
|10:30:00
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 32
|Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya, Thailand
|Confirmed
|11:00:00
|Shooting
|Women’s skeet individual final
|Indian qualifiers from Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|11:15:00
|Squash
|Women’s singles, Round of 32
|Tanvi Khanna vs Dami Kim, South Korea
|Confirmed
|11:30:00
|Hockey
|Women’s Pool B
|India vs Thailand
|Confirmed
|12:00:00
|Squash
|Men’s singles, Round of 32
|Veer Chotrani vs Shamil Wakeel, Sri Lanka
|Confirmed
|12:15:00
|Soft tennis
|Men’s singles gold medal match
|Jay Meena
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|12:30:00
|Shooting
|Men’s skeet individual final
|Indian qualifiers from Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Bhavtegh Singh Gill
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|13:30:00
|Weightlifting
|Women’s 53kg, Group A final
|Gyaneshwari Yadav
|Confirmed; medal event
|13:38:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 100m butterfly final
|Benedicton Beniston/Sajan Prakash
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|13:54:00
|Swimming
|Men’s 200m freestyle final
|Vedaant Madhavan/Aneesh Sunil
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|14:10:00
|Fencing
|Women’s individual foil gold medal bout
|Mina Devi Naorem/Joys Ashitha Stalinraj
|Subject to qualification; medal event
|14:30:00
|Fencing
|Men’s individual sabre gold medal bout
|Gisho Nidhi Kumaresan Padma/Karan Singh
|Subject to qualification; medal event
Asian Games 2026 live streaming and telecast
The Asian Games 2026 events on September 23 will be available for live streaming in India on Sony LIV.
The live television broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4 and Sony Ten 5.
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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 4:28 PM IST